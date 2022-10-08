Read full article on original website
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Deion Sanders delivers clear response to Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr.’s claim
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders responded to Alabama State's head coach Eddie Robinson Tuesday, marking the latest chapter in the pair's ongoing beef.
Liberal media explodes on Troy Aikman over 'misogynistic' comment on Monday Night Football
Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman faced criticism on Monday after liberal journalists said he made a "misogynistic" and "sexist" comment on television.
Aaron Rodgers dealing with thumb injury, missed Wednesday practice
The Green Bay Packers didn't have starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers at practice on Wednesday due to a thumb injury. Head coach Mike LaFleur didn't seem too worried.
3 New York Giants trade scenarios to help build on strong start to the season
The New York Giants find themselves at a surprising 4-1 on the season following a shocking win over the Green
Aaron Rodgers reacts to roughing the passer call on Chiefs' Chris Jones
Back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers sympathized with Kansas City Chiefs' defensive lineman Chris Jones who had a questionable roughing the passer call ruled against him.
Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report
The wife of a Georgia pastor reportedly shot in the head while asleep next to her husband in their DeKalb County home died from her injuries a week later.
Georgia police arrest three people after finding man dead and 'bound with duct tape'
Georgia police arrested three people after a man was found dead in a home and was "bound with duct tape" for several days.
California man kidnapped in broad daylight, remains missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a man was kidnapped in broad daylight in the Pasadena area last week and remains missing.
LA councilwoman caught on tape making racist comments has history of calling America, Trump racist
LA City Council president Nury Martinez stepped down from her leadership position on the council after leaked audio of racist comments. She has history of calling others racist.
Philadelphia DHS worker arrested, charged in connection to toddler's death
A Philadelphia caseworker has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other counts in connection to a 3-year-old's death.
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Prince Harry will 'have a hell of a fight on his hands' to keep tell-all book from coming out: royal expert
Amidst deafening silence from the royal family about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in late September, questions surrounding Prince Harry's tell-all book continue to arise, including speculation over whether the exposé will ever actually reach shelves. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Fox News Digital that...
Georgia high school football star’s girlfriend speaks out about harrowing shooting on couple’s date night
Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt's girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, recalled the shooting outside a Dave & Buster's and shares her decision to forgive the murder suspects.
Apartments owned by Warnock's church evict 'homeless' tenants while senator receives hefty housing stipend
An apartment complex in Atlanta largely owned by Sen. Raphael Warnock's Ebenezer Baptist Church has been evicting tenants while the church pays him a large housing stipend.
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Gingrich on Tulsi Gabbard leaving Democratic Party: People drifting away from the left's 'weird' policies
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich reacted to the news Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party, calling her an 'independent maverick' on 'Fox & Friends.'
Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found alive, police don't believe she was held against her will
Colorado authorities on Monday said they have found a 14-year-old girl who was last seen 10 days ago but do not believe she was held against her will
Baltimore high school brawl caught on video as parents plead for a safe environment
Cell phone video captured by students shows a massive brawl that broke out recently at Lansdowne High School in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
SEAN HANNITY: It seems the momentum has clearly shifted towards Republicans
Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed how Republicans are continuing to gain momentum with voters as the midterm elections approach on "Hannity."
