Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Andy Reid comments on blown Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on the controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty on Monday night. Even if you missed Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, chances are you still heard about what happened. We’re not talking about the...
RUMOR: Should the Patriots still trade for former No.2 overall draft pick?
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick is dealing with a QB situation at the moment. Patriots starting QB Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. However, in the last two weeks the rookie QB Bailey Zappe has looked exceptional. He managed to help...
Are the Rams still laughing over Patriots draft pick?
Even the most diehard Patriots fans who scour the internet for every mock draft they can find were a little shocked when the team took guard Cole Strange with their first-round pick in April’s draft. Seems like they weren’t the only ones as the selection came under even more scrutiny when video emerged with the reactions of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead to the pick. It’s one thing for average fans to be shocked, but to have the reigning Super Bowl champs laughing at the pick? Yikes. However, through the first five weeks of the season, the Rams definitely shouldn’t be laughing at the pick anymore.
Could this be the end for the Patriots running back?
During the draft and free agency earlier this year, the Patriots loaded up on running backs, despite having one of the best duos in the league. They selected Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. in the fourth and sixth rounds, primarily due to the absence of passing back James White, and also brought in Ty Montgomery to complete the roster.
LeBron James urges Lakers to sign this standout preseason star
LeBron James might not be the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers but he seemingly has the pull that a GM would have. Throughout his career, LeBron has had a big say in what his respective teams do, coining the nickname “LeGM”. We have seen it in...
3 Best NFL Teams to Bet the UNDER on This Season
We’re past the quarter-mark of the NFL season and we’ve already identified the top trend of the season. UNDERs have been extremely profitable, hitting at a near 60% clip. While everyone looks around the league looking for the best line of the week, let’s look at three teams that have hit the UNDER at the most consistent rate thus far.
It would be a disaster if the Lakers sign this newly-waived player
The Los Angeles Lakers are over halfway through the preseason and there are still some aspects of the roster that need to be figured out. Most notably, the Lakers have one free roster spot to hand out for the 2022-23 season with some potential candidates. Before the preseason began, there...
Vegas Bookmakers Explain Why Chiefs Are Big Home Underdogs Against Bills
By now, you've probably all heard about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes getting set to play his first game at Arrowhead Stadium as a home underdog in Week 6 when the Buffalo Bills come to town. You've also probably read that Mahomes is 7-0-1 against the spread (ATS) in...
Patrick Mahomes’ stellar performance give Chiefs another comeback win
Patrick Mahomes’s stellar performance completed a 17-point comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Monday Night Football versus the Las Vegas Raiders proves why Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can come back to win any game. The statistics tell part of the story. His intangibles tell the other side.
Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
Cardinals: Adam Wainwright has nothing to apologize for
Just a few days after losing the Wild Card round, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright explained his late-season struggles in a social media post. Wainwright struggled mightily late in the year, which is why he didn’t start either of the Cardinals first and only two playoff games against the Phillies.
