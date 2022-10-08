ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Pedestrian hit after running onto Interstate 182 in the Tri-Cities in the dark

By Tri-City Herald staff
A person who ran onto Interstate 182 in Richland was hit by a Honda Civic about 11 p.m. Friday.

Esthefania Zuno Cruz, 20, of Pasco, was driving a Honda Civic east, approaching the Richland city limits and Highway 240, when the person ran into the roadway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

No information was released about the person who was hit. The person was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland by ambulance, said the WSP.

The cause remains under investigation.

