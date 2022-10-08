Diamondbacks 2022 Wins and Losses by the Numbers

A team level breakdown that paints a picture of the season

The Diamondbacks are on the outside looking in of the playoffs for the fifth straight year. But there were a lot of areas of improvement over the disastrous 2021 season. As reported yesterday , both Mike Hazen and Torey Lovulllo said that while the team improved a lot, they still have a long way to go to make the playoffs.

This will be the first in a series of deep dives into recapping the the season. Today we cover team records and standings. We'll later look at team level offense, pitching, defense, and base running rankings. Following that we will conduct detailed individual player reviews. Resource used for today's article was Baseball Reference ,

Record and Standings

At 74-88 the team won 22 more games than 2021 when they finished 52-110

First half 40-52, -53 run differential, second half, 34-36, +15 run differential

Arizona finished in 4th place in the NL West, tied with the Chicago Cubs for 9th place in the NL and 19th in MLB overall

Pythagorean W-L record , 77-85, This is based on 702 runs scored, 740 runs allowed -38 run differential. That was 9th best in the NL. In 2021 their pythagorean record was 61-101, with 679 runs scored and 893 allowed, for -214

The record in one-run games was 17-29, the worst in the NL, and 29th in MLB, better only than the Texas Rangers who were 15-35

The most games over .500 was three, on May 13th. The most games under .500 was 15, on October 4th.

The longest winning streak was five games from August 26th-30th. The longest losing streak was six, from May 14th-18th. (In 2021 the longest losing streak was 17 and they lost an MLB record 24 straight on the road)

Walkoff wins, 5, walkoff losses 11

Record against the Dodgers and the Padres: 10-28

Record against the Giants and the Rockies 19-19

Record against teams over .500: 39-60

Record against team under .500: 25-28

Best Month: August 16-12, +18 run differential