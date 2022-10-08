ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Jayson Stark
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Pete Rose
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris

As human beings, we prefer to understand the motivations of others. If we don’t, it’s hard to trust them. NBA trades are no different. Imagine you’re walking down the street. Someone approaches you and offers you $100. In our opinion, you should be pretty desperate for money before accepting the cash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#The St Louis Cardinals#The Elias Sports Bureau#Athletic
CBS Philly

It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179.  Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies Tuesday in NLDS opener

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies started the lefty-hitting Stott against a southpaw in the Wild Card round, but they are taking him out of the lineup against the Braves' left-hander. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop in place of Stott and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season

ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy