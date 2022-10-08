Read full article on original website
Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News
For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
3 New York Mets players who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go. The New York Mets, owners of one of the best records in the majors this season at 101-61, had high expectations going into the 2022 postseason. While the Mets were able to push...
Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter
The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
MLB
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
This 76ers-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris
As human beings, we prefer to understand the motivations of others. If we don’t, it’s hard to trust them. NBA trades are no different. Imagine you’re walking down the street. Someone approaches you and offers you $100. In our opinion, you should be pretty desperate for money before accepting the cash.
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Key reliever who injured himself while celebrating Bryce Harper’s HR is out
Phillies pitcher David Robertson will miss the upcoming NLDS after the reliever was injured while celebrating Bryce Harper’s home run over the weekend. It’s not the fact that David Robertson was left off the Philadelphia Phillies NLDS roster — though that’s certainly a development — it’s the why.
Jacob deGrom gives Mets fans another gut-punch after playoff loss
It does not sound like Jacob deGrom will be opting back into his deal with the New York Mets. While the New York Mets had an amazing regular season, Jacob deGrom and the boys came up painfully short in October. On the precipice of losing the NL East to the...
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179. Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.
Phillies' David Robertson hurt celebrating Bryce Harper's home run, out of NLDS
Manager Rob Thomson said David Robertson strained his right calf jumping up in the air when Bryce Harper homered against the Cardinals in the last round.
Ex-Eagles, Giants running back — N.J. native and Super Bowl hero — signs with Cardinals
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Veteran RB Corey Clement is signing to the #Cardinals practice squad, per source.”. The Cardinals are hurting at running back following Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. James Conner left the game with a ribs injury. Darrel Williams sustained a knee...
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies Tuesday in NLDS opener
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies started the lefty-hitting Stott against a southpaw in the Wild Card round, but they are taking him out of the lineup against the Braves' left-hander. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop in place of Stott and hit ninth.
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Another potential Blue Coat signing joins the Sixers roster, according to a report.
Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season
ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
