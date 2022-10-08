Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse
Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up their abuse and allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing in Cochise County, Arizona, made public Wednesday, the children of the late Paul Adams asked an Arizona judge for permission to add Republican state Rep. Merrill F. Nelson and law firm Kirton McConkie as defendants in their lawsuit against the Mormon church. The suit accuses the church of failing to notify police or child welfare officials that Adams was abusing his older daughter.
wcn247.com
Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty
CINCINNATI (AP) — A 22-year-old man who authorities say identified as an involuntary celibate and plotted to kill women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime. Tres Genco, of Hilliard, Ohio, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. He faces up to life in prison. Authorities say Genco identified as an involuntary celibate, or incel, and interacted with an online community of mostly men who advocate for violence against women because they believe they're unjustly denied sexual or romantic attention. They say Genco conducted surveillance at an Ohio university in January 2020 and wrote a document titled “Isolated” that he described as “the writings of the deluded and homicidal."
wcn247.com
California attorney general investigating LA redistricting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s attorney general says he'll investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process. The announcement Wednesday comes as three Los Angeles City Council members face calls to resign over a recording of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts. The move by Attorney General Rob Bonta comes amid growing calls to address the way politics can still influence the redrawing of district maps after the census count each decade. Bonta said the results could potentially bring civil or criminal results, while emphasizing that the investigation is just starting.
wcn247.com
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian might have come and gone, but it has done long-term damage to the small businesses of a region heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. As the winter months approach, business in southwestern Florida would have been starting to pick up. Bars, restaurants and the many mom-and-pop shops that line San Carlos Boulevard, the thoroughfare into Fort Myers Beach, would usually begin filling. But many likely won’t be returning this year because of damage to their vacation homes or because the amenities — like shops and restaurants — won’t have yet fully recovered.
wcn247.com
GOP-led Tennessee ballot proposal to test labor interest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican-led Tennessee will officially take its voters’ temperature on an organized labor issue in November, as unions sprout in Starbucks storefronts and elsewhere nationally. Lawmakers there have offered a ballot amendment asking voters whether Tennessee’s existing ban on workplaces with union shops requiring covered employees to pay dues should be added to the state constitution. Tennessee has had a so-called right-to-work law since 1947. Putting it in the state constitution would make it more difficult to repeal later. The amendment will offer a rare snapshot this November of voter sentiment on a flashpoint in the debate between union and business interests. Democratic-led Illinois is asking voters whether to etch collective bargaining rights into the state constitution.
wcn247.com
Members of Nevada senate candidate's family endorse opponent
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, 14 members of Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt’s family are endorsing his opponent, Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. The family members say they believe that "Catherine is well equipped with her own ‘Nevada grit.’ ” The letter does not mention Laxalt by name. But it talks of Cortez Masto’s understanding of “the daily realities of dogged hard work.” During Laxalt's gubernatorial run in 2018, a dozen of his family members endorsed Democrat Steve Sisolak in an op-ed. That prompted 22 other family members to defend Laxalt.
wcn247.com
Reversing abortion ban tall task for West Virginia Democrats
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Democratic leaders urged voters to take out their anger at the polls after the Republican supermajority Legislature approved an abortion ban. But with far fewer Democrats than Republicans in legislative races, the likelihood of winning enough seats to reverse the ban is small in next month’s election. Even where Democrats are running, registered Republicans outnumber them in 35 of the state’s 55 counties. One-fourth of the legislative races on the November ballot have no Democratic candidates. That’s higher than the 15% of ballot spots that Democrats did not fill in the 2020 general election.
wcn247.com
Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will not call a special legislative session to have lawmakers consider repealing the state’s tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls for a special session from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger. The Republican governor acknowledged her campaign proposal does not currently have the votes necessary for passage in the state Senate, and she will have to win over lawmakers when they are scheduled to reconvene in January. Repeal of the state tax on groceries, which would cost the state about $100 million in annual revenue, has become a central issue in her reelection bid against her Democratic opponent, Rep. Jamie Smith.
