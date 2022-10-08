ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting on Seneca Street

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Un1r9_0iRZTERq00

The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Seneca Street around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a 40-year-old Buffalo man was shot during a dispute. He was taken to ECMC and is described as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.

Comments / 7

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Man shot in the foot, police investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot. Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street. The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested for Hillbrook Drive incidents

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Eden Police announced Wednesday that a 40-year-old Buffalo man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for incidents that occurred on Hillbrook Drive over the past year. Adam A. Jones was charged with two counts of felony criminal mischief in the third degree, for incidents that occurred on […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 8 WROC

Four killed in Niagara County crash

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ecmc
WHEC TV-10

Multiple people stabbed at Orleans County bar

MEDINA, N.Y. — Multiple people were stabbed at a bar in Orleans County on Sunday morning. It happened at Poler’s Pub in the town of Medina. Police aren’t releasing many details. We don’t know the extent of the victims’ injuries. It’s an ongoing investigation.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wutv29.com

Neighbors react to domestic violence murder

(WUTV) -- Police are still looking for a Cheektowaga man, Adam Bennefield, after he shot and killed his estranged wife last week as she was driving her children to school. Police say Keaira Hudson was working with a domestic violence advocate to find safe housing for herself and her kids after a previous violent encounter.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Police Investigating Drowning Death Near Angola, NY

Law enforcement and rescue officials in the Southtowns are trying to get more information about a person who has died. According to reports, the man was found in Lake Erie this past weekend. Details are limited and the case is still under investigation as police try to determine what exactly...
ANGOLA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Charged After Police Pursuit in Stolen Truck

A Jamestown man is facing several charges after leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash with another motorist Monday afternoon. At about 2:30 PM, Jamestown Police saw a white pickup truck in the area of Falconer Street and James Avenue that had been reported stolen. Officers say the driver, 35-year-old Douglas Parsons, began to drive over the sidewalk and into the grass on Falconer Street. Parsons allegedly refused to stop after emergency lights and sirens were activated, then continued driving on Falconer Street and then Curtis Street, leaving the city towards Gerry. Parsons then turned back onto Route 60 towards Jamestown, then sideswiped a motorist south of Horton Road. He was then taken into custody at that location and charged with 3rd-degree criminal possession of stolen property, 3rd-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWI-drugs, 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, and speed not reasonable and prudent. Parsons was released after being arraigned on the charges. There were no injuries as a result of the crash.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy