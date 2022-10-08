Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
City plans Monte Vista Lane water shutoff for Thursday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette has planned a four-hour water shutoff Thursday in the Monte Vista Lane area. The shutoff is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. It’s a necessary move for the replacement of water valves and fittings, according to city documents.
county17.com
Parvovirus prompts closure of city dog park
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The O-SO Fun Dog Park is closed due to possible parvovirus contamination, according to the City of Gillette. According to the American Veterinary Medicine Association, canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that is spread from dog-to-dog contact as well as contact with contaminated feces, environments, and people.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/11/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Oct. 11:. At 12:52 a.m. to Dogwood Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 10:34 a.m. to North Gurley Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 12:10 p.m. to Camel Drive for an emergency...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Trooper: truck driver probably fell asleep before hitting 2 trucks on 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper said that it’s likely a man who was driving a semi that collided with two other trucks this afternoon had fallen asleep at the wheel. The crash occurred on a two-lane stretch of Highway 59 that’s about a mile north...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
Thunder Basin students will relocate to Campbell recreation center in drill Wednesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — From 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Campbell County School District will be running a relocation drill for students and staff of Thunder Basin High School, which is at 4001 Saunders Blvd, off 4-J Road. Law enforcement and Campbell County Fire Department will be involved in the...
county17.com
Campbell County Conservation District Board Candidate Questionnaire: Kent Clark
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/3/22–10/9/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Oct. 12
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO didn’t report any criminal incidents Tuesday that were significant. Animal nuisance,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
Campbell County Health Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Lisa Harry
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to candidates who have filed to run for office. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
CCH eyes next phase of $8M Epic plan
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Winter 2022 marks the start of the next phase of Campbell County Health’s move to enhance its medical record system through Epic Systems, a plan accompanied by an $8 million price tag. Through Epic, CCH hopes to replace its existing Electronic Health Record, or EHR...
county17.com
Rain re-enters the forecast with breeze to follow
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County should see increasing cloud cover today, leading up to a 40% chance of rain before 2 p.m., the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says. Today’s high is forecast at 51 degrees amid some breeze from the northwest at 13 to 18...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
One more burst of warm weather ahead of cool front
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It will continue to feel like the end of the summer although fall started in September as today’s high will climb into the low 70s ahead of an approaching cool front. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts a high of 73...
county17.com
Obituary: Linda Mary Tufvesson
Linda Mary Tufvesson: January 2, 1949 – October 6, 2022. Linda Mary Tufvesson, a long time Gillette resident, passed away Oct. 6, 2022 at her home due to complications from cancer. Linda was born in Jackson, Minnesota on Jan.2, 1949, to Neil and Mary (Schmitt) Tufvesson. She was the...
Gillette Man Charged With Six Felony Drug Offenses
A Gillette man heard charges of six felony counts of drug possession during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Zachary Stott, 29, is charged with three counts of possession of felony weights of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine hydrochloride, each of which is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment, Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen said.
county17.com
Pro-life speaker: No room for rape exceptions in abortion laws
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It’s common for people to say that they think abortion should be illegal unless the abortion follows rape or incest. Pew Research Center found that 69% of 10,441 U.S. non-institutionalized adults who completed its March “America’s Abortion Quandary” survey said that abortion should be legal if the pregnancy is a result of rape. Thirty-six percent of abortion opponents say abortion should be legal if the pregnancy results from rape, while 27% say “it depends.”
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 10
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Obituary: Bentley Jade Dennis
Bentley Jade Dennis: September 6, 2022 – October 5, 2022. Bentley Jade Dennis was given the wings of an angel on October 5th, 2022, when he passed unexpectedly at his home in Gillette at the tender age of 1 month. With all the promise, potential, and hope he brought to this world, he will be sadly missed by all who know and love him. Bentley was born on September 6th, 2022 in Gillette, Wyoming to Dusty Rogers and McKenzie Dennis. Bentley is the second of two children; his sister, PaisleighJo, now almost two years old.
Comments / 0