Surprise! The Phillies Can Do No Wrong
ATLANTA — How does one choose the most surprising part of this game?. Perhaps the honor goes to the Phillies’ offense—a lineup made for slugging that suddenly looked built to manufacture runs. They opened up the scoring with a parade of singles and finished the day without a home run. Bryce Harper had his first sacrifice bunt of the year. Even Kyle Schwarber—yes, that Kyle Schwarber, the one who led the National League in home runs with 46, the one who hasn’t recorded a sac bunt since 2018—showed bunt twice. What’s more surprising than that?
Pete Carroll: Seahawks may change game time Sunday to avoid a Mariners playoff conflict
The Seahawks apparently are like the rest of the Pacific Northwest right now. They would happily yield their time for a Mariners’ home playoff game. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday the Seahawks are working through possibly changing the kickoff time of their game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon. That would be to avoid a conflict with a possible Mariners fourth game of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros the same afternoon next door, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Dodgers Roster News: Dave Roberts Had a ‘Tough Conversation’ with Craig Kimbrel
When the Dodgers released their roster for the National League Division Series on Tuesday morning, there were no huge surprises. There was, however, one omission that made waves even though the writing had been on the wall: former closer Craig Kimbrel was left off in favor of Dustin May. Los...
Royals 2022 Season Review and Offseason Preview
The Kansas City Royals sputtered to the finish line as the 2022 season came to a close with six games against the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals lost five of those outings while the Guardians used them as a launching point for their playoff run. This season was full of ups...
Atlanta Hawks One of Jae Crowder’s Preferred Landing Spots
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks had one of the best offseasons of any team in the NBA. They added All-Star guard Dejounte Murry and revamped the roster to make it more defensive-minded. According to recent reports from multiple outlets, they might not be done...
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. View the original article to see embedded media. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a...
