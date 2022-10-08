Read full article on original website
Cookie Lovers Are Losing Their Minds Over The New Milky Way Flavor
In 1924, the first Milky Way flavor, boasting its traditional milk chocolate and nougat, hit shelves nationwide (per The Candy Encyclopedia). With $800,000 in sales the first year, the candy's success was evident, leading to a dark chocolate, vanilla nougat alternative in 1926. In 1936, the chocolate and vanilla version was rebranded as Forever Yours, though it's better known today as Milky Way Midnight.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Rachael Ray's Cheese-Bomb Pasta Made Her Audience Literally Scream
Everything is better with cheese. The National Historic Cheesemaking Center — which is entirely real, and magnificent — says on its website that the exact origin of cheese isn't known, but is naturally attached to agriculture and the use of animals for their milk. The International Dairy Foods Association says that the history is certainly more than 4,000 years old, and has a legend surrounding its creation. Supposedly it was caused by curdled milk that a merchant was transporting which separated into curds and whey. This provided a new and satisfying form of sustenance.
What The 'Costco Death Star' Actually Means For Customers
It's doubtful that your average grocery store-goer keeps their eyes peeled for subtle hints while shopping, but honestly, it might be a good idea to start. According to Taste of Home, there's a lot to learn by studying Walmart price tags. For instance, the final number on the price tag indicates how many times you should expect the item to be marked down. If it ends in "seven," it likely means the product is selling for full price, and if it ends in "five," it's probably been marked down some, though it's possible the price could drop even lower. The key is to search for price tags ending in "zero" or "one" — these have likely reached their lowest price and could even be pulled from shelves soon.
Now's Your Chance To Dress Up As A Crumbl Cookie For Halloween
Halloween is coming up quickly and if you're like us, you probably don't have a costume figured out yet. Instead of putting together a last-minute costume out of items already hanging in your closet, place a delivery for one. For a unique and easy costume, Crumbl Cookies is serving up two costume options. Normally known for its ever-changing menu of cookie flavors, it's hard to pick a favorite, but Instagram thinks it decided on the best Crumbl cookie flavor.
Small-Batch Apple Cider Recipe
When fall comes around, there's no doubt that pumpkins and apples reign supreme. This season is synonymous with apple picking as well as heading to the apple orchard with family and friends. And what better way to use what you picked at the orchard than by baking some homemade cider? Recipe developer Miriam Hahn came up with this flavorful small-batch apple cider, which tastes incredible. "The flavor is like apple juice, spiced up with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. It just screams fall!" Hahn raves.
Healthy Tuna Wrap Recipe
When it comes to lunchtime, you really can't go wrong with a good old wrap. The rolled-up format provides an easy vehicle for including protein, vegetables, and carbs into a single meal, and it's typically simple and quick to prepare. If you want to make a wrap that's particularly nutritious, then you're in luck with this healthy tuna wrap recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Susan Olayinka. "It's a really simple and healthy meal that you can throw together in no time," Olayinka says of the dish. And she's definitely right — with just 6 minutes of prep time and no cook time, it really couldn't be easier to whip up this tasty wrap.
The Viral NYC Eatery That Made It Onto The Rachael Ray Show
Facts first — Italian restaurants are a dime a dozen in New York City. Some of them are good, some are great, but many are meh. Apparently, Arthur & Sons, which opened only last summer, definitely does NOT fall into the latter category, at least if TikTok and longtime Food Network staple Rachael Ray are to be believed.
Duff Goldman Has A Bone To Pick With National Pumpkin Pie Day
There seems to be a holiday for everything, which can be fun for people who love to celebrate. On the flip side, some people can grow tired of these near-daily occasions. According to the National Day Calendar, there are more than 1,500 national days, weeks, and months, and none of these include typical government holidays. Per Holidays Calendar, some of the most obscure holidays include National Step in the Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day on January 11, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day on May 29, and Bathtub Party Day on December 5.
Redditors Are Disturbed By This Taco Bell Quesadilla Order
When it comes to crying foul against brands that don't live up to their hype, there are few places better than Reddit. A quick search of almost any business on the Reddit platform will yield the good, the bad, and the unpalatable for anyone curious enough to do the research.
The Secret To Angela Lansbury's Favorite Tea
Actress and Dame Angela Lansbury's impressive career spanned over 80 years, and she brought to life much-loved characters both on-screen and on-stage. Sadly, Lansbury passed away in her Los Angeles, California home on October 11 at 96 years old (via CNN). Her legacy lives on through her movie and TV roles. The "Murder She Wrote" star lived a full life and enjoyed many things, including good food and drink.
Magnolia Bakery Has Decadent Treats Just In Time For Your Thanksgiving Dessert Table
With November just around the corner, it's time to start planning for Thanksgiving — especially if you're hosting dinner. If you need some inspiration, we've rounded up 60 of the best Thanksgiving side dishes, but you can't go wrong with mashed potatoes, which is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish.
Shoppers Are Raving About Aldi's Fall Soup Lineup
One of the big draws of Aldi is the store's rotating seasonal items, and we've rounded up the fall Aldi products we can't wait to try. This list includes classic fall treats, like apple cider donuts, and snacks you can take on the go, such as pumpkin spice trail mix. Shoppers with a sweet tooth might be excited to hear that Aldi's popular maple leaf cookies are on the shelves, but if you want something savory to warm you up, the store is also offering customers plenty of soups.
Quick Pickled Jalapeños Recipe
Jalapeño lovers, rejoice! You don't have to go through the hassle of canning and preserving jalapeños if you want to make a pickled version of the spicy vegetable. In fact, with this quick recipe for pickled jalapeños from registered dietitian Jaime Shelbert of Wholly Nourished, you can have a jar of them ready to eat in just 15 minutes.
Alright, What Is a 'Zaddy'? It's Time to Break Down This Trending Term
It's all over the comment sections of TikTok and Instagram. It's in fans' tweets about certain celebrities. But what is a Zaddy, exactly?. While Law & Order's Christopher Meloni seems to be the current face of the name, this is a term that's used in reference to a variety of men. And now that you're aware of the term, you'll likely start noticing it everywhere (at least in online spaces). If you're confused right now, don't worry—you won't be in the dark much longer! We dive into Zaddy's meaning and how it's being used in social media these days.
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
7-Eleven's New Limited-Time Slurpee Flavor Packs A 'Freshly Picked' Punch
If you've scrolled through TikTok at any point during the last year, there's a good chance you know what Sophia Pelton considers to be the sign of a lush, lavish lifestyle. "To me, the height of luxury is drinking three liquids at once. You know, like, one for fun, one for hydration, and then one for energy," the comedian explained in a TikTok video last October. "In those moments I just feel like I have it all. I am living large and I am a little prince," she said.
Is Eggo Actually Releasing A Vegan Waffle?
Being a vegan at breakfast generally means one of two things: A lot of oatmeal or getting creative. Some mornings, there just isn't the time or forethought needed for vegan breakfast recipes you can make the night before like chia pudding and overnight oats. Think you could grab a pre-made sandwich from a fast food place on the way to work? Not if you're a vegan. While plant-based sausage patties are now occasionally offered at major chains, like Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich (which was mostly discontinued in 2021), they often include cheese, or egg, or are on a bun made with milk. The same is true for frozen pre-made veggie-friendly breakfast sandwiches, which may be vegetarian but not vegan. If you can find them, Alpha Foods Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich is microwavable, fully vegan, and made with products from the popular brand Violife (via Shaw's). However, like most prepared vegan cheeze options, it does contain major allergens such as soy, wheat, and coconut.
The Unexpected Ingredient In An Early Ice Cream Sandwich
Ice cream is a summer staple, but many people enjoy it all year — you may prefer a cone in the summer or a scoop on a slice of warm pie in the fall. Frozen treats have been a hit since ancient times. The International Dairy Foods Association claims King Solomon, Alexander the Great, and Nero Claudius Caesar were fans of sweet icy desserts. People all over the world love it, but the development of the ice cream sandwich seems to be American.
Trader Joe's New Pumpkin Vinegar Is Dividing Shoppers
Each year, Trader Joe's introduces or reintroduces a bevy of pumpkin-flavored items for the fall season and, each year, Trader Joe's fans have a lot to say about them all. Trader Joe's new lightly spiced pumpkin spread turned heads on Instagram at the start of the fall 2022 season, with fans raving that the sweet-savory spread is great in coffee or on charcuterie boards. A new pumpkin cake offering had fans running to stores as well, to snap up boxes of the pumpkin sticky toffee cakes that are filled with not just pumpkin, but also dates, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. Instagram also raved about Trader Joe's new pumpkin gnocchi and added the chain's new pumpkin spice cookies to their grocery lists. So ... you get the idea — Trader Joe's has a lot of pumpkin goodness to love, and it seems people do indeed love it.
