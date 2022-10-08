ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Comments / 0

nbc16.com

Elk Creek Fire, Day 2 update

ELKTON, Ore. — The Elk Creek Fire popped up Monday evening near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, where fire officials had initially estimated the wildfire to be about 2 to 3 acres in size. Since initially reported, the fire has grown. Fire crews worked throughout the night, completing about...
ELKTON, OR
nbc16.com

Crews work to secure Cedar Creek Fire containment line

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

DFPA called to 3 fires Monday; causes are under investigation

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association responded to three fires that popped up around Douglas County on Monday, October 10. Early morning, around 4:45 a.m., DFPA and crews from Azalea Rural Fire Protection District responded to a quarter acre brush fire on Upper Cow Creek Road in Azalea. Firefighters had the fire contained mid afternoon.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
City
Oakridge, OR
nbc16.com

UPDATE: DCSO responds to house fire in La Pine on Boundary Road

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: Authorities report that all evacuation levels are being dropped and that residents who were evacuated can now return to their homes. Officials say that some roads will remain closed as fire crews continue to work in the area. Original Story:. A house fire in...
LA PINE, OR
nbc16.com

PeaceHealth wraps up construction project in downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — PeaceHealth just wrapped up a major construction project in downtown Eugene; overhauling the campus at the University District Hospital. Crews took down four vacant buildings. One of them from the 1940's. Those buildings used to be the Johnson Behavioral Health Unit, and a wing of Sacred...
EUGENE, OR
#Hot Weather#Heavy Equipment#Helicopters#The Cedar Creek Fire#The Big Swamp Fire
nbc16.com

Man hit with vehicle, stabbed outside Sweet Home

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man was hit by a vehicle and stabbed outside of Sweet Home Tuesday, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. Just after 6:00 a.m., a truck operator called in a man stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzvile Road. The truck operator flagged down responding deputies and gave the suspect's vehicle description.
SWEET HOME, OR
nbc16.com

Gas prices in Eugene creep higher

EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices are still going up across the country, especially here in Oregon. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Eugene is $5.52 a gallon. That's about 12 cents higher than a week ago, and over a dollar higher than it was a month ago. GasBuddy...
EUGENE, OR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nbc16.com

Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting

The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

GasBuddy data shows 12-cent increase per gallon in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy has released its weekly report on gas prices in Eugene, and we're seeing yet another increase in prices. According to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene, the average price for gas has gone up 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices in Eugene are 101.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon more than a year ago.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield kids take early bike-riding lessons

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — ‘I really love bikes.’. That's the goal of classes happening at Two Rivers/Dos Rios Elementary School in Springfield, where kindergarteners and first graders are being introduced to the basics. They start out on bikes with no pedals, so they can learn to balance, before they...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Ducks look to see what they can improve upon during their bye week

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football has reached their bye week, with a record of 5 – 1, including 5 straight wins after their ugly week one loss to Georgia. But even though it seems the Ducks have turned it around there is still more they can improve on in this off week.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Hopes are high for Oregon men's basketball this season

We're right in the heart of football season but the college basketball season is almost here. The Oregon men start their season in four weeks. Where hopes are high for Dana Altman's squad after missing out on the NCAA tournament last season. Led by 5th year senior point guard Will...
EUGENE, OR

