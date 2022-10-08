Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO