Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
Breaking: Browns Make Big Trade On Sunday Night
The Cleveland Browns need help on defense. The AFC North franchise is getting some. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are trading for a Pro Bowl linebacker. "Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB...
Here's How Much Money The Panthers Still Have To Pay Matt Rhule
No individual has ever been happier to get fired than football coach Matt Rhule. The Panthers announced this Monday morning that they are officially moving on from head coach Matt Rhule following the team's 1-4 start to the 2022 season. However, Carolina is still on the hook for major money ...
4 top Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry
If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well, even if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players. You can only make a player play so much before you have to move on from him.
Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
Zac Taylor, La'el Collins have animated sideline chat after Bengals come up short
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins had an animated conversation with head coach Zac Taylor on the sideline after the Bengals came away without any points after a first-and-goal trailing 13-10 late in the third quarter Sunday night against the Ravens in Baltimore. The conversation was captured by NBC cameras, and a replay...
No quick fixes for Steelers, Tomlin during nightmarish start
PITTSBURGH (AP) — For nearly two decades the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed immune to the realities of the NFL. Seasons came, seasons went. And the Steelers stayed relevant. In the mix. A factor even as the fortunes of their AFC North rivals — Baltimore chief among them — and the vast majority of the rest of the league rose and fell and rose again, just the way it’s supposed to work under the salary cap. During coach Mike Tomlin’s first 15 years on the job, Pittsburgh played exactly one game in which it was eliminated from playoff contention. One. One out of 241. One.
ESPN Analyst Roasts The Browns Defense After Week 5 Play
The Cleveland Browns suffered another one-possession defeat, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers. All their losses early in the 2022 NFL season have been by three points or less. Meanwhile, they defeated the Carolina Panthers by two points. Stopping the other team from scoring does matter in close games.
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/12/22)
It is Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host their former head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Patriots players headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Texans Make Shocking Offer For Fans With Deshaun Watson Jerseys
When NFL fans discuss successful franchises throughout the league’s history, the Houston Texans don’t often get mentioned. Texans’ owner Cal McNair understands his fans’ dismay, especially those fans who bought jerseys of some of the team’s biggest flops. That’s why the Texans team store at...
The Browns Have A Surprise Standout On Defense
The Cleveland Browns‘ defense has some marquee athletes like Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett on the defensive line. There’s also John Johnson III and Denzel Ward in the secondary. The Browns also traded for Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones. But aside from those names, another player is doing...
NFL Fans React To Deshaun Watson Back At Browns Facility
Though Deshaun Watson is still suspended from the NFL, October 10 is the first day he is allowed back into the Cleveland Browns training facility. He can attend meetings and work out but cannot practice until November 14. Coach Stefanski said on Monday that Watson was getting back to work...
Cleveland Browns Week 5: The Good, Bad, and Sickening
Another wasted Sunday afternoon is in the books as the Cleveland Browns found another creative way to lose a game. The Browns fell to the Los Angeles Chargers 30-28 at First Energy Stadium and fell to 2-3 overall in another gut-wrenching loss this season. Arguably, the Browns could or should...
WATCH: Jon Gaines II on UCLA's Experience, O-Line Communication
Gaines talked about what it's been like to block for efficient offensive stars like Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet during the Bruins' 6-0 start.
Nick Chubb Has Set Efficient And Elite NFL History
Where would the Cleveland Browns be without Nick Chubb five games into the 2022 NFL season?. He is a huge reason for the team’s top-ranked rushing offense, averaging 192.4 yards per game. Chubb also leads the league in rushing yards, touchdowns, and rushing plays of 20 yards or more.
