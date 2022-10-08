Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
New study finds Henderson, North Las Vegas safer than Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - WalletHub has released its annual study that shows that safest cities in America. According to the report, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno are all said to be safer than Las Vegas. WalletHub’s report listed Henderson at 41st on the list, North Las Vegas ranked...
news3lv.com
Annual Courage Ball returns to raise money for treating Chron's, colitis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Courage Ball to raise awareness and funds for those fighting chronic diseases like Chron's and colitis is back for its third year. Jennifer Campbell and Renee Marshall joined us to talk more about it. Visit CourageBall.com to learn more.
Homeless population up 7% in Las Vegas over past 2 years
Homelessness has increased in Las Vegas and across the nation according to preliminary numbers from the 2022 homeless census.
news3lv.com
Web-based map featuring thousands of miles of trails launches in Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outdoor enthusiasts now have a new way to explore the Silver State. Outdoor Recreation partners launched “Nevada Trail Finder,” Nevada's first-ever, comprehensive web-based map featuring thousands of miles of recreational trails across the state. A centralized, “one-stop-shop” for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire at luxury Las Vegas home that left 2 dead was related to smoking, investigators say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators determined Wednesday that a fire in a northwest valley home that left two people dead was accidental. Fire investigators found that the blaze was related to smoking, according to a news release from the City of Las Vegas. When 8 News Now asked exactly what kind of smoking caused the […]
Fox5 KVVU
More Nevada clinicians go cash-only, limiting accessibility to therapy, counseling
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nine out of 10 adults believe there is a mental health crisis in the US, according to a recent poll. Still, on World Mental Health Day, there is a concern in Las Vegas that people who need help are not able to get it. That...
Las Vegas ranks near bottom of city safety survey, Henderson and NLV higher
A new survey places Las Vegas at No. 156 out of 182 in a look at the safest cities to call home. Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno scored higher.
963kklz.com
Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish
Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas In-N-Out Drive-Thru Gets Visit From Unexpected Customer: WATCH
Sir, this is an In-N-Out.
963kklz.com
USA’s ‘Smiliest’ Cities: See Where Las Vegas Ranks
A new study is out which determines the USA’s “Smiliest” cities. Where does Las Vegas rank? Let’s dig into the numbers…. Shiny Smile Veneers recently conducted a nationwide study. They compiled over 15,000 Instagram photos from America’s fifty largest cities to determine the nation’s most smiley city, just in time for World Smile Day on October 7th.
news3lv.com
Extreme weather drives up pumpkin prices
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your jack-o-lantern may be smaller, yet its price tag may be bigger this year, especially in Southern Nevada. Gilcrease Orchards in the north valley raised pumpkin prices for the first time in more than a decade. Their average pumpkin is $12, up from $8 last...
news3lv.com
Registration now open for annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Grab your Santa suits; it's almost time for the Great Santa Run. Registration for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run is now open, with the event returning to downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, December 3. This year's event includes both in-person and virtual...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
M&M's Store in Las Vegas celebrating 25 years with giveaway contest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most popular stores on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating 25 years with a special giveaway. The M&M's Store on Las Vegas Boulevard is welcoming guests to share their favorite store experiences on Twitter now through Nov. 12. MORE ON NEWS 3...
National Handbag Day
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Today is national handbag day so Michael Mack from Max Pawn Luxury shows us some handbag gems.
Lucky guest wins $717k at Fremont Hotel and Casino on $15 wager
The guest hit a jackpot of more than $717k at the Fremont Hotel and Casino. The guest placed a $15 wager on a spin of "Buffalo Inferno."
Tallest hotel in Las Vegas may not be the one you think
Las Vegas is mentioned in lists of things from around the world. But when it comes to the size and height of the hotels - it dominates.
Pizza Marketplace
Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas
LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
news3lv.com
World Mental Health Day helps bring awareness
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — October 10 is World Mental Health Day. A day to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. Hope Means Nevada is a group helping steer Nevada youth and their parents to free mental health...
news3lv.com
Chip the poodle is looking for forever home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We had Chip in studio as he looks for a new permanent home!. Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA also joined us to tell us more.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember
Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
Comments / 0