Arden Hills, MN

fox9.com

Minneapolis serial rapist charged in 2013 abduction, assault of 16-year-old girl

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Serial rapist Jory Wiebrand has been charged in connection to the 2013 abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl at Bunker Overlook Park in Andover. Wiebrand, 37, of Ham Lake, was charged via warrant on Tuesday with first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree aggravated robbery in the June 11, 2013, incident.
Quick Country 96.5

Charges in Bizarre Minneapolis Crime Case Dismissed

(Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prosecutors in Hennepin County have dropped all of the charges faced by a Minneapolis man who had been accused of putting another man through a terrifying ordeal earlier this year. According to a court filing, the four felony charges lodged against 32-year-old Desmond Graham are...
fox9.com

Motorcyclist pleads guilty in Edina crash for hitting boy getting off bus

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist accused of speeding through a bus stop arm and hitting a 10-year-old boy in Edina has agreed to plead guilty, court documents filed on Tuesday show. The plea deal means the 19-year-old motorcyclist, Terrence Jacquise Mather-Lymon, will stay out on probation and in...
fox9.com

Charges: Mother abducted daughter to prevent vaccinations

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mother is wanted and a 9-year-old girl remains missing after Brooklyn Center police say the mother abducted her child to prevent the girl from being vaccinated. A warrant filed Monday charges 47-year-old Deanna Konz with violating a court order and depriving parental rights...
CBS Minnesota

Kendall Hampton sentenced in 2-year-old's shooting at Mpls. apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to five years in prison for illegal possession of a fire arm in connection with a 2-year-old boy's gunshot injury earlier this year.Kendall Hampton was sentenced Tuesday for the March 14 incident; he was also sentenced to four years in prison for endangering a child, to be served concurrently with the five-year sentence.Back in March, Police responded to the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue and found a child that had been shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Hampton was in the lobby of the apartment building,...
CBS Minnesota

Murder trial for Jawan Carroll in downtown Mpls. killings begins Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder trial begins Wednesday for a man accused of killing two people outside a Minneapolis nightclub last year.Jawan Carroll faces two counts of second-degree murder and several counts of attempted murder.In May last year, police say 10 people were shot in a fight outside Monarch nightclub in downtown. Two of them died, including a University of Saint Thomas student hit by a stray bullet.Carroll faces decades behind bars if convicted.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

AG threatens north Minneapolis problem spots with lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state says it may sue a problematic Minneapolis liquor store and gas station.Attorney General Keith Ellison's office notified Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station that they may face criminal charges for ongoing problems.Documents show nearly a dozen instances of shootings, injuries and drug dealing at the storefronts this year.Ellison's office says the investigation and possible legal action are meant to make the area safer.
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man stabbed on Metro Transit bus, suspect arrested

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man while riding a Metro Transit bus Tuesday afternoon.Officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing on a southbound route five bus near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin avenues around 1:30 p.m.The bus took the victim to Children's Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.The incident is under investigation.
KARE 11

Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station notified of potential lawsuit

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has completed its investigation into two "problem properties" in north Minneapolis. Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both located near the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenues, were officially put on notice on Oct. 11 that "unlawful public nuisance activity" is happening at their properties in violation of Minnesota law.
KARE 11

Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured

HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
HASTINGS, MN

