Donald Trump Just Revealed Whether Or Not Ivanka Trump Will Be His 2024 Running Mate
Donald Trump finally addressed whether his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump could be his running mate for the 2024 presidential run, after keeping his cards very close to his chest up ’til now! So will he be keeping things in the family this time around should he officially decide to run for president?
Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree
CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
Ousted Fox Nation host Lara Logan claims Jill Biden 'knows her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country' about it
Lara Logan, the former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed First Lady Jill Biden 'knows that her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country about it.'. Logan, who was ousted from Fox Nation late last year, made the assertion in an interview with Newsmax...
Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech
A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
Mike Lindell says he “prayed” for GOP to lose because it would prove him right about voter fraud
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed over the weekend that he was secretly praying for Democrats to win two Senate elections in Georgia in early 2021 on the grounds that it would lend credence to his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen. The Macon Telegraph reports that Lindell told...
Washington Examiner
Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections
Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
Jeb Bush Asks Trump What We'd All Like To Ask Him After Odd George H.W. Bush Claim
The former Florida governor took issue with Trump's accusation about his father, the late 41st president.
ETOnline.com
Kathy Griffin Says Monica Lewinsky Told Her Whether She Voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016
Kathy Griffin says she has the scoop on who Monica Lewinsky voted for in the 2016 presidential election. The 61-year-old comedian appeared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she spoke about her high-profile dinner parties where she invites celebrity guests. Griffin said she invited Lewinsky to one of the parties,...
Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power
Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
Trump's ex-chief of staff told him that 'the public will come to your grave and piss on it' if he didn't lower the flag in honor of McCain's death: book
John Kelly gave Trump a stark warning when he refused to lower flags in honor of John McCain's death. Kelly told Trump that he should reconsider because people will "piss" on his grave, according to an upcoming book. Trump kept flags raised at full staff until pressure from parties caused...
Joe Biden Supporter Describes What He Smelled Like After Viral Photo
"My heart breaks for anyone this weak, this lost—so lost that you need to love, to adore, and feel a deep devotion to a politician," said one commenter.
Trump makes flirty comment about Melania as he pushes her Christmas baubles
Donald Trump issued a rare flirtatious message to followers on Truth Social, his own social media network, who were told about Melania Trump’s “beautiful” Christmas ornaments. The former first lady received the ringing endorsement on Thursday, when the former president “reTruthed” a post by his wife who...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Liz Cheney reveals a House Republican called Donald Trump “the Orange Jesus”
Ms Cheney, who lost her Republican primary in August, made the remark at American Enterprise Institute’s “Constitution Day” event in Washington, DC. “A member came in and he signed his name on each one of the sheets. And he said under his breath, the things we do for the orange Jesus,” the US representative recalled.
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
TMZ.com
Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Had a Miscarriage, Not an Abortion as She Says
Senator Ted Cruz claims to know what happened in Chrissy Teigen's body better than she does -- he's insisting she actually had a miscarriage, NOT an abortion as she recently stated. Cruz made the controversial comments on his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz" ... in response to Chrissy saying she...
Jimmy Kimmel Just Called Donald Trump 'Mar-A-Lardo' And Said He Can 'Barely Read'
Jimmy Kimmel’s first show following his extended summer break went off with a bang, as the 54-year-old comedian wasted no time in slamming Donald Trump and the terrible last few months the former POTUS has had!. “Trump is in serious legal trouble,” Kimmel said on his late night show...
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
House Democrats just teed up a potential vote next week on a congressional stock trading ban. Top Democrats told colleagues that the legislation will most likely include Supreme Court justices. That inclusion — along with the short time members will have to consider the bill — may signal peril....
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Trump often speculated about the sexuality of staffers and mocked gay men, book says
Trump often speculated about others' sexualities, according to NYT reporter Maggie Haberman's book. Trump mocked gay men and called them "queer" or "faggot," his employees reportedly said. The revelations are made in te new book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," seen by The...
