Kansas City, MO

WVNews

McVay says Rams aren't done chasing disappointed WR Beckham

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have not given up on re-signing Odell Beckham Jr., even if the injured receiver was decidedly unimpressed by their initial attempts to do so. Rams coach Sean McVay responded confidently to questions Wednesday about tweets from Beckham regarding his early...
NFL
WVNews

Duvernay contributing in plenty of ways for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — In the first quarter of Baltimore's game last weekend against Cincinnati, a shotgun snap hit Devin Duvernay as he went in motion. The third-year receiver calmly picked up the bouncing ball and ran for a 17-yard gain on the broken play.
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Mac Jones' status unsettled as Pats prep for Browns

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the third straight week, who will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback is an open question. Mac Jones returned to the practice field Wednesday, but was listed as a limited participant as he continues to recover from the ankle injury that has sidelined him each of the past two games. He hasn't been a full participant in a workout since then.
NFL
WVNews

Roughing-the-passer calls frustrating defenders around NFL

Defensive players around the NFL are frustrated about roughing-the-passer penalties, questioning what constitutes a legal hit and wondering how far referees will go to protect quarterbacks. Two disputed calls in Week 5 — one involving Tom Brady — sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans, prompting many to ask for...
NFL
WVNews

LaFleur: Rodgers won't practice Wednesday, but should play

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing Wednesday after hurting his thumb on an unsuccessful desperation pass attempt that ended their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that the reigning MVP wouldn’t practice Wednesday...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers

Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10. The last time he coached at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he directed an Atlanta offense that churned out 493 total yards in a 44-21 shellacking of the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFC Championship. Atlanta went on to face New England in the Super Bowl two weeks later, a game...
ATLANTA, GA
WVNews

Analysis: NFL can't find elusive sweet spot to protect QBs

One week, the NFL is getting blasted for not taking care of its quarterbacks. The next, it's being lambasted for treating them like they're crystal. Tua Tagovailoa's return to the field after stumbling to the sideline two weeks ago set in motion the midseason modification of the league's concussion policies, and the first one restrained by the stricter rules in Week 5 was none other than his backup.
NFL
WVNews

Chargers WR Keenan Allen returns to practice field

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen returned to the Los Angeles Chargers' practice field on Wednesday, raising optimism that the wide receiver might be able to return for Monday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Allen has missed the past four games because of a hamstring injury he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Fields, Bears try to build on progress when Commanders visit

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields was breathing a little easier this week. The Chicago quarterback finally showed signs of progress by delivering his best performance this season, and the Bears staged a big comeback, only to come up short in the closing minutes.
CHICAGO, IL

