Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Shanahan served as Atlanta's offensive coordinator during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, helping the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI two years after they had gone 6-10. The last time he coached at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he directed an Atlanta offense that churned out 493 total yards in a 44-21 shellacking of the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFC Championship. Atlanta went on to face New England in the Super Bowl two weeks later, a game...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO