Lubbock, TX

BREAKING: Behren Morton to start for Texas Tech vs. OSU

By Mason Horodyski
 4 days ago

Stillwater, Okla. – Texas Tech announced today that Freshman QB Behren Morton will start for the Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State.

Morton will get his first start for Texas Tech on Saturday, filling in for sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith and injured senior quarterback Tyler Shough. The Eastland High product has played in 4 games this season but will start for the first time Saturday.

Kickoff for Texas Tech and Oklahoma State is at 2:30 P.M. in Stillwater on FS1.

Duo named Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech seniors Kevin Obanor and Fardaws Aimaq were both named All-Big 12 Preseason Honorable Mention selections on Wednesday. The conference announced the 2022-23 preseason awards following votes from the league’s head coaches and will release its Big 12 Preseason Poll on Thursday.  Obanor returns for his second season after averaging ten […]
Blitz Player of the Week: Hudson Hutcheson

LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship won its fifth straight game and opened District 2-6A play with a 49-34 win over Midland Legacy last Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium. Junior quarterback Hudson Hutcheson helped lead the way by completing 24-of-28 pass attempts for 463 yards and tied a school record with six touchdown passes. All six of […]
HALFTIME: Texas Tech 24, (7) Oklahoma State 20

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Texas Tech football team traveled to (7) Oklahoma State on Saturday, hoping for their first road victory of the season and their first road win over a ranked opponent since 2018. Approximately 30 minutes prior to kickoff, it was announced that freshman quarterback Behern Morton would get his first career start […]
FINAL: Texas Tech 31, (7) Oklahoma State 41

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Texas Tech football team traveled to (7) Oklahoma State on Saturday, hoping for their first road victory of the season and their first road win over a ranked opponent since 2018. Approximately 30 minutes prior to kickoff, it was announced that freshman quarterback Behern Morton would get his first career start […]
