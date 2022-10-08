Texas authorities rescue 84 migrants from tractor trailer near Mexico border

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that at least 84 undocumented immigrants were rescued from a semi-truck just 8 miles north of the U.S. border.

According to Fox News and CNN, a concerned citizen reported a semi-truck at a home in Weslaco, Texas.

Guerra said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived at the scene Thursday, and the incident is being investigated as human smuggling. The migrants, from Central America, didn’t need medical assistance, the sheriff told CNN.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told Fox News that a TikTok video posted Wednesday asking for “someone who can drive an 18-wheeler right now” was authentic and connected to the migrants. The footage offered $70,000 for someone who could drive the truck from McAllen to Houston.

According to The Associated Press, authorities have stopped migrants 2.15 million times from October through August. It was a 39% increase from 1.54 million stops in the same period a year earlier.

The AP reported that border crossings had been fueled partly by repeat crossers because there are no legal consequences for getting expelled under a pandemic-era rule that denies a right to seek asylum.

