Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

At ACC Media Day, Capel remains mum on Dior Johnson’s arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been five days since Pitt men’s basketball freshman Dior Johnson was arrested. The 18-year-old – ranked as the 41st-best recruit in the country in the 2022 class by 247sports – was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to domestic violence. Pitt has suspended him from the program indefinitely.
CHARLOTTE, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

With Bye Week, the Pitt Football Coaches Hit The Recruiting Trail

With a number of key players playing through injuries or out of the lineup, the bye week is coming at a perfect time for the Pitt Panthers. Following Saturday’s important win over Virginia Tech, Pat Narduzzi’s squad is off until they return to action on October 22 against Louisville.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Pittsburgh Basketball: 3 takeaways of Dior Johnson’s indefinite suspension

One of the biggest offseason moves in the ACC was Pittsburgh Basketball landing Dior Johnson. At one time during his high school career, the point guard was ranked in the top 10 overall for the 2022 class. But there were red flags throughout, including a pair of de-committments from both Oregon and Syracuse. He’s now ranked in the top 40 of all freshmen for the class.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- October 10

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Gonzalez, Thomas Providing Big Plays for Central Catholic

PITTSBURGH — One season after Central Catholic served them a 49-35 loss at home, the Pine-Richland Rams came ready to return the favor. Vikings receiver Peter Gonzalez, a junior three-star recruit with offers that include Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia and Wisconsin, described the chippy atmosphere in the Rams’ 35-13 victory. Pine-Richland committed several personal fouls and received a sideline warning in the second half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Just Buckets with Jamarius Burton Episode Two: Greg Elliott

Pitt basketball guard Jamarius Burton teams up with Pittsburgh Sports Now’s George Michalowski to form the Just Buckets Podcast. On episode two, the co-hosts brought on Pitt basketball guard Greg Elliott to talk about his basketball career, growing up in Detroit, and his upcoming season with Pitt. WATCH the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

It’s Jaquon Reynolds’ Time to Shine at Gateway

MONROEVILLE, Pa. – Gateway took care of business on Saturday night with a 21-10 victory over their rival, Penn Trafford. Both of the teams have quality quarterbacks, and offenses that can score points at will. The story of this matchup was a bit different, with the defense for both squads stealing the show. They were stingy the whole night, leading to two interceptions for each quarterback and multiple long-pass breakups.
MONROEVILLE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die-Hards: Snap Count Check Against Virginia Tech

A historic performance from Israel Abanikanda carried Pitt to a 45-29 victory over Virginia Tech Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, and while Abanikanda obviously recorded a heavy dose of snaps, who else featured in the win?. For reference, here’s how the abbreviations work out. PASS means passing snaps, RUN means rushing...
BLACKSBURG, VA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

CB Jack Reilly Big Part of Dominant Bethel Park Defense

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Bethel Park’s defense shut out Upper St. Clair in the second half of its 27-14 win over the Panthers on Friday night. USC had only 38 yards rushing in the second half and minimal success through the air. Albeit Upper St. Clair only ran 12 plays in the second half, as Bethel Park dominated in time of possession with a lethal rushing attack. Upper St. Clair quarterback Julian Dahlem completed just four passes in the game, but two of them went for touchdowns of 53 and 20 yards in the first half.
BETHEL PARK, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne PG Tevin Brewer to Miss Time Due to Complications from Surgery

Some unfortunate news concerning a new addition to the Duquesne men’s basketball program. Transfer guard Tevin Brewer has been hospitalized for an extended period of time following an unexpected surgery. Brewer was released from Mercy Hospital today following a nine day stay due to severe complications resulting from an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022

WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation

It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wfft.com

Lee steps down as South Side football coach

Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons. Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons.
HOOKSTOWN, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh

Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
PITTSBURGH, PA
rmusentrymedia.com

BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business

During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
MOON, PA

