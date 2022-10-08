ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Letter: Endorses Debbie Klug

By Voices of the Community
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 4 days ago

I would like to take this opportunity to formally endorse Debbie Klug for the County Clerk position.

Debbie has been a valued member of the clerks office for over 15 years. Debbie is a skilled manager with an incredible attention to detail.

Debbie's dedication to our county her attention to detail along with her great integrity are just a few of the many key reasons Columbia county needs to retain her as our County Clerk.

I have known Debbie Klug my entire life and can't think of anyone more honest and upstanding than her.

Thank you.

Melinda R. Hilts

Columbia County resident

The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
