Dominique Crenn is a chef with no shortage of accolades. She earned the title of Chef of the Year from Esquire in 2008 (via TEDx). Just a year later, her work as the chef de cuisine of San Francisco's Luce earned Crenn her first Michelin star. Per Fine Dining Lovers, that was a preview of the glory to come — her own restaurant, Atelier Crenn, was awarded two stars by the Michelin Guide. She was the first female chef in America to earn this honor, and only one of a handful of female chefs in the world to do so. Now, Atelier Crenn has been upgraded to three stars by Michelin, and another of her restaurants, Bar Crenn, has one star.

