Galion Inquirer
Galion volleyball clinches share of MOAC
GALION — The Lady Tigers volleyball team clinched a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with a pair of clutch wins in the early week. Galion took care of business to move to 18-2 overall and 13-1 in conference play. Galion has won 14 straight matches following a 3-0 loss to Highland on Sept. 7.
Galion Inquirer
Volleyball gallery: Highland at Galion
GALION — Galion defeated Highland, 3-2, on Monday evening to give the Lady Tigers the lead in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings. Enjoy these shots from Don Tudor!
MaxPreps
Ohio high school football state polls: AP, MP & how we voted
Here's a look at this week's top Ohio high school football teams by division and overall according to the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and the AP Poll. Also listed is who we voted where. OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS (10/10/2022) Division I. AP Poll. 1. Cincinnati Moeller (16) 8-0 177. 2....
richlandsource.com
Mansfield welcomes Jordanian athletes with open arms
MANSFIELD — North central Ohio rolled out the red carpet for some of Jordan’s best young athletes recently. A contingent of eight members of Jordan’s national taekwondo program spent eight days in Ohio as part of the World Learning sports diplomacy program sponsored by the United States Department of State.
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Iowa
The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WKYC
Mega Millions winning lottery numbers for Tuesday night drawing on October 11, 2022: See all the prizes sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Although nobody hit the $445 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and will appear in Franklin County Court on Friday. According to WSYX-TV in Columbus, Schlichter was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard and was resuscitated with the help of...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
Galion Inquirer
Galion’s Start with Hello Week
GALION-Galion City Schools appreciates any opportunity to allow students to be social, make new friends and feel comfortable in their environment. Galion is proud to have participated in Start with Hello Week, promoting student interaction with daily activities. Start with Hello Week is a program through the Sandy Hook Promise...
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
Did Ryan or Vance win the debate? A check in on our poll
For the first time, JD Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) went head-to-head in a statewide debate trying to win over voters for the Ohio Senate seat.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
spectrumnews1.com
Industrial Museum a passion project for Mansfield native
MANSFIELD, Ohio - The North Central Ohio Industrial Museum is a special place for its president and curator, Jerry Miller. “I've been working on this museum for eight years," said Miller. "And it feels really good when people come in and see this amazing history and the way the stories are told.”
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
richlandsource.com
ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603
OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
Lost Treasure Of Gold in Central Ohio From The French & Indian War is Worth $25,000
AARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
Record-Herald
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
