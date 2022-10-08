Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother
A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez Gonzalez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, […]
Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant
A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
‘Incel’ hate crime suspect faces charges in California connected to YouTube videos
A 25-year-old man with a misdemeanor hate crime conviction in Nevada faces a list of felony charges in California after he was apprehended in September.
foxla.com
'Lock doors and windows': Search for homicide suspect underway in Watts
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning, and people who live in the area are advised to lock all doors and windows until the possibly armed suspect is in custody. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother of 17-year-old Fullerton girl believes daughter died from fentanyl overdose
The mother of a 17-year-old girl from Fullerton believes her daughter is the latest victim of a fatal fentanyl overdose. While Fullerton police have yet to confirm that Trinity Cornejo’s death was fentanyl-related, her mother and family are reeling from the loss and remembering the person the teen was and hoped to be. […]
Police arrest suspect in assault of 14-year-old at El Sereno Park
A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child at El Sereno Park. The Los Angeles Police Department “received information of a sexual assault investigation” Tuesday.
oc-breeze.com
Orange County man agrees to plead guilty to operating illegal casinos in Santa Ana and paying bribes to police officer
A Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying $128,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed in federal court. Niem Ngoc Ha,...
Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
oc-breeze.com
Man arrested for disturbance on McGaugh Elementary School campus
A man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance on the campus of McGaugh Elementary School during a PTA family movie night. On Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:45 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to McGaugh Elementary School, located at 1698 Bolsa Avenue, after receiving reports of a male adult threatening children in the playground area of the school. At the time, over 100 parents and children associated with the McGaugh Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) were attending a free outdoor movie event for families of children. Officers arrived on scene within one minute of being dispatched to the school.
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
2 arrested for allegedly illegally distributing medicine after search of Huntington Park home
Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Pasadena boy
Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday in Pasadena. The missing boy, 11-year-old Jerrel Bernard, was last seen on Oct. 10 on the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Bernard is described as 4 feet 11 inches […]
Deadly Botched Robbery Nets Assailant with 40 Years to Life in Prison
A 32-year-old parolee was sentenced today to 40 years to life for gunning down a man in Anaheim in a botched robbery as the victim walked home from a store in the middle of the afternoon.
Man acquitted of murdering Pomona SWAT officer
A man was acquitted of second-degree murder today for the shooting of a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived nearly eight years ago.
Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona
A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
Long Beach Post
Long Beach man gets 40 to life in prison for murdering man walking home in Anaheim
A Long Beach man was sentenced Monday to 40 years to life in prison for “executing” a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant during a botched robbery in 2019, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a statement this week. Brandon Deandre Norwood, 32, was convicted on May 17...
2 arrested for allegedly distributing counterfeit medicine at LA County street booths, store fronts
Two people were arrested for distributing counterfeit medicine across Los Angeles County, authorities announced.
1 dead after shooting involving LAPD officers during foot pursuit in Wilmington area
One person is dead after a police shooting in the Wilmington area Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.
Fontana Herald News
Police seize 259 pounds of methamphetamine in San Bernardino
The San Bernardino Police Department’s Narcotics Unit seized 259 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent incident, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 10. The Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop on a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of illegal narcotics into San...
foxla.com
More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
Comments / 2