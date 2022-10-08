Letter: Endorses Debbie Klug
I would like to take this opportunity to formally endorse Debbie Klug for the County Clerk position.
Debbie has been a valued member of the clerks office for over 15 years. Debbie is a skilled manager with an incredible attention to detail.
Debbie's dedication to our county her attention to detail along with her great integrity are just a few of the many key reasons Columbia county needs to retain her as our County Clerk.
I have known Debbie Klug my entire life and can't think of anyone more honest and upstanding than her.
Thank you.
Melinda R. Hilts
Columbia County resident
