Rachael Ray's Cheese-Bomb Pasta Made Her Audience Literally Scream
Everything is better with cheese. The National Historic Cheesemaking Center — which is entirely real, and magnificent — says on its website that the exact origin of cheese isn't known, but is naturally attached to agriculture and the use of animals for their milk. The International Dairy Foods Association says that the history is certainly more than 4,000 years old, and has a legend surrounding its creation. Supposedly it was caused by curdled milk that a merchant was transporting which separated into curds and whey. This provided a new and satisfying form of sustenance.
What We Know About Robert Irvine's New Motivational Book
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Chef Robert Irvine has an impressive culinary career spanning over 40 years. He joined the UK Navy when he was just 15 years old and found a passion for cooking in the kitchens. During his service on the Royal Yacht Britannia, he cooked for royalty and other high-profile personalities, per Irvine Thyme. He later worked for a variety of restaurants and hotels in different parts of the globe before becoming a celebrity chef on his own Food Network shows, including "Restaurant: Impossible."
Inside The Pantry Bobby Flay Shares With His Cat
A big part of the appeal of the celebrity chef is not just their cooking, but learning about their personality and their life. A famous food figure's persona can become a big part of their personal brand, and getting insights into their home life can be a real point of interest for their fans.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Cookie Lovers Are Losing Their Minds Over The New Milky Way Flavor
In 1924, the first Milky Way flavor, boasting its traditional milk chocolate and nougat, hit shelves nationwide (per The Candy Encyclopedia). With $800,000 in sales the first year, the candy's success was evident, leading to a dark chocolate, vanilla nougat alternative in 1926. In 1936, the chocolate and vanilla version was rebranded as Forever Yours, though it's better known today as Milky Way Midnight.
The Secret To Angela Lansbury's Favorite Tea
Actress and Dame Angela Lansbury's impressive career spanned over 80 years, and she brought to life much-loved characters both on-screen and on-stage. Sadly, Lansbury passed away in her Los Angeles, California home on October 11 at 96 years old (via CNN). Her legacy lives on through her movie and TV roles. The "Murder She Wrote" star lived a full life and enjoyed many things, including good food and drink.
A Fan Favorite Aldi Coffee Has Shoppers Excited
Grocery store prices are sitting a little too high for Americans on a budget, forcing some to forgo non-essentials like special snacks and seasonal products (via Insider). Yet, Aldi is making moves to ensure customers are able to celebrate new seasons with all the fun, cold and hot weather food favorites without breaking the bank. More and more people are trying to save money by taking advantage of Aldi's in-house prices. According to Reuters, in addition to welcoming one million new customers this year alone, the affordable grocer has also seen a surmountable increase in sales.
How Gordon Ramsay Elevates His Quick Homemade Strawberry Jam
Jam can be made from just about anything. From classic flavors like peach, strawberry, and persimmon, to more exotic tastes like tomato bacon jam, this staple condiment is one the most versatile food options one is likely to find. It's also one of the most popular. Almost everyone enjoys a good jam, and famous chef and restauranteur Gordon Ramsay is no exception.
Andrew Zimmern's French Onion Soup Just Broke The Internet
Now that it's fall, it's also finally soup season. Whereas seasonal favorites have made their way back into both restaurants and stores, like Panera's Autumn Squash Soup and Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Soup, there's nothing like a heaping bowl of fresh, homemade stew to warm up after a brisk walk during this time of year.
Duff Goldman Has A Bone To Pick With National Pumpkin Pie Day
There seems to be a holiday for everything, which can be fun for people who love to celebrate. On the flip side, some people can grow tired of these near-daily occasions. According to the National Day Calendar, there are more than 1,500 national days, weeks, and months, and none of these include typical government holidays. Per Holidays Calendar, some of the most obscure holidays include National Step in the Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day on January 11, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day on May 29, and Bathtub Party Day on December 5.
The 3 Ingredients Antoni Porowski Can't Live Without - Exclusive
"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski understands food on many levels. He's the food and wine expert on the makeover series and has two cookbooks under his belt. In "Antoni: Let's Do Dinner," he details how to make incredible-sounding dishes like pasta carbonara layered with scallions and peas or his pan-seared steak that's smothered in harissa butter. But before the massive success of "Queer Eye," Porowski worked for years in the restaurant industry and understands the powerful way that a meal can bring people together.
Instagram Was Shook By Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen Make Out
Gordon Ramsay has courted plenty of controversy in the past. He's been outed on several occasions for dirty deals going on in his restaurants, attacks on his television shows, and other alleged malfeasance that ultimately led to lawsuits. HuffPost even says he was accused of having a blond mistress in an affair that lasted for years. Needless to say, the man certainly knows how to rock the boat, both on camera and behind the scenes.
Angela Lansbury's Sweet Connection To A Beloved Restaurant
Hollywood lost another icon today when Angela Lansbury died at home in Los Angeles, five days shy of her 97 birthday, according to the New York Times. Known as the private eye Jessica Fletcher to millions of fans on the long-running television drama "Murder, She Wrote" and as Mrs. Potts to people that grew up watching "Beauty and the Beast" on repeat. Lansbury's career was bookended with five Tony Awards for her performances in "Mame," early in her career in 1966, and "Blithe Spirit" in 2009, when the actress was 83. She was beloved.
What Adrienne Cheatham Wishes You Knew About Mom Guilt - Exclusive
Chef Adrienne Cheatham's partnership with Our Pantry is breaking the mold. This woman-owned and operated company, founded by Carolyna De Laurentiis, strives to make a product that not only tastes great, but is nutritious and not filled with preservatives and refined sugar. De Laurentiis was inspired to create the brand as she became a new mom during the pandemic. As someone with a love of cooking and making things from scratch, she felt as though she was cheating when she reached for a jar off the shelves, a feeling of guilt that was only made worse by the long list of ingredients that find their way into most jarred sauces.
Alright, What Is a 'Zaddy'? It's Time to Break Down This Trending Term
It's all over the comment sections of TikTok and Instagram. It's in fans' tweets about certain celebrities. But what is a Zaddy, exactly?. While Law & Order's Christopher Meloni seems to be the current face of the name, this is a term that's used in reference to a variety of men. And now that you're aware of the term, you'll likely start noticing it everywhere (at least in online spaces). If you're confused right now, don't worry—you won't be in the dark much longer! We dive into Zaddy's meaning and how it's being used in social media these days.
From The Set Of “Amsterdam”: The “Hidden Hair” Hack Used On Taylor Swift, How Anya Taylor-Joy’s Foundation Was Different Than Everyone Else’s, And More Insider Beauty Secrets
"She was really committed to the time period and said, 'Look, if you want to pluck my eyebrows into this really thin [1930s] line, I'm very up for it.'"
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
Dominique Crenn's Favorite Thing About Being An Iron Chef - Exclusive
Dominique Crenn is a chef with no shortage of accolades. She earned the title of Chef of the Year from Esquire in 2008 (via TEDx). Just a year later, her work as the chef de cuisine of San Francisco's Luce earned Crenn her first Michelin star. Per Fine Dining Lovers, that was a preview of the glory to come — her own restaurant, Atelier Crenn, was awarded two stars by the Michelin Guide. She was the first female chef in America to earn this honor, and only one of a handful of female chefs in the world to do so. Now, Atelier Crenn has been upgraded to three stars by Michelin, and another of her restaurants, Bar Crenn, has one star.
The Unexpected Pizza Combination You Can Find At Netflix's Famous Pizzeria Bianco
Thank you, Netflix, for letting us travel around the world to eat delicious dishes. Recently, food fans have been enjoying armchair travel through original Netflix shows like "Chef's Table," which first aired in 2015 and follows the life stories of visionary chefs around the world as they display their craft through restaurants and other food ventures. Now, the show is returning with a series dedicated especially to pizza, a worldwide food icon with Italian origins.
Here's How You Can Win Some Free Candy Through DoorDash
Halloween is just around the corner, meaning it's the perfect time to stock up on all your favorite candy. According to The Atlantic, candy wasn't at the forefront of Halloween until the 1950s — in fact, before this, candy companies hadn't even considered Halloween as a method to boost their fall candy sales. Instead, The Kitchn notes that candy manufacturers pitched the second Saturday in October as "Candy Day." It wasn't until folks realized that trick-or-treating was here to stay that "Candy Day" was traded in for Halloween.
