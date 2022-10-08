Read full article on original website
Smoke continues to remain a challenge in fighting the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials are anticipating warmer weather and along with it a drying trend, for the rest of the week. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 122,463 acres and is at 38-percent containment. Significant progress was made on the southern fire perimeter by Lucas Lake on Monday.
Elk Creek Fire, Day 2 update
ELKTON, Ore. — The Elk Creek Fire popped up Monday evening near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, where fire officials had initially estimated the wildfire to be about 2 to 3 acres in size. Since initially reported, the fire has grown. Fire crews worked throughout the night, completing about...
Crews work to secure Cedar Creek Fire containment line
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
DFPA called to 3 fires Monday; causes are under investigation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association responded to three fires that popped up around Douglas County on Monday, October 10. Early morning, around 4:45 a.m., DFPA and crews from Azalea Rural Fire Protection District responded to a quarter acre brush fire on Upper Cow Creek Road in Azalea. Firefighters had the fire contained mid afternoon.
UPDATE: DCSO responds to house fire in La Pine on Boundary Road
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: Authorities report that all evacuation levels are being dropped and that residents who were evacuated can now return to their homes. Officials say that some roads will remain closed as fire crews continue to work in the area. Original Story:. A house fire in...
Unseasonable warm temperatures contribute to Cedar Creek Fire growth in the southern edge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire growth in the "slopover" area continues because of dry fuels and unseasonably warm temperatures. The area actively burning is the southern fire edge near Lucas Lake. Securing and holding this "slopover" area to prevent impacts to the Highway 58 corridor continues to be highest priority for fire crews and resources.
Air quality ranges from 'Unhealthy' to 'Hazardous' as smoke settles in
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Smoky skies can be seen all over Western Oregon, causing poor air quality in many areas. Light winds and stagnant air brought the smoky and hazy skies back in along the I-5 corridor. Eugene, Springfield and Roseburg are seeing "Unhealthy" air quality levels, while Oakridge,...
PeaceHealth wraps up construction project in downtown Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — PeaceHealth just wrapped up a major construction project in downtown Eugene; overhauling the campus at the University District Hospital. Crews took down four vacant buildings. One of them from the 1940's. Those buildings used to be the Johnson Behavioral Health Unit, and a wing of Sacred...
Lane County Sheriff's Office warns of water obstruction on McKenzie River
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning those who may be taking to the water of an obstruction on the McKenzie River. A downed tree is across the river, completely blocking the channel and making it unsafe to navigate, says the sheriff's office. The obstruction...
Man hit with vehicle, stabbed outside Sweet Home
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man was hit by a vehicle and stabbed outside of Sweet Home Tuesday, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. Just after 6:00 a.m., a truck operator called in a man stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzvile Road. The truck operator flagged down responding deputies and gave the suspect's vehicle description.
A man is charged with arson and burglary after setting fire to an auto shop in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station is learning more about the burglary and arson incident that happened over the weekend at an auto shop in Eugene. The owner says there is a lot of smoke and water damage, after a man broke in and set a fire Sunday morning. The...
Gas prices in Eugene creep higher
EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices are still going up across the country, especially here in Oregon. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Eugene is $5.52 a gallon. That's about 12 cents higher than a week ago, and over a dollar higher than it was a month ago. GasBuddy...
Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting
The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
GasBuddy data shows 12-cent increase per gallon in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy has released its weekly report on gas prices in Eugene, and we're seeing yet another increase in prices. According to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene, the average price for gas has gone up 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Eugene are 101.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon more than a year ago.
Springfield kids take early bike-riding lessons
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — ‘I really love bikes.’. That's the goal of classes happening at Two Rivers/Dos Rios Elementary School in Springfield, where kindergarteners and first graders are being introduced to the basics. They start out on bikes with no pedals, so they can learn to balance, before they...
'Vets and Their Pets' Veteran's Day celebration returns at Aviva Health in Roseburg
Aviva Health's "Vets and Their Pets" Veteran's Day event is making its post-COVID return. The event will be held Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Aviva Health's Roseburg main campus at 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco. The event has not been held...
Ducks look to see what they can improve upon during their bye week
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football has reached their bye week, with a record of 5 – 1, including 5 straight wins after their ugly week one loss to Georgia. But even though it seems the Ducks have turned it around there is still more they can improve on in this off week.
Hopes are high for Oregon men's basketball this season
We're right in the heart of football season but the college basketball season is almost here. The Oregon men start their season in four weeks. Where hopes are high for Dana Altman's squad after missing out on the NCAA tournament last season. Led by 5th year senior point guard Will...
