pittsburghsportsnow.com
At ACC Media Day, Capel remains mum on Dior Johnson’s arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been five days since Pitt men’s basketball freshman Dior Johnson was arrested. The 18-year-old – ranked as the 41st-best recruit in the country in the 2022 class by 247sports – was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to domestic violence. Pitt has suspended him from the program indefinitely.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
With Bye Week, the Pitt Football Coaches Hit The Recruiting Trail
With a number of key players playing through injuries or out of the lineup, the bye week is coming at a perfect time for the Pitt Panthers. Following Saturday’s important win over Virginia Tech, Pat Narduzzi’s squad is off until they return to action on October 22 against Louisville.
Pittsburgh Basketball: 3 takeaways of Dior Johnson’s indefinite suspension
One of the biggest offseason moves in the ACC was Pittsburgh Basketball landing Dior Johnson. At one time during his high school career, the point guard was ranked in the top 10 overall for the 2022 class. But there were red flags throughout, including a pair of de-committments from both Oregon and Syracuse. He’s now ranked in the top 40 of all freshmen for the class.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Takeaways: Israel Abanikanda’s Record-Breaking Performance Masks Ho-Hum Showing
PITTSBURGH — Tony Dorsett’s 303-yard performance against Notre Dame had held for 47 years, since a 34-20 Pitt victory over Notre Dame at Pitt Stadium in 1975. It finally fell Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Pitt needed every yard of Israel Abanikanda’s 320-yard performance Saturday, and all six...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- October 10
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 35 – Izzy to the Hizzy (6x), Midseason Awards, Special Guest Matt Galambos
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00 – 23:54 – Izzy shattered the Pitt record books. Other things happened in the game too and we discuss that but…Izzy. 25:25...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gonzalez, Thomas Providing Big Plays for Central Catholic
PITTSBURGH — One season after Central Catholic served them a 49-35 loss at home, the Pine-Richland Rams came ready to return the favor. Vikings receiver Peter Gonzalez, a junior three-star recruit with offers that include Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia and Wisconsin, described the chippy atmosphere in the Rams’ 35-13 victory. Pine-Richland committed several personal fouls and received a sideline warning in the second half.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Just Buckets with Jamarius Burton Episode Two: Greg Elliott
Pitt basketball guard Jamarius Burton teams up with Pittsburgh Sports Now’s George Michalowski to form the Just Buckets Podcast. On episode two, the co-hosts brought on Pitt basketball guard Greg Elliott to talk about his basketball career, growing up in Detroit, and his upcoming season with Pitt. WATCH the...
Four-star LB Anthony Speca slated to make fifth trip to U-M this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2024 four-star linebacker Anthony Speca is slated to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan for the Penn State game this weekend. This will mark his fifth visit to Ann Arbor as he last stepped foot on campus for the annual...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
It’s Jaquon Reynolds’ Time to Shine at Gateway
MONROEVILLE, Pa. – Gateway took care of business on Saturday night with a 21-10 victory over their rival, Penn Trafford. Both of the teams have quality quarterbacks, and offenses that can score points at will. The story of this matchup was a bit different, with the defense for both squads stealing the show. They were stingy the whole night, leading to two interceptions for each quarterback and multiple long-pass breakups.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: Snap Count Check Against Virginia Tech
A historic performance from Israel Abanikanda carried Pitt to a 45-29 victory over Virginia Tech Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, and while Abanikanda obviously recorded a heavy dose of snaps, who else featured in the win?. For reference, here’s how the abbreviations work out. PASS means passing snaps, RUN means rushing...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
CB Jack Reilly Big Part of Dominant Bethel Park Defense
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Bethel Park’s defense shut out Upper St. Clair in the second half of its 27-14 win over the Panthers on Friday night. USC had only 38 yards rushing in the second half and minimal success through the air. Albeit Upper St. Clair only ran 12 plays in the second half, as Bethel Park dominated in time of possession with a lethal rushing attack. Upper St. Clair quarterback Julian Dahlem completed just four passes in the game, but two of them went for touchdowns of 53 and 20 yards in the first half.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne PG Tevin Brewer to Miss Time Due to Complications from Surgery
Some unfortunate news concerning a new addition to the Duquesne men’s basketball program. Transfer guard Tevin Brewer has been hospitalized for an extended period of time following an unexpected surgery. Brewer was released from Mercy Hospital today following a nine day stay due to severe complications resulting from an...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022
WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
pghcitypaper.com
Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation
It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
wfft.com
Lee steps down as South Side football coach
Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons. Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons.
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
pghcitypaper.com
Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh
Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
Police looking for missing Pittsburgh woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a local woman. Devondra Miller, 25, was last seen Sept. 21 in Wilkinsburg. She may have traveled to Armstrong County; Canton, Ohio; or central Florida. Miller is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond...
rmusentrymedia.com
BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business
During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
