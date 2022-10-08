Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Gyros in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Related
Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News
For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Why the Seattle Mariners used Robbie Ray as closer versus Astros
HOUSTON — With the fate of Game 1 of the American League Division Series on the line, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais chose to go with starting pitcher Robbie Ray to finish the game in the bottom of the ninth, bringing him in to face Houston’s Yordan Alvarez.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brian Kenny went on MLB Network and accused Joe Musgrove of cheating
A day after Game 3 of the San Diego Padres-New York Mets Wild Card Series, Brian Kenny appeared on MLB Network and accused pitcher Joe Musgrove of cheating. Given that Game 3 of the Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets was the only baseball game on on Sunday night, there was a lot of attention on it. On Twitter, there were fans who pointed out that Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove’s ears looked shiny, and pondered if it was a substance. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Musgrove’s ears in the sixth inning, and after an inspection, they determined that there was no illegal substance on him.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
MLB
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
Browns sign veteran nose tackle to bolster defense
The Cleveland Browns have officially signed veteran nose-tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad.
Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dominant Dodgers, hot Padres bring SoCal rivalry to NLDS
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The San Diego Padres knocked off the 101-win New York Mets in the National League wild-card series. Awaiting them in the NL Division Series is an even bigger challenge: the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers. “They're hot and we've been hot for seven months,”...
White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job
White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
Ex-Cubs P Yu Darvish's Amusing Reaction to Joe Musgrove Inspection
Darvish has amusing reaction to bizarre Musgrove inspection originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The foreign substance check on Joe Musgrove in the Padres-Mets NL wild card series generated plenty of amusing reactions from the baseball world, including one from Yu Darvish. Darvish, who frequently demonstrated a witty sense of...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died
Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston Red Sox prospects: What to make of Izzy Wilson’s 2022 turnaround
What to make of the late turnaround of Boston Red Sox prospect Izzy Wilson. The Boston Red Sox brought outfield prospect, Izzy Wilson, into their minor league system this offseason. There were obvious reasons to be optimistic about him, but things spiraled pretty quickly. Following an 0-for-3 game on May...
True Blue LA
Dodgers NLDS roster notes: Chris Taylor, Blake Treinen, Dustin May, Craig Kimbrel
LOS ANGELES — Rosters are due for the National League Division Series on Tuesday morning, the day of Game 1 between the Dodgers and Padres. Before a workout on Monday at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts said there are still a few roster decisions to be finalized. This could...
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts speaks out on leaving Craig Kimbrel off NLDS roster
Dave Roberts decided to leave Craig Kimbrel off of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ NLDS roster. The move surprised some, but Roberts explained his reasoning ahead of Los Angeles’ NLDS Game 1 matchup with the San Diego Padres, per Mike DiGiovanna on Twitter. “We just have other guys who...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/10: Defense Fails, Losses Mount, and a Need for Action
Tempers, I’ll admit, were short in the McBride household last night. There wasn’t a lot of patience, and there was a lot of frustration. The Cleveland Browns, you see, had lost yet another game they should have won in a typically embarrassing way that was easily foreseeable. A game like that impacts me in a lot of ways, as you can imagine, as the disappointment puts a pall over the rest of the day. I like to pride myself on rolling with the punches, but I got decked on Sunday afternoon.
FanSided
290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0