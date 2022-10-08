Read full article on original website
TRIO OF PLAYERS PUT ON WAIVER WIRE ON OCTOBER 12TH
The waiver wire on Wednesday, October 12th featured a trio of players according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil, San Jose defenceman Scott Harrington and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pierre-Cedric Labrie were all placed on waivers at 2 p.m. ET. Pospisil, 22, is set to play for...
OILERS AHL AFFILIATE FIRE HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH FELONY OFFENCES
It's been a dark day in the world of hockey on Sunday. Earlier, Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Ian Cole was accused of grooming and sexual abuse in a statement from an individual on Twitter who wanted to remain anonymous. He was then subsequently suspended by the Lightning until the NHL concludes their investigation.
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
WAYNE SIMMONDS CALLS OUT TORONTO JOURNALIST, 'YOU'VE BEEN WARNED'
Earlier today, Toronto-based journalist Steve Simmons published an article asserting one of the worst takes of all-time, and -- shocker -- he got blown up over the internet for it. One of sports' media's most...er, polarizing...figures, Simmons knows just how to ruffle all of the feathers and does so with...
CAM NEELY IS SICK AND TIRED OF HEARING ABOUT THE 2015 DRAFT
The 2015 Draft in Florida was historic for a bevy of reasons; Connor McDavid was selected first overall, the top prospects took a trip through the Florida Everglades, and Boston Bruins' GM Don Sweeney three straight first-round picks and did not select Mat Barzal, Kyle Connor, Thomas Chabot, or several others.
JOHN TORTORELLA WANTS FLYERS TO RETURN TO BEING BROAD STREET BULLIES
No matter what team he coaches, John Tortorella wants his roster to be mean and hard to play against and that will be no different in Philadelphia. During an appearance on the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, Flyers forward Cam Atkinson said that Torts doesn't want the team getting pushed around and wants teams to be aware when the Flyers are coming into their building.
OILERS RELEASE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN FROM HIS PTO
Ahead of the NHL's roster submission deadline at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers have decided to release veteran defenceman Jason Demers from his professional try-out contract, making him an unrestricted free agent once again. Demers, 34, appeared in four games during the pre-season with the Oilers and...
TAMPA'S IAN COLE RESPONDS TO THE ANONYMOUS GROOMING ALLEGATIONS
Earlier today, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman was accused of sexual abuse and grooming of a then underage girl. The identity of the accuser was withheld, and Cole has since been suspended by the club -- with pay. In light of these allegations, Cole released a statement through his agent, Kevin...
JOSH MAHURA AMONG FIVE CLAIMED OFF WAIVERS ON MONDAY
Sunday's waiver wire was filled with some quality depth players, along with some younger guys who got squeezed out as teams prepare their rosters for the upcoming season. In total, 64 players were put on the wire yesterday, five were claimed on Monday afternoon and 59 were assigned to their respective American Hockey League teams.
CZECH REPUBLIC BANS NHL FROM FUTURE EVENTS UNLESS GARY BETTMAN AND CO. RESIGN
So Dominik Hasek has been incredibly outspoken over the whole ~Russia~ situation, right? Recently, the Hockey Hall of Famer took his stance to a new level, warning the NHL not to bring any Russian or Belorussian players to the Czech Republic. The NHL went ahead as planned, and basically called...
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN BELIEVES ONE TEAM STANDS OUT AS THE FAVORITE FOR PATRICK KANE
The Chicago Blackhawks released their final roster for the 2022-23 season, and -- surprise, surprise -- they assembled one of the worst rosters in my lifetime. With the 2023 NHL Draft featuring the prize of a lifetime in Connor Bedard, any GMs whose teams aren't vying for the Stanley Cup are racing to the bottom, and Kyle Davidson must have lead shoes or something.
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORMER GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM ARIZONA
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed former netminder Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson, 27, was placed on waivers on September 30th by the Avalanche after signing a one-year deal with them during the summer. He was then claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the next day.
MORE DETAILS SURFACE IN THE ARREST OF TRAINER EMPLOYED BY OILERS' AFFILIATE
On Sunday, it was reported that Chad Drown, a trainer with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League, had been fired after being charged for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. Since the firing, more has been learned about the situation. According to Fox Sports reporter A.J....
SABRES SIGN MATTIAS SAMUELSSON TO LONG-TERM CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Buffalo Sabres announced on Wednesday that they've agreed to terms on a seven-year contract extension worth $30 million ($4.285 million AAV) with defenceman Mattias Samuelsson. "I've taken huge jumps," Samuelsson said in the spring following the 2021-22 season. "Personally, I think just being up here for however many games...
MICHAEL BUBLÉ HAS A MESSAGE FOR LEAFS FANS
Four time Emmy Award Winner Michael Bublé played a concert at Key Bank Center in Buffalo, NY last night. During his show, he showed his support for the local hockey club - Buffalo Sabres - and had a message for Toronto Maple Leafs' fans:. Michael Bublé is an avid...
NEW JERSEY DEMOTES SECOND-OVERALL PICK TO MINORS
The New Jersey Devils have sent their second-overall pick, defenseman Simon Nemec, to the minors and in a corresponding move recalled defender Kevin Bahl:. Nemec had a good-not-great initial showing in North America and will absolutely benefit from the repetitions he will earn in Utica. While it is a tad disappointing, the name of the game is development, and the Devils have a strong program in Utica, a team that finished '21-22 with a 43-20-8 record.
DERICK BRASSARD EARNS ONE-YEAR DEAL FROM OTTAWA AFTER SUCCESSFUL PTO
After a successful training camp with the Ottawa Senators, Derick Brassard has earned himself a contract for the 2022-23 season. According to Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, the Senators have signed Brassard to a one-year contract worth $750,000. The Hull (Quebec) native is in his second stint with the Senators after...
SHARKS SEND PAIR OF TOP PROSPECTS DOWN TO AHL
The San Jose Sharks appear committed to their veteran bottom six, as two of their top prospects were sent down on Sunday. Forwards Thomas Bordeleau and William Eklund were sent down to the San Jose Barracuda, even after impressing during the preseason. Bordeleau and Eklund both had solid auditions last...
