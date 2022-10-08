Read full article on original website
Salah breaks Champions League record with fastest hat trick
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Mo Salah came off the bench to score the fastest-ever hat trick in Champions League history as Liverpool routed Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox. The Egyptian came on in the second half with his team leading 3-1 and proceeded to fire a stunning treble in just six minutes, 12 seconds to set a new benchmark in the competition.
Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona couldn't get the victory it needed at home against Inter Milan, and for the second season in a row the Catalan club likely won't make it to the knockout stage of the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to help Barcelona salvage...
Marseille continues CL revival with 2-0 win v 9-man Sporting
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Two wins in two matches have given a much-needed boost to Marseille’s chances of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League. Marseille eased to a 2-0 victory at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday after the Portuguese side had two players sent off.
Bayern into Champions League KO stage with 4-2 win at Plzeň
PLZEŇ, Czech Republic (AP) — Leon Goretzka scored twice as Bayern Munich clinched its spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a 4-2 win at Czech champion Viktoria Plzeň on Wednesday. Sadio Mané and Thomas Müller also scored as Bayern wrapped up the result in the...
Giants coach expects punter Gillan back from London soon
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A visa issue that forced New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan to remain in London after a game is on the verge of being cleared up and he may be back at practice on Thursday. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Gillan, who was born...
Giants punter Gillan resolves visa issue, leaves London
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan has left the United Kingdom and is returning to the United States after having a visa issue resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, departed from London on Wednesday and is expected back in the U.S. for practice on Thursday, the team said.
