The state constitution decides the voting laws. Not judges nor election officials, but the State Legislature. So for the election laws to be changed, they need a 2/3 vote to in both chambers to do it. The Dems dont have it. A win in Deleware should expand to athe same result in most voting law cases. However, doubt that's going to be the case, and will continue to SCOTUS.
Carney keeps signing his emergency every month now you know why,socialists allways have a plan they been playing you delawarians for years
What's to keep college kids and transient job and seasonal workers from voting in two states if they don't have a state driver's license? Not to mention with no DL or state ID how do registrar's know they live in the state?
