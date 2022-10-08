ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Looks Like College Football’s Best Team at Midseason

Ohio State looked like a national championship-caliber team during the first half of the regular season. The Buckeyes have been the most dominant team in college football so far this year, winning all six games before their bye week by an average of 33.2 points, the highest in the country. Ohio State currently ranks in the top 15 nationally in scoring offense (1st), total offense (2nd), passing offense (14th), rushing offense (14th), total defense (7th), scoring defense (15th), passing defense (8th) and rushing defense (15th).
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud is the Clear-Cut Favorite and Lone Buckeye Among the Top-22 Odds

Oddsmakers agree that C.J. Stroud has been the best quarterback in the country so far this season. At the midway point of the regular season, Ohio State's offense has been a well-oiled machine, much like it was expected to be this fall. They are among the top offenses in all major statistics and have looked quite unstoppable even without some of its top playmakers at different points throughout the first six games of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Justin Frye and Larry Johnson Recap Ohio State’s First Half of Season in Bye Week Press Conference

While the Buckeyes don’t have a game this weekend, the work won’t stop this week for Ohio State’s football coaches. For one, they’re hitting the road this week to visit recruits all over the country. Secondly, the Buckeyes will still be preparing and practicing this week as they get ready to start their second half of the season next week against Iowa, who also has a bye this week. And four of the Buckeyes’ coaches took some time to meet with the media Tuesday in what will be Ohio State’s only press conference of the week.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-Game Turnover Streak Shows Buckeye Defense is Making Plays At All Levels:

Michigan State’s first drive on Saturday looked promising. Ohio State booted the ball out of bounds on the opening kickoff to set the Spartans up at their own 35-yard-line, and Payton Thorne completed a 20-yard pass on the second snap of the game. Then on 3rd-and-7 from the Ohio State 41, the Michigan State quarterback took a shot to the end zone to draw first blood on the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State’s Open Men’s Basketball Practice

Ohio State is about a month away from its season opener against Robert Morris on Nov. 7. But fans had an opportunity to watch the 2022-2023 Ohio State men's basketball team practice Monday evening at The Schottenstein Center. With a roster comprised of lots of new faces, fans got to see the Buckeyes compete in defensive movement/rebounding drills, 2-on-2 work, situational 5-on-5 play and full-court scrimmaging for more than an hour.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Says Freshman Development Will Be Crucial For OSU, Talks Leadership, Justice Sueing's Health at Big Ten Media Days

The Buckeye men's basketball coach took his turn at the Target Center podium Wednesday for an opening press conference at Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis. Chris Holtmann, the third men's coach to speak on stage on the second day of Big Ten Media Days festivities, issued an opening statement to media members in attendance before opening things up for questions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Noon Kickoff Announced For Ohio State's Home Matchup With Iowa on Oct. 22

Ohio State will begin the back half of its regular season schedule with a noon kickoff on Oct. 22. The Buckeyes have played just one noon game through six weeks of action, but following this weekend's bye, Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium for a matchup with Iowa that will mark its second noon game of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Keon Keeley Moves to the Top Spot After Two Visits to Columbus and Two New Names Crack Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Board

Ohio State went through September without a commitment from a 2023 prospect, which means the Buckeyes are chasing most of the same prospects they were a month ago. The majority of the targets from last month's Heat Check are still on the board, but a couple of new names have also been added after the Buckeyes’ recent offers to Daevin Hobbs and Arion Carter.
COLUMBUS, OH

