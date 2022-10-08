Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Cornerback Play A Lingering Concern for Ohio State at Midpoint of Regular Season:
As dominant as Ohio State has been in the first half of the 2022 season, there aren’t a ton of glaring areas of concern that the Buckeyes need to address during their bye week. One position group that hasn’t yet performed up to the Buckeyes’ high standard of expectations,...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Looks Like College Football’s Best Team at Midseason
Ohio State looked like a national championship-caliber team during the first half of the regular season. The Buckeyes have been the most dominant team in college football so far this year, winning all six games before their bye week by an average of 33.2 points, the highest in the country. Ohio State currently ranks in the top 15 nationally in scoring offense (1st), total offense (2nd), passing offense (14th), rushing offense (14th), total defense (7th), scoring defense (15th), passing defense (8th) and rushing defense (15th).
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud is the Clear-Cut Favorite and Lone Buckeye Among the Top-22 Odds
Oddsmakers agree that C.J. Stroud has been the best quarterback in the country so far this season. At the midway point of the regular season, Ohio State's offense has been a well-oiled machine, much like it was expected to be this fall. They are among the top offenses in all major statistics and have looked quite unstoppable even without some of its top playmakers at different points throughout the first six games of the season.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Justin Frye and Larry Johnson Recap Ohio State’s First Half of Season in Bye Week Press Conference
While the Buckeyes don’t have a game this weekend, the work won’t stop this week for Ohio State’s football coaches. For one, they’re hitting the road this week to visit recruits all over the country. Secondly, the Buckeyes will still be preparing and practicing this week as they get ready to start their second half of the season next week against Iowa, who also has a bye this week. And four of the Buckeyes’ coaches took some time to meet with the media Tuesday in what will be Ohio State’s only press conference of the week.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Earns Maxwell Player of the Week Honors for Six-Touchdown Performance Against Michigan State
The accolades keep coming for C.J. Stroud. Following his record-breaking performance against Michigan State on Oct. 8, the Ohio State quarterback was named the Maxwell Award player of the week on Tuesday. In the Buckeyes' win over the Spartans, Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six...
Eleven Warriors
Four-Game Turnover Streak Shows Buckeye Defense is Making Plays At All Levels:
Michigan State’s first drive on Saturday looked promising. Ohio State booted the ball out of bounds on the opening kickoff to set the Spartans up at their own 35-yard-line, and Payton Thorne completed a 20-yard pass on the second snap of the game. Then on 3rd-and-7 from the Ohio State 41, the Michigan State quarterback took a shot to the end zone to draw first blood on the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Three-star 2024 TE Gavin Grover Has “Awesome Experience” at Ohio State and Four-star 2024 Safety Vaboue Toure Picks Up an OSU Offer
Three-star 2024 Ohio tight end Gavin Grover’s Ohio State visit on Oct. 1 for the Rutgers game isn’t something that the 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect will forget any time soon. “I had a really cool day, checked in right at 1:30 p.m., got to walk to the team room...
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State’s Open Men’s Basketball Practice
Ohio State is about a month away from its season opener against Robert Morris on Nov. 7. But fans had an opportunity to watch the 2022-2023 Ohio State men's basketball team practice Monday evening at The Schottenstein Center. With a roster comprised of lots of new faces, fans got to see the Buckeyes compete in defensive movement/rebounding drills, 2-on-2 work, situational 5-on-5 play and full-court scrimmaging for more than an hour.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Says Freshman Development Will Be Crucial For OSU, Talks Leadership, Justice Sueing's Health at Big Ten Media Days
The Buckeye men's basketball coach took his turn at the Target Center podium Wednesday for an opening press conference at Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis. Chris Holtmann, the third men's coach to speak on stage on the second day of Big Ten Media Days festivities, issued an opening statement to media members in attendance before opening things up for questions.
Eleven Warriors
63 Buckeyes Play in First Road Game of 2022 As Ohio State Blows Out Michigan State
Of the 74 players on Ohio State’s travel roster who were available to play against Michigan State, only 11 of them didn’t see action in the Buckeyes’ first road game of the year. Six of those Buckeyes were freshmen who could redshirt this season: quarterbacks Devin Brown...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Zed Key, Justice Sueing And Isaac Likekele Hold Breakout Interview Sessions At Big Ten Media Days
In total, seven representatives from the Ohio State basketball programs met with media members Wednesday. During the second leg of Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis, Buckeye men's and women's basketball coaches Chris Holtmann and Kevin McGuff were each made available for interview on two occasions at the Target Center.
Eleven Warriors
Noon Kickoff Announced For Ohio State's Home Matchup With Iowa on Oct. 22
Ohio State will begin the back half of its regular season schedule with a noon kickoff on Oct. 22. The Buckeyes have played just one noon game through six weeks of action, but following this weekend's bye, Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium for a matchup with Iowa that will mark its second noon game of the season.
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley Moves to the Top Spot After Two Visits to Columbus and Two New Names Crack Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Board
Ohio State went through September without a commitment from a 2023 prospect, which means the Buckeyes are chasing most of the same prospects they were a month ago. The majority of the targets from last month's Heat Check are still on the board, but a couple of new names have also been added after the Buckeyes’ recent offers to Daevin Hobbs and Arion Carter.
