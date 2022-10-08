Read full article on original website
Related
Community harvest supports local farmer battling cancer
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A community is coming together to help a local farm’s harvest, it’s a story that’s making us Central Illinois proud. For 51 years, those that know Hanna City farmer Kevin Sipp best say his heart has always been with farming, helping his family farm in more ways than one. “He’s […]
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Peoria Camera Shop - Grand Opening! The Next Chapter of a Classic Peoria Shop!
At the start of this year, one of Peoria’s oldest and beloved shops looked like it was shutting its doors for good. Peoria Camera Shop, has been a local Peoria business since it opened its doors on Monroe Street in 1937, they then moved to a location on Main Street in 1950 and then moved to the current location in the Metro Centre in 1990. So this is quite an historical business.
wcbu.org
Peoria, home of the invention, celebrates White Cane Safety Day
Saturday, Oct. 15 is White Cane Safety Day, a day of raising awareness for the blind and visually impaired through the recognizable red and white cane used to help navigate the world. The white cane was actually invented in Peoria. According to the Central Illinois Center for the Blind and...
Central Illinois Proud
ISU hosts annual homecoming blood drive
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s homecoming week for students, faculty and alumni of Illinois State University. In addition to Saturday’s parade and homecoming football game, ISU is hosting other events throughout the week to celebrate. Tuesday, ISU hosted its annual Redbirds Care Blood Drive in partnership with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Galesburg VA clinic will double in size, offer more services. Here’s where it is going
The Galesburg VA clinic has found a new home at the former Sandburg Mall. The Lane A. Evans VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, currently located at 310 Home Blvd., will move to the former Bergner’s store in Sandburg Mall by the late fall of 2023. The move will allow...
Central Illinois Proud
100 Things to Do in Peoria Before You Die | Interview with a Local Author | Good Day Central Illinois
Molly Bishop is a local author. She is a fifth-generation Peoria County resident. We had the chance to sit down with her today to tell us a bit about her book, 100 Things to Do in Peoria Before You Die. During the writing process, she was excited to be able...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, October 12th
Oreo is a very fitting name for this little guy. While his exact age is unknown, he’s estimated to be a young adult.
Central Illinois Proud
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbu.org
High Street tour provides look at Peoria's past
Taking a walk with Gary Ebeling along High Street opens your eyes to some of the history that’s on display in Peoria. A member of the Peoria Historical Society, Ebeling is one of the society's guides who conducts a walking tour of High Street and Moss Avenue. The tour...
Central Illinois Proud
Friends and family gather to celebrate 60th birthday of man killed by Peoria police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of friends and family of the man killed by Peoria Police gathered at the site he was killed on Tuesday to call for transparency from police and to celebrate his birthday. Vincent Richmond was killed on Oct. 3 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park...
Central Illinois Proud
Hispanic Heritage Month: Panaderia Ortiz Bakery
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and to celebrate, WMBD visited one Mexican bakery that brings a little slice of the country right to Peoria. “To me, this is that little slice of Mexico here in my neighborhood,” said Andres Diaz, a frequent Panaderia Ortiz customer.
wjbc.com
Treat Feast in Uptown Normal
Celebrate spooky season in Uptown Normal with the annual family-friendly trick-or-treating event – Treat Feast!. Get more use out of those Halloween costumes by putting them on and coming out to see us in Uptown Normal. The streets will be closed to traffic as Uptown Normal businesses welcome trick-or-treaters in a safe and fun setting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County planning to unveil new flag
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of voting, the Peoria County Board is almost ready to announce its county flag. According to a press release, the winning Peoria County flag design will be unveiled at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on Oct. 22. The county launched the contest on Aug....
Central Illinois Proud
Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Hispanic students throw “Ramilia” bash to celebrate heritage
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic students at Manual High School in Peoria honored their heritage with a night of music, dance and food. “Ramilia” is a play on the school’s ram mascot and the Spanish word “familia” meaning family. It was held on Oct. 8 at Manual High, and represented the cultures of Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
1470 WMBD
Last Honor Flight of 2022 returns to Peoria soon
PEORIA, Ill. — The latest group of area military veterans to travel to Washington D.C. for memorial tours returns tonight and this will reportedly be the final Honor Flight of the year. More than 70 area veterans and their guardians took off for D.C. Tuesday morning from General Wayne...
wcbu.org
Cure Violence CEO explains the prevention program that could come to Peoria
Cure Violence Global is assessing the readiness of Peoria for its violence prevention program. The four-step assessment process is expected to take about two weeks. Dr. Fredrick Echols, the program’s CEO, says the purpose of the assessment is to make sure Peoria is a good fit. “We really wanted...
25newsnow.com
Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
Central Illinois Proud
Firefighter memorial honors fallen heroes of East Peoria
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 36th annual East Peoria Firefighter Memorial Service was held Sunday afternoon to honor the memory of four East Peoria firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Many friends and family members of the fallen heroes were in attendance and...
Comments / 0