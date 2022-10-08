GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Mo Salah came off the bench to score the fastest-ever hat trick in Champions League history as Liverpool routed Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox. The Egyptian came on in the second half with his team leading 3-1 and proceeded to fire a stunning treble in just six minutes, 12 seconds to set a new benchmark in the competition.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO