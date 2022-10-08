ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County

By Steven Knapp Contributing Columnist
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2TYJ_0iRZUihJ00

The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.

The war formally arrived in South Carolina in 1759, but would not reach its full vigor until 1760. In 1759, colonial troops stationed at Fort Prince George in modern day Pickens County, harassed a group of local Cherokee, sparking a series of bloody reprisals. In response, a Cherokee delegation in Charleston was imprisoned. In February of 1760, Cherokees ambushed colonial troops near Fort Prince George, and several Cherokee prisoners were executed, thus truly setting off the Cherokee War of 1760.

Of particular interest to Cherokee strategists was the fort at Ninety-Six and the surrounding district, of which modern Newberry County was a part. Two largescale attacks on Ninety-Six were repulsed, but the Cherokee continued to raid into the district. In October 1760, Cherokee warriors killed several settlers along the Enoree River in present-day Newberry County. Settlers took refuge in a number of fortified homes along the Enoree, Bush and Broad Rivers, including Turner’s Fort and Brook’s Fort in Newberry County. Throughout late 1760 these forts came under frequent attack by Cherokee warriors, but each time the forts held out. These forts so thoroughly held up the Cherokee that the colonial authorities were able to reorganize and launch a counteroffensive. In May of 1760, a force of British troops marched into the Cherokee country. They were ambushed near Fort Loudoun, in present day Tennessee, but were able to regroup, and by 1761 the combined forces of colonial South Carolina and the British regulars forced the Cherokee to sign the Treaty of Charleston.

The aftermath of the Cherokee War of 1760 was dreary for both sides. The Cherokees lost much of their ancient territory in South Carolina and their population was almost halved by war and disease. For the settlers of the upcountry, especially in the Ninety-Six district, the end of the war saw economic hardships and lawlessness. For the duration of the war, crops were left unsowed or unharvested, livestock escaped or was stolen, and the roads and trails were left untended. The vacuum created by the removal of colonial and British troops enabled the rise of outlaw gangs which terrorized the countryside. This in turn led to the South Carolina Regulator movement of the late 1760s, which in turn, exasperated tensions between backcountry colonists and the coastal elites. These tensions would finally flare into outright war by the time of the American Revolution.

The story of the Cherokee War of 1760 and its importance to Newberry County is just one of the countless stories we strive to preserve at the Newberry Museum.

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Everything You Need to Know about the South Carolina State Fair

12 days of fun, food and South Carolina culture coming to Columbia, S.C. Oct. 12-23 Columbia, S.C. — The 153rd South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12-23, with a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment, as well as a traveling moon exhibition and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Charleston, SC
State
Tennessee State
County
Newberry County, SC
City
Enoree, SC
Newberry County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
wach.com

Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

S.C. man accused of killing 3 family members, including councilman, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in two South Carolina counties. Officials say Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at an apartment complex in Horry County Monday. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Clemson might establish research park in Anderson, SC

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about Clemson University exploring the possibility of establishing a small business incubator in the Anderson, SC Research Park. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as Senior...
ANDERSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherokees#The French Indian War#Native American#European#Smallpox#Kil
WYFF4.com

Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Efforts to preserve historic church in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of Upstate history is listed on the national register and one organization is making efforts to preserve and protect the historic structure,. The Mulberry Methodist Episcopal Church in Cherokee County sits where Union and Cherokee Counties meet. It’s listed on The National...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says

GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
GREER, SC
Aiken Standard

More development could be coming to Whiskey Road in Aiken

More development could be coming to the southside of Aiken. The Aiken City Council voted unanimously Monday evening upon a motion by Gail Diggs and a second by Kay Brohl to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning two properties totaling 8.01 acres located at 123 and 154 Ginger Lane.
AIKEN, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy