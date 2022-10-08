Read full article on original website
Related
Vigil held for missing Alvin ISD teacher last seen in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — Members of the community recently gathered to hold a vigil for Michelle Reynolds, the missing Alvin ISD teacher who was last seen in Louisiana. She's been missing since Sept. 22, but her car was found in New Orleans on Sept. 23. A photo of Reynolds, 48, was also discovered that same day as she walked near Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
NAACP Houston to demand accountability after jury finds officer not guilty in death of Black woman
Social justice leaders will be holding a press conference to express their outrage over a not guilty verdict handed down Tuesday in the murder trial of Pamela Turner.
Husband of missing Alvin woman asking Southeast Texans with any information to come forward
ALVIN, Texas — The husband of a missing Alvin woman is asking Southeast Texans for help in bringing her back home. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was last seen on September 22 by her family, but a photo taken on September 23 shows her walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mystery solved: Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
fox26houston.com
Houston man vanishes after crossing US/Mexico border, loved ones still pleading for answers 5 years later
HOUSTON - FOX 26 is continuing to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area. In the Summer of 2017, Lisa Torres answered a call while she was in Mexico desperately searching for her 21-year-old son Roberto Franco; the person on the other line claimed they'd taken him, and that if she paid, he'd be returned safely.
'We are heartbroken' | Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver during Pride Bike Ride Houston
HOUSTON — A bicyclist has died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash during Pride Bike Ride Houston on Tuesday night, according to Houston police. It happened before 8 p.m. along West Dallas Street near Montrose Boulevard and downtown Houston. Police said one of the bicyclists was riding with...
Highway renamed & dedicated to late Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
State officials announced the renaming of a portion of Highway 3 after the late Houston native and Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.
RELATED PEOPLE
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
Houston Chronicle
New attack ad accuses Lina Hidalgo of funding bike trails over police
Current Democratic Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was accused in a recent ad by Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer of choosing to fund bike trails over law enforcement, a comparison that had some people online scratching their heads. The ad, which Del Moral Mealer posted on Twitter on Oct. 5, also accuses Hidalgo of defunding the police, among other things.
Click2Houston.com
2 men punch employee in face during dine-and-dash attempt at Baybrook Mall restaurant
HOUSTON – ·Houston police are searching for two men who allegedly dined and dashed at a restaurant located inside Baybrook Mall and assaulted an employee. On Oct. 6 around noon, officers said the two men entered the restaurant located in the 700 block of Baybrook Mall and sat down at a table and ordered two meals and drinks.
KOCO
A Texas teacher disappeared, and her car was found in New Orleans. New photos of her have emerged
NEW ORLEANS — New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Single Female looking for a furever home...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
fox26houston.com
Man killed in shooting outside convenience store on Fuqua in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police say an exchange of gunfire outside of a convenience store ended with one man dead. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday near Fuqua and Sabo. According to police, witnesses reported that a vehicle drove by on Sabo Road, slowed down, and a passenger started...
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
Deputies searching for driver who ran over man laying on Tomball Parkway
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The search is in for a driver who hit and killed a man laying on the Tomball Parkway late Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that moments before the victim was run over, he was in a car with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harris County jury finds Baytown officer not guilty in 2019 shooting death of Pamela Turner
On Tuesday, the jury delivered a not guilty verdict. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the killing was a tragedy but respects the decision.
Don't be alarmed | Here's why you could hear bombs being detonated today
PASADENA, Texas — Don’t be alarmed if you hear several loud booms in the Pasadena area Tuesday afternoon. The Pasadena Police Department said it will be conducting a bomb exercise at its police range on Genoa-Red Bluff. The exercise will start at 2 p.m. and consist of six...
Phys.org
Researchers find 'significant rates' of sinking ground in Houston suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
cw39.com
Mayor Turner and CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin attended Onion Creek’s ‘War of the Wangs’
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The afternoon was hot but the wings were HOTTER!. This past Saturday Onion Creek held their first ever ‘War of the Wangs’ competition to settle the debate on who can whip up the best chicken wings in Houston. Local leaders and fellow business owners...
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 2