MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to five years in prison for illegal possession of a fire arm in connection with a 2-year-old boy's gunshot injury earlier this year.Kendall Hampton was sentenced Tuesday for the March 14 incident; he was also sentenced to four years in prison for endangering a child, to be served concurrently with the five-year sentence.Back in March, Police responded to the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue and found a child that had been shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Hampton was in the lobby of the apartment building,...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO