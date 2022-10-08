ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

New study finds Henderson, North Las Vegas safer than Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - WalletHub has released its annual study that shows that safest cities in America. According to the report, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno are all said to be safer than Las Vegas. WalletHub’s report listed Henderson at 41st on the list, North Las Vegas ranked...
news3lv.com

Web-based map featuring thousands of miles of trails launches in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outdoor enthusiasts now have a new way to explore the Silver State. Outdoor Recreation partners launched “Nevada Trail Finder,” Nevada's first-ever, comprehensive web-based map featuring thousands of miles of recreational trails across the state. A centralized, “one-stop-shop” for...
963kklz.com

Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish

Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
963kklz.com

USA’s ‘Smiliest’ Cities: See Where Las Vegas Ranks

A new study is out which determines the USA’s “Smiliest” cities. Where does Las Vegas rank? Let’s dig into the numbers…. Shiny Smile Veneers recently conducted a nationwide study. They compiled over 15,000 Instagram photos from America’s fifty largest cities to determine the nation’s most smiley city, just in time for World Smile Day on October 7th.
news3lv.com

Extreme weather drives up pumpkin prices

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your jack-o-lantern may be smaller, yet its price tag may be bigger this year, especially in Southern Nevada. Gilcrease Orchards in the north valley raised pumpkin prices for the first time in more than a decade. Their average pumpkin is $12, up from $8 last...
Pizza Marketplace

Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas

LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
news3lv.com

World Mental Health Day helps bring awareness

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — October 10 is World Mental Health Day. A day to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. Hope Means Nevada is a group helping steer Nevada youth and their parents to free mental health...
963kklz.com

Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV

