From the Sports Editor’s Desk: Twenty years of friendship will never be forgotten

Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
City of Somerville announces Pollinator Action PlanThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
manchesterinklink.com
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges
Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
Eerie, Abandoned New Hampshire Naval Prison Once Dubbed the ‘Alcatraz of the East’
Just across the Piscataqua River and Prescott Park sits the eerie abandoned Portsmouth Naval Prison. The towering structure is castle-like in its architecture and has been vacant for over 45 years, according to boston.com. It's so desolate that locals might not think to notice its presence at this point, as...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA
The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell dance through the streets of Boston in ‘Spirited’ trailer
The movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" was filmed in the Boston area in 2021. Apple released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday movie “Spirited,” a contemporary musical take on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer that was filmed in the Boston area in 2021.
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
Dorchester Reporter
Florian Hall filled to overflowing in support of the Ciarán Moore family
Hundreds of family, friends, and acquaintances gathered at Florian Hall last Sunday (Oct. 2) for a benefit to support the Moore family of Lower Mills. The family’s patriarch, Ciarán Moore, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury suffered in a vicious assault last December 2021 in Adams Village.
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich actor Phil Thompson to return as Judge Stoughton in “Saltonstall’s Trial”
Ipswich actor Phil Thompson will return as Judge Stoughton in the updated staged reading of Saltonstall’s Trial on Oct. 2.7. at 7 pm at the Modern Theatre in Boston. He joins an accomplished cast that includes three Elliot Norton winners, seasoned regional performers, and some highly skilled young actors.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of October 9, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
NECN
Tree House Opens New Tewksbury Location for To-Go Only; Beer Hall Not Yet Open
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. According to a page within its website, Tree House Brewing Company has partially opened its new location in Tewksbury, as its to-go operation is now up and running for orders in advance that are brought out to customer's cars in the lot. The beer hall has not yet opened.
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
WCVB
Hockey community supports Massachusetts teen who was injured on ice with golf fundraiser
SHARON, Mass. — It has been more than a year since Fitchburg native Jake Thibeault broke two vertebrae while playing for a youth hockey club during a Labor Day tournament. Thibeault, who also suffered a small brain bleed, was left paralyzed from the waist down after he went headfirst into the endboards following a collision on the ice.
businessnhmagazine.com
Student's Racist Homecoming Proposal by Stirs Outrage
A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged after the student posted...
