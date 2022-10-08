Read full article on original website
holycitysinner.com
Governor McMaster and Golf Industry Leaders Celebrate Success of Golf in South Carolina
Gathering at the Governor’s Mansion, leaders from the Palmetto State’s robust golf industry were recognized by Governor Henry McMaster and other state officials for the positive impact golf has on South Carolina’s economy and quality of life. The celebration comes just days before another PGA tournament tees...
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor
What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
New task force looks to solve South Carolina's teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's new task force aimed at solving the state's teacher shortage met for the first time Monday. For the remainder of the school year, the task force will meet and discuss ways to recruit teachers, keep them from leaving the field, and encourage college students to apply to education programs.
holycitysinner.com
WalletHub Study: South Carolina Is 2022’s 6th Least Politically Engaged State
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s Most & Least Politically Engaged States and South Carolina ranked as being the 6th least engaged in the country. In order to determine where Americans are most involved in politics, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 10 key indicators of political engagement. They range from the percentage of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election to total political contributions per adult population.
WCNC
New foods to try at the South Carolina State Fair: #WakeUpCLT To Go
From steak poutine to watermelon lemonade, the South Carolina State Fair has something to eat for everyone. Here are our favorite foods to try.
thefabricator.com
Nucor to invest $425 million in South Carolina expansion
Steel producer Nucor Corp. has announced plans to expand its Nucor Steel Berkeley operations in South Carolina. The $425 million expansion, scheduled for completion in 2025, is expected to create 50 full-time jobs. The project will include the addition of a galvanizing line to increase the manufacturing of corrosion-resistant products....
WIS-TV
South Carolina Attorney General announces $13 million in grant funding for Midlands crime victims
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Attorney General Alan Wilson is announcing millions of dollars in grant funding for crime victims. The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. at West Columbia’s city hall. WIS will stream the event live on our digital platforms. Wilson said statewide $32 million is...
abccolumbia.com
SCDOR: South Carolina issues tax relief due to Hurricane Ian
SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Due to Hurricane Ian, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is issuing a tax relief for extension filers. They have extended the deadline for extension filers to file Individual Income Tax returns to February 15, 2023. This tax relief comes after the Internal Revenue Service...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
Your guide to the 2022 midterm election in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Receiving $979.01 Million from the Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $979.01 million to South Carolina in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
power98fm.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
abccolumbia.com
SC Trucking Association: Free cookouts for truck drivers tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Trucking Association staff and crew volunteers are providing free cookouts Oct.12 for truck drivers at two weight stations from 10 am- 3 pm. The event is to recognize drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The cookouts will happen at the Dorchester County weigh-in-motion facility...
South Carolina voter registration deadline nears
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The clock is ticking — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in South Carolina. The 2022 midterm elections are just over a month away, on November 8. The deadline to register in person was by 5 p.m. on Friday, however South Carolinian still have an opportunity to register to […]
Charleston City Paper
Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election
We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
WMBF
Pee Dee school districts to receive over $20M for renovations, maintenance
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple school districts in South Carolina will receive millions in funding to replace and renovate school facilities. State Superintendent Molly Spearman and Marlboro County leaders will formally announce the allocation of $21 million to school districts in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. Dillon County School...
New lawsuits filed in South Carolina allege more incidents of Varsity Spirit abuse
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More lawsuits were filed Tuesday that named Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital and the U.S. All-Star Federation in an ongoing scandal alleging the companies did not protect teenage athletes from coaches who would provide them with alcohol and illegal drugs before sexually abusing them. The new lawsuits...
How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
WJCL
Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
