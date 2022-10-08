ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
holycitysinner.com

Governor McMaster and Golf Industry Leaders Celebrate Success of Golf in South Carolina

Gathering at the Governor’s Mansion, leaders from the Palmetto State’s robust golf industry were recognized by Governor Henry McMaster and other state officials for the positive impact golf has on South Carolina’s economy and quality of life. The celebration comes just days before another PGA tournament tees...
GOLF
Charleston City Paper

Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor

What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
ELECTIONS
News19 WLTX

New task force looks to solve South Carolina's teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's new task force aimed at solving the state's teacher shortage met for the first time Monday. For the remainder of the school year, the task force will meet and discuss ways to recruit teachers, keep them from leaving the field, and encourage college students to apply to education programs.
holycitysinner.com

WalletHub Study: South Carolina Is 2022’s 6th Least Politically Engaged State

WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s Most & Least Politically Engaged States and South Carolina ranked as being the 6th least engaged in the country. In order to determine where Americans are most involved in politics, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 10 key indicators of political engagement. They range from the percentage of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election to total political contributions per adult population.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
thefabricator.com

Nucor to invest $425 million in South Carolina expansion

Steel producer Nucor Corp. has announced plans to expand its Nucor Steel Berkeley operations in South Carolina. The $425 million expansion, scheduled for completion in 2025, is expected to create 50 full-time jobs. The project will include the addition of a galvanizing line to increase the manufacturing of corrosion-resistant products....
BUSINESS
abccolumbia.com

SCDOR: South Carolina issues tax relief due to Hurricane Ian

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Due to Hurricane Ian, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is issuing a tax relief for extension filers. They have extended the deadline for extension filers to file Individual Income Tax returns to February 15, 2023. This tax relief comes after the Internal Revenue Service...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Release Code Org
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

Your guide to the 2022 midterm election in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.
ELECTIONS
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina Receiving $979.01 Million from the Infrastructure Law for Roads, Bridges and More

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has released $979.01 million to South Carolina in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
POLITICS
power98fm.com

2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World

Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
abccolumbia.com

SC Trucking Association: Free cookouts for truck drivers tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Trucking Association staff and crew volunteers are providing free cookouts Oct.12 for truck drivers at two weight stations from 10 am- 3 pm. The event is to recognize drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The cookouts will happen at the Dorchester County weigh-in-motion facility...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina voter registration deadline nears

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The clock is ticking — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in South Carolina. The 2022 midterm elections are just over a month away, on November 8. The deadline to register in person was by 5 p.m. on Friday, however South Carolinian still have an opportunity to register to […]
ELECTIONS
Charleston City Paper

Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election

We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
ELECTIONS
WCBD Count on 2

How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
INCOME TAX
WJCL

Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy