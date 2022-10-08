Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina Andras
3 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
fox9.com
Minneapolis serial rapist charged in 2013 abduction, assault of 16-year-old girl
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Serial rapist Jory Wiebrand has been charged in connection to the 2013 abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl at Bunker Overlook Park in Andover. Wiebrand, 37, of Ham Lake, was charged via warrant on Tuesday with first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree aggravated robbery in the June 11, 2013, incident.
Charges: Minneapolis teen lured victim, recorded fatal assault
Murder charges filed against a Minneapolis teenager say she was asked by her boyfriend to lure a man to their home before he was killed, and recorded video of the fatal assault. Qurionna Kanera Young, 17, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Jaegger David, who...
Charges in Bizarre Minneapolis Crime Case Dismissed
(Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prosecutors in Hennepin County have dropped all of the charges faced by a Minneapolis man who had been accused of putting another man through a terrifying ordeal earlier this year. According to a court filing, the four felony charges lodged against 32-year-old Desmond Graham are...
Man accused in bizarre kidnapping, hostage case has charges dismissed
Charges have been dismissed against a man who was accused of robbing, kidnapping and carjacking someone in a bizarrely reported incident at a Minneapolis gas station. Prosecutors have dropped all four charges against Desmond Graham, 31, who was originally accused of kidnapping, first-degree aggravated robbery, third-degree assault and financial transaction fraud.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Inside Operation Endeavor: How Minneapolis PD is working to fight crime
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 went along with Minneapolis police as they carried out Operation Endeavor, a crime-fighting effort that has faced some criticism as being too focused on the downtown area or being more of the same. But Operation Endeavor is pulling in additional resources from...
fox9.com
Boy shot in Minneapolis: Man sentenced to 5 years in prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man who left his gun on a windowsill, within reach of a 2-year-old boy, has been sentenced to five years in prison after the boy was shot in the face on March 14. Kendall Hampton, 37, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months (five...
fox9.com
Motorcyclist pleads guilty in Edina crash for hitting boy getting off bus
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist accused of speeding through a bus stop arm and hitting a 10-year-old boy in Edina has agreed to plead guilty, court documents filed on Tuesday show. The plea deal means the 19-year-old motorcyclist, Terrence Jacquise Mather-Lymon, will stay out on probation and in...
fox9.com
Charges: Mother abducted daughter to prevent vaccinations
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mother is wanted and a 9-year-old girl remains missing after Brooklyn Center police say the mother abducted her child to prevent the girl from being vaccinated. A warrant filed Monday charges 47-year-old Deanna Konz with violating a court order and depriving parental rights...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kendall Hampton sentenced in 2-year-old's shooting at Mpls. apartment
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to five years in prison for illegal possession of a fire arm in connection with a 2-year-old boy's gunshot injury earlier this year.Kendall Hampton was sentenced Tuesday for the March 14 incident; he was also sentenced to four years in prison for endangering a child, to be served concurrently with the five-year sentence.Back in March, Police responded to the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue and found a child that had been shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Hampton was in the lobby of the apartment building,...
Woman suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Minneapolis break-in
A woman suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds after a man broke into her home and shot her on Monday in north Minneapolis. Minneapolis Police Department said the domestic-related incident happened at 2900 Oliver Ave. N. at about 10:19 a.m. Officers went to a home after people in the area reported hearing screams and a door being kicked in.
Murder trial for Jawan Carroll in downtown Mpls. killings begins Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder trial begins Wednesday for a man accused of killing two people outside a Minneapolis nightclub last year.Jawan Carroll faces two counts of second-degree murder and several counts of attempted murder.In May last year, police say 10 people were shot in a fight outside Monarch nightclub in downtown. Two of them died, including a University of Saint Thomas student hit by a stray bullet.Carroll faces decades behind bars if convicted.
fox9.com
Man who claimed vandals targeted him for Trump flag pleads guilty to fraud
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Center man who claimed vandals spray painted "Biden 2020" on his garage and torched his camper due to a Trump 2020 flag has pleaded guilty to fraud for faking the incident. Thirty-year-old Denis Molla was charged in the case after the fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AG threatens north Minneapolis problem spots with lawsuit
MINNEAPOLIS -- The state says it may sue a problematic Minneapolis liquor store and gas station.Attorney General Keith Ellison's office notified Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station that they may face criminal charges for ongoing problems.Documents show nearly a dozen instances of shootings, injuries and drug dealing at the storefronts this year.Ellison's office says the investigation and possible legal action are meant to make the area safer.
fox9.com
Prosecutors dismiss charges in dubious gas station torture case in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have dismissed charges in an alleged kidnapping and torture case in Minneapolis after the accuser apparently lied about at least some of the circumstances of the incident. Charges have been dropped against Desmond Graham after he was arrested in March for what was originally a...
Charges: Burnsville man set Super 8 Hotel room on fire
A man is charged with allegedly setting a Bloomington Super 8 Hotel room on fire last week. Tony Dean Boos, 43, from Burnsville, is accused of starting the fire after covering sprinkler heads and smoke detectors in the room with plastic and towels. The fire inspector determined the bed sheet...
Police: Man stabbed on Metro Transit bus, suspect arrested
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man while riding a Metro Transit bus Tuesday afternoon.Officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing on a southbound route five bus near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin avenues around 1:30 p.m.The bus took the victim to Children's Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station notified of potential lawsuit
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has completed its investigation into two "problem properties" in north Minneapolis. Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both located near the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenues, were officially put on notice on Oct. 11 that "unlawful public nuisance activity" is happening at their properties in violation of Minnesota law.
fox9.com
Motorcyclist injured, passenger killed in collision with a deer in Dakota county
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Dakota County Sheriff's Office say a woman died when the motorcycle she was riding on hit a deer. According to the Sheriff's Office, a man was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger when they hit a deer around 7:06 p.m. near Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue in Ravenna Township.
Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured
HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
fox9.com
Roseville officer shot in face during neighborhood shootout awarded for bravery
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Roseville, Minnesota police officer who was shot last April, when a gunman opened fire in a quiet neighborhood near Lake Owasso, was honored for his heroism this weekend. Officer Ryan Duxbury survived his injuries as he was shot while responding to the shots fired...
Comments / 0