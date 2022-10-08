ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother

A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez Gonzalez, a 27-year-old San Jacinto resident, […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant

A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Man arrested for disturbance on McGaugh Elementary School campus

A man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance on the campus of McGaugh Elementary School during a PTA family movie night. On Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:45 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to McGaugh Elementary School, located at 1698 Bolsa Avenue, after receiving reports of a male adult threatening children in the playground area of the school. At the time, over 100 parents and children associated with the McGaugh Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) were attending a free outdoor movie event for families of children. Officers arrived on scene within one minute of being dispatched to the school.
SEAL BEACH, CA
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
HeySoCal

2 arrested for allegedly illegally distributing medicine after search of Huntington Park home

Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Pasadena boy

Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday in Pasadena. The missing boy, 11-year-old Jerrel Bernard, was last seen on Oct. 10 on the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Bernard is described as 4 feet 11 inches […]
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona

A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
POMONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police seize 259 pounds of methamphetamine in San Bernardino

The San Bernardino Police Department’s Narcotics Unit seized 259 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent incident, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 10. The Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop on a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of illegal narcotics into San...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

