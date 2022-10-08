Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Lincoln Nautilus Will Feature Star Concept Design Cues
While both the next-generation Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus have already been canceled for North America, both crossovers will live on in other parts of the world, or more specifically, China, at the very least. In fact, the next-gen Ford Edge was recently leaked on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website. That crossover will also share an interior design aesthetic with the new Ford Evos – a China-only model, as Ford Authority reported yesterday. On the same token, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the next-gen Lincoln Nautilus will feature design cues present on the recently-revealed Lincoln Star concept.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Not Opposed To Crossover Coupes
For years now, a variety of automakers – all German luxury brands, plus Infiniti, in fact – have launched a variety of coupe variants of their respective crossover models. These crossover coupes are basically the same exact vehicle as their regular counterparts, save for one notable detail – each has sleeker, more expressive styling, with a rapidly sloping roofline toward the rear. Currently, Lincoln doesn’t build or sell any crossover coupes, but the luxury brand isn’t opposed to the idea, either.
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video
If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
Unfinished Ford Trucks Keep Piling Up in Massive Lots Visible From Space
Planet.orgNews emerged this week that Ford has parked around 40,000 unfinished new vehicles waiting for parts.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Classic Car Water Crossing Goes Wrong
We love classic cars and all their little quirks, especially since driving one teaches you to appreciate the good and identify the bad of modern cars. A perfect example of the former was plainly exposed in the UK when a father and son tried fording a creek in the UK using their 1929 Morris Oxford. Instead of just cruising through the water like today’s crossovers or even compact hatchbacks, their British classic struggled.
Hurricane Ian Takes Out Two Mopar Wing Cars
There’s more to this story than you’ve heard…. A rare Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were torn out of a garage in Bonita Springs, Florida as Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Quickly, photos of the Mopar wing cars spread on social media as enthusiasts were outraged they were left to such a fate. In any natural disaster the primary concern is for human life. That said, we’re always saddened to see rare cars damaged, especially irreparably, by the elements.
Wildly Valuable Car Collection Found In Underground Bunker
In a display of a location we likely have yet to see, this video shows us a world of classic and modern luxury cars thought to have been lost to time. At first you can see some vehicles that are a bit tricky in terms of identifying what they actually are. This was definitely the case for one vehicle that ports Gullwing doors and a unique front facia. Perhaps someone a little more knowledgeable would be able to point out the exact make, year, and model but the shots that we do get of this particular car are difficult to assess. Either way it's something of great significance if not simply because of its rarity then also for its part in the collection.
fordauthority.com
Functional Ford Sweepstakes Replica Gifted To Edsel Ford
Way back in October 1901, Henry Ford piloted his personal racer – dubbed the Ford Sweepstakes – to a victory over Alexander Winton, one of the greatest drivers of that particular era, at the Grosse Pointe Race Track. It was the FoMoCo founder’s first and only motorsports stint, designed to attract the attention of investors as he sought to get the company off the ground. The Ford Sweepstakes earned its victory thanks to its technologically advanced features, which included a fuel-injected two-cylinder engine that made around 26 horsepower and was capable of reaching speeds of 72 miles-per-hour. The rest, as they say, is history, though Leonard Woods of the Wood Brothers Racing NASCAR Cup Series team just gifted Edsel Ford a nifty half-scale replica of that legendary racer.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle-Mounted Aerial Drone Container
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle-mounted aerial drone container, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on March 8th, 2017, published on October 11th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11465740. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a host of drone-related patents in recent months,...
Top Speed
Ford Mustang GT ‘Gen3’ Supercar Demands Respect with 600 Horsepower
After making its world debut in mid-September, the seventh-generation Ford Mustang now welcomes its first racing iteration – not the track-only Dark Horse R version. Developed by Ford Performance in cooperation with Dick Johnson Racing, the new Mustang GT Supercar made its first appearance during the practice sessions at the Bathurst 1000. The racer did its first laps around Mount Panorama, and it is intensively preparing for the 2023 Australian Supercars Championship.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge Interior Will Feature Evos Aesthetic
The Ford Evos debuted at the Shanghai Auto Show in China back in April 2021 and launched last November as the first vehicle developed under the automaker’s China 2.0 plan, as well as the first reflecting the company’s “Progressive Energy in Strength” design philosophy that aligns with Chinese aesthetics. Since then, other Blue Oval models in that country have followed its design ethos, including the Lincoln Zephyr and next-generation Ford Mondeo, both in terms of interior and exterior styling. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the next-generation Ford Edge will do the same in terms of its interior styling.
fordauthority.com
Vaughn Gittin Jr. Shows Off His Ford Bronco Raptor: Video
Following its reveal earlier this year, Ford Bronco Raptor deliveries began this past August, and many have already been subjected to off-road trails, comparison tests, and even the dyno. Most 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor production is going to carryover order holders, however, which means that finding one to purchase won’t be terribly easy for most, and will likely require dishing out a large markup on top of MSRP to do so. Regardless, when your name is Vaughn Gittin Jr. – professional racer and purveyor of RTR, which produces a host of Ford-related parts and accessories, including many for the Bronco – you don’t have those kinds of problems.
fordauthority.com
1963 Ford Anglia Wins UK Hot Wheels Legends Tour
Many automotive enthusiasts can trace their love of vehicles back to owning die-cast cars from the likes of Hot Wheels and Matchbox back when they were kids, but today, those toy vehicles aren’t just for young folks. In fact, Hot Wheels routinely releases highly-detailed, collectible models these days including a pair of 1962 Ford F-100 pickups, a 1963 Ford Econoline, the one-off Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400, and 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra R, just to name a few. Meanwhile, that same company puts on the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, which travels the world seeking out the coolest real-life automotive builds, one of which is forever immortalized in die-cast form. The latest regional winner of that particular event is this – a 1963 Ford Anglia owned and built by UK resident Michael Charalambous.
fordauthority.com
Ford E-Transit Awarded Van Of The Year By UK Publication
Following its launch, the Ford E-Transit quickly took over the top spot in the still-small all-electric van segment in the U.S. and hasn’t looked back, even as some more competition has emerged. The E-Transit is also having a similar impact in van-heavy Europe after production began at the Ford Otosan Assembly Plant in Turkey this past April and the new model’s launch in that region shortly thereafter. In the UK, the Ford E-Transit is also participating in multiple pilot programs as commercial customers continue to place big orders for the EV van, and now, UK-based publication Parkers has also named it the 2022 Van of the Year.
Mustang Hits Chevy C10 Leaving Car Meet
We know quite a few Ford Mustang owners who really hate the stereotype of the pony car plowing down people while leaving car meets. The thing is there have been so many incidents of that caught on camera, the reputation has stuck. And while there have been other drivers who’ve gone out of control while departing meets, the Mustang phenomena keeps going strong. The latest example saw a Mustang almost hitting a crowd but instead smacking into a 1969 Chevy C10 truck.
