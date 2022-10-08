ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Open participation survey for older Virginians

RICHMOND, Va) — The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) invites Virginia residents ages 60 and older to give their feedback on the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults (CASOA). The survey opens Oct. 13 and closes Oct. 27. To participate in the survey, please visit https://polco.us/va2022.
