Adam Bennefield officially a suspect, warrant out for arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Adam Bennefield is now being considered a suspect in the Wednesday morning homicide of Keaira Hudson and a warrant is out for his arrest, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told News 4 on Saturday.

Bennefield is accused of shooting Hudson on Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police put a wanted notice out for the 45-year-old on Wednesday evening. Initially, he was being called a ‘person of interest.’

Bennefield and Hudson were married but separated.

U.S. Marshals are also involved in the search and police believe Bennefield is still in the Buffalo area. He is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

Crimestoppers WNY has put out a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

