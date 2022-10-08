BREAKING: Behren Morton to start for Texas Tech vs. OSU

Stillwater, Okla. – Texas Tech announced today that Freshman QB Behren Morton will start for the Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State.

Morton will get his first start for Texas Tech on Saturday, filling in for sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith and injured senior quarterback Tyler Shough. The Eastland High product has played in 4 games this season but will start for the first time Saturday.

Kickoff for Texas Tech and Oklahoma State is at 2:30 P.M. in Stillwater on FS1.

