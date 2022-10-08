ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

3 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 52-year-old Taos woman

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Three teenagers have been arrested as suspects in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old woman at her home in Taos.

The three male teens from the Taos area, two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old, have been booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of first-degree murder, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau said Friday.

They also face charges of conspiracy, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The victim of Wednesday’s shooting was identified as Shirley Reyes. Her 19-year-old son also was shot in what court records indicate may have been a plan to burglarize the home on La Luz Drive. The son was taken to a local hospital where his condition was unknown, police said.

Police responded to the residence shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday after the 19-year-old knocked on a neighbor’s door and reported he and his mother had been shot, the investigations bureau said.

Later that morning, one of the suspects was brought by his parents to the New Mexico State Police office in Taos. Another was located that afternoon and taken into custody, police said.

The third was brought to the NMSP office in Taos by his family on Friday, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if they have lawyers or when they will appear in court.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Friday that court documents provided by the state Administrative Office of the Courts said the teens are accused of entering Reyes’ residence with a plan to rob it.

