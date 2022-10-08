ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas highway renamed after late Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

By Chloe Folmar
 4 days ago
Greg Nash

A section of Highway 3 in Houston was dedicated on Saturday to Fort Hood Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered in 2020.

State Sen. Carol Alvarado (D) and state Rep. Christina Morales (D) held a ceremony alongside Guillen’s family to reveal signage for the Vanessa Guillen Memorial Highway.

In addition to the stretch of highway, the late soldier, who died at the age of 20, will be commemorated by twenty murals created by local artists, according to ABC13 Houston.

Guillen disappeared on April 22, 2020, before her dismembered remains were found months later.

The young soldier was allegedly killed with a hammer by a junior soldier, Aaron David Robinson, who was allegedly aided by his girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar, in dismembering Guillen with a machete.

Robinson shot and killed himself upon contact with the police after investigations led them to his location in Killeen, Texas.

Aguilar has been charged with second-degree felony tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse as well as conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Guillen’s family has maintained that she was sexually harassed in the military prior to her death but was too afraid to report it.

Sammy Willard
4d ago

WTF ,sorry she was murdered but so have a lot of other people just a political stunt

