How Warriors’ Jordan Poole Feels Following Draymond Green Incident
How would you respond if you were punched in the face by a co-worker?. If your answer is something along the lines of not speaking to said co-worker, you may have something in common with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. It’s been quite the week for Poole, who was...
Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green
Jordan Poole has reportedly not forgiven Draymond Green following punch at Golden State Warriors practice
Why Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr doesn’t want Jordan Poole to emulate Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors have found a unique gem when they drafted Jordan Poole out of University of Michigan in
Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley weighed in on the Golden State Warriors drama
This Blazers-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Most often, when someone gives you something, you’ll want to accept it. On the other hand, apologies are different. The NBA has faced a situation of that nature as of late. You don’t have to accept an apology. After all, some things are simply unforgivable. It may be in your own best interests to accept the apology – holding a grudge is not good for you. With that said, if you can’t help it, nobody can force you to.
Today's Talker: Draymond Green punches Jordan Poole during Warriors practice
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is taking time away indefinitely after punching teammate and Milwaukee native Jordan Poole during Golden State's Wednesday practice.
Warriors announce Draymond Green will not be suspended for punching team mate, but will be fined
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr announced Tuesday night the Draymond Green will not be suspended for punching his team mate Jordan Poole but will be fined. Prior to the announcement, fans attending a preseason game at Chase expressed mixed reaction to the incident that was caught on video.
