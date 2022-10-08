ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Dr. Erik Herron

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Department of Social Science rec…
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Jimmy Joe Blake II

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 45-year-old Morgantown man agreed to a prison term in return…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia's Shale Pro acquires Pennsylvania's Tight Line Services

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg-based ShalePro Energy Services has acquired civil construction services company Tight Line Services. Tight Line, located in Hickory, Pennsylvania, has been providing services to the natural gas industry for more than 10 years. That has included pad build, slip repairs and building and repairing lease roads across the region.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Now is the time for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The moment of truth has arrived for West Virginia's football team — and maybe its football program. The Mountaineers came into the season expecting to show improvement over a year ago, even though they faced a tough schedule against which they had to prove themselves.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU women's soccer welcomes No. 22 Texas on Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women's soccer team begins its first and only two-game homestand of the Big 12 Conference season with a matchup against No. 22 Texas on Thursday. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is tabbed for 5 p.m. Admission to the match will be...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Baylor Bears

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as an improvement goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas. There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Hannan soccer falls to Patriots, 5-0

ASHTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Wildcats will have to prowl another day. The Hannan soccer team fell 5-0 at home to the Calvary Baptist Patriots Tuesday evening.
WILDCAT, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WVNews

Minutemen power by Colts 8-1;Lady Colts claim 7-1 win

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County and Philip Barbour split a soccer doubleheader on Tuesday night in Weston with the Lewis County boys storming to 9-1 victory and the Colts taking a 7-1 victory in the girls game. In the boys match, Lewis County appeared to have opened...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Election integrity seminar held at Glenville State University

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Department of Social Science recently hosted Election Integrity in the Mountain State. Facilitated by Glenville State Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Josh Squires, the event featured Dr. Sam Workman, who is the director of the Institute for Policy Research and Public Affairs in the Rockefeller School of Policy and Politics at West Virginia University, and Dr. Erik Herron, Eberly Family professor of political science at West Virginia University.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty

CINCINNATI (AP) — A 22-year-old man who authorities say identified as an involuntary celibate and plotted to kill women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime. Tres Genco, of Hilliard, Ohio, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court...
WVNews

Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears

Hopes in the preseason were for this game to be a feature in West Virginia's efforts to show it can play with top tier teams in the Big 12. Now, it's shaping up as a fight for survival for the Mountaineers. West Virginia (2-3/0-2) vs. Baylor (3-2/1-1)Thu Oct 13 7:00...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

LC Golf wraps up season at States

Lewis County's golf team participated in the 2022 WVSSAC High School Golf Championship held last week at Oglebay Resort, and while the results weren't quite what the team was hoping for, the future remains very bright for the team. The team was represented by a quartet that included...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Meatball making at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Stonewood

To prepare for Sunday's spaghetti dinner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, members of the congregation came out Wednesday to help prepare the meatballs. With 170 pounds of meat, over 2,500 meatballs were rolled Wednesday. The next step will be preparing sauce on Thursday.
STONEWOOD, WV

