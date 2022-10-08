ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale - Chas - I love you

So she said it!!! horrid woman about to disrupt so many lives and hurt Aaron who gave her the choice, Al or me - she chose Al over her own son - perhaps he will die in the storm before she has time to tell everyone. Al can't possibly love...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?

BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles boss confirms fate of original character amid death fears

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers follow. NCIS: Los Angeles returned for its 14th season this week, but fan favourite character Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) was nowhere to be seen, following a series of only sporadic appearances. But that doesn't mean we didn't get an update on what was going...
digitalspy.com

Sally Dexter (Faith) Emmerdale

What fantastic acting by Sally Dexter, especially tonight. This must be a really harrowing and difficult part to act and Sally has been magnificent, in my opinion. I have to say that when Faith came into Emmerdale (and I mean the part that she was playing) I didn’t care for her, but since her return to play out this storyline she has been top class. I love her scenes with Eric especially, but actually every scene she has been in for this storyline ,she has played the part with a great attitude.
digitalspy.com

EE - Alfie, Megan and Cecil too! (Poss spoilers)

So tonights episode ended with a woman entering the Vic and talking about Alfies upcoming wedding. The woman is called Megan. Whats more intriuiging is what I've found on twitter. An actor callee Adrian McLoughlin originally posted earlier today that he was in tonights episode as well as tomorrows and...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Kat

I’m a bit ashamed to say it because I haven’t been a huge fan of Kat’s character for a long time and I always found her to be quite self centred but she hasn’t half matured these days and she’s becoming one of the best current females on the show again. Who would’ve thought pairing her with Phil would’ve improved the character?
digitalspy.com

Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7

Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' old Albert Square set to be demolished under new BBC proposals

EastEnders' old set looks likely to be demolished under new planning proposals submitted by the BBC. The application, which pertains to the old Albert Square set which is now no longer in use, would see a complete demolition in order to preserve healthy and safety standards. As per the written...
digitalspy.com

Xena's Lucy Lawless admits she hated filming fight scenes in classic show

Xena star Lucy Lawless has confessed that she disliked filming some of the show's most iconic fight scenes. The My Life Is Murder actress has opened up about her time on the legendary TV show that made her a household name, and, despite Xena being known for kicking ass and taking names, Lawless couldn't have been more of the opposite.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders offers first look as Eve and Suki are caught out by Kheerat

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has offered a first look as Eve and Suki are caught out. The BBC has released preview photos from Thursday's (October 12) episode, where the couple get caught by Suki's son Kheerat after sneaking around for a few weeks. Kheerat is surprised by his mum's new...
digitalspy.com

EE: Jay in his boxers

Years I’ve been waiting for shirtless Jay & tonight not only did we get shirtless Jay but also in his tight boxers as well. Can we see Vinny, Zack, Ben, Finlay, Jack, Callum, Martin, Freddie, Martin & Ravi in just their boxers?. It’s one thing making love with the...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street confirms shock arrests and charges in Stu murder mystery

Coronation Street spoilers follow. A dark chapter of Stu's past resurfaced on Coronation Street recently when he revealed that he had spent a long time behind bars for murder – one that he has always insisted to Yasmeen he never committed. After initially pulling away from him, Yasmeen agreed...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs unexpected twist for Alfie's wedding

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired an unexpected twist for Alfie Moon's mock wedding to pensioner Joan. Earlier this week, Kat Slater was surprised to learn that Alfie was planning a pretend wedding with Joan because it was her dying wish to tie the knot. Kat agreed to throw the...
digitalspy.com

Horror/Ghost, Thriller Films Discussion Thread: ("Spoilers" likely)

I thought I was create a general discussion thread on Horror, Ghost and Thriller films. I think this could be better than posters just listing their favourties. Feel free to post what are your favourites and why though as well as recommendations and ones to avid etc. As I have...
