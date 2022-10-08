ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the Rams still laughing over Patriots draft pick?

Even the most diehard Patriots fans who scour the internet for every mock draft they can find were a little shocked when the team took guard Cole Strange with their first-round pick in April’s draft. Seems like they weren’t the only ones as the selection came under even more scrutiny when video emerged with the reactions of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead to the pick. It’s one thing for average fans to be shocked, but to have the reigning Super Bowl champs laughing at the pick? Yikes. However, through the first five weeks of the season, the Rams definitely shouldn’t be laughing at the pick anymore.
FanSided

Could this be the end for the Patriots running back?

During the draft and free agency earlier this year, the Patriots loaded up on running backs, despite having one of the best duos in the league. They selected Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. in the fourth and sixth rounds, primarily due to the absence of passing back James White, and also brought in Ty Montgomery to complete the roster.
FanSided

3 Best NFL Teams to Bet the UNDER on This Season

We’re past the quarter-mark of the NFL season and we’ve already identified the top trend of the season. UNDERs have been extremely profitable, hitting at a near 60% clip. While everyone looks around the league looking for the best line of the week, let’s look at three teams that have hit the UNDER at the most consistent rate thus far.
FanSided

Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
FanSided

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright has nothing to apologize for

Just a few days after losing the Wild Card round, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright explained his late-season struggles in a social media post. Wainwright struggled mightily late in the year, which is why he didn’t start either of the Cardinals first and only two playoff games against the Phillies.
