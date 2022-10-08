ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Draymond Green apologizes to Jordan Poole, says he will be away from team

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Golden State forward Draymond Green apologized publicly to teammate Jordan Poole after he punched Poole during practice and added he would be stepping away from the team for a few days to "heal."

The Warriors forward already had apologized to his teammates earlier this week after a video published by TMZ showed Green walking up to Poole and Poole shoving the four-time All-Star. Green then punched Poole and teammates immediately broke up the scuffle.

"I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday," Green said during a news conference Saturday. "I failed as a leader."

"There's a huge embarrassment that comes from (the video) not only for myself as I was the one that committed the action. But the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with, the team and organization has to deal with but also Jordan's family," said Green, who maintained the fight had nothing to do with Poole and his possible contract extension with the Warriors.

"I can assure you I don't count other people's pockets," Green said.

The Warriors said before the video surfaced that they would handle whatever punishment was coming to Green internally.

OPINION: Draymond Green deserves harsher suspension

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZI57_0iRZYM2v00
The Golden State Warriors' Jordan Poole (3) high fives Draymond Green (23) after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during game five of the 2022 western conference finals on May 26, 2022. Kelley L Cox, USA TODAY Sports

"It's unfortunate, I'm not going to deny it," general manager Bob Myers said this week. "It'll take some time to move through, but we'll move through it and move forward. And I'm confident that we will. ... This isn't our first thing that's happened, first sense of adversity. We've been through some of this before. Don't like going through it but it's part of the NBA and it's part of sports."

Green then explained how he was dealing with the backlash, especially from the NBA community.

“Hurt people hurt people," Green said. "I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt.”

The Warriors said they are investigating how the video of the fight was leaked.

“I thought it was (expletive) that it leaked," said Green, who won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors open defense of their NBA championship Oct. 18, also against the Lakers.

Follow Scooby Axson on Twitter @ScoobAxson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Draymond Green apologizes to Jordan Poole, says he will be away from team

Comments / 6

Related
KRON4 News

‘That wasn’t a Sucker punch’: Draymond’s mom defends Poole punch

(KRON) — Draymond Green’s mom has taken to Twitter to defend her son after video emerged showing the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate, Jordan Poole. The video, and Green’s seemingly aggressive behavior, has drawn widespread condemnation, with some accusing Green of sucker-punching Poole. But Draymond’s mom, Mary Babers, isn’t having it. “That wasn’t a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Bob Myers
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Tmz
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry

Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
USA Today
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston's Marcus Smart thinks Draymond Green 'made a mistake' with the Jordan Poole fight

No stranger to being under the microscope of the media after events not of his own making brought unwanted attention to a team trying to get ready to contend for a title, Boston Celtics veteran point guard had some words to share about the incident between Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green and shooting guard Jordan Poole after practice on Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

636K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy