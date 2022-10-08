ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

WMBD/WYZZ

Community harvest supports local farmer battling cancer

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A community is coming together to help a local farm’s harvest, it’s a story that’s making us Central Illinois proud. For 51 years, those that know Hanna City farmer Kevin Sipp best say his heart has always been with farming, helping his family farm in more ways than one. “He’s […]
HANNA CITY, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Peoria Camera Shop - Grand Opening! The Next Chapter of a Classic Peoria Shop!

At the start of this year, one of Peoria’s oldest and beloved shops looked like it was shutting its doors for good. Peoria Camera Shop, has been a local Peoria business since it opened its doors on Monroe Street in 1937, they then moved to a location on Main Street in 1950 and then moved to the current location in the Metro Centre in 1990. So this is quite an historical business.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria, home of the invention, celebrates White Cane Safety Day

Saturday, Oct. 15 is White Cane Safety Day, a day of raising awareness for the blind and visually impaired through the recognizable red and white cane used to help navigate the world. The white cane was actually invented in Peoria. According to the Central Illinois Center for the Blind and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ISU hosts annual homecoming blood drive

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s homecoming week for students, faculty and alumni of Illinois State University. In addition to Saturday’s parade and homecoming football game, ISU is hosting other events throughout the week to celebrate. Tuesday, ISU hosted its annual Redbirds Care Blood Drive in partnership with...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pet of the Week, October 12th

Oreo is a very fitting name for this little guy. While his exact age is unknown, he’s estimated to be a young adult.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

High Street tour provides look at Peoria's past

Taking a walk with Gary Ebeling along High Street opens your eyes to some of the history that’s on display in Peoria. A member of the Peoria Historical Society, Ebeling is one of the society's guides who conducts a walking tour of High Street and Moss Avenue. The tour...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Hispanic Heritage Month: Panaderia Ortiz Bakery

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and to celebrate, WMBD visited one Mexican bakery that brings a little slice of the country right to Peoria. “To me, this is that little slice of Mexico here in my neighborhood,” said Andres Diaz, a frequent Panaderia Ortiz customer.
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Treat Feast in Uptown Normal

Celebrate spooky season in Uptown Normal with the annual family-friendly trick-or-treating event – Treat Feast!. Get more use out of those Halloween costumes by putting them on and coming out to see us in Uptown Normal. The streets will be closed to traffic as Uptown Normal businesses welcome trick-or-treaters in a safe and fun setting.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County planning to unveil new flag

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of voting, the Peoria County Board is almost ready to announce its county flag. According to a press release, the winning Peoria County flag design will be unveiled at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on Oct. 22. The county launched the contest on Aug....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Hero: Hispanic students throw “Ramilia” bash to celebrate heritage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic students at Manual High School in Peoria honored their heritage with a night of music, dance and food. “Ramilia” is a play on the school’s ram mascot and the Spanish word “familia” meaning family. It was held on Oct. 8 at Manual High, and represented the cultures of Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
LONDON MILLS, IL
1470 WMBD

Last Honor Flight of 2022 returns to Peoria soon

PEORIA, Ill. — The latest group of area military veterans to travel to Washington D.C. for memorial tours returns tonight and this will reportedly be the final Honor Flight of the year. More than 70 area veterans and their guardians took off for D.C. Tuesday morning from General Wayne...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firefighter memorial honors fallen heroes of East Peoria

EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 36th annual East Peoria Firefighter Memorial Service was held Sunday afternoon to honor the memory of four East Peoria firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Many friends and family members of the fallen heroes were in attendance and...
EAST PEORIA, IL

