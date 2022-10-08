ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Galion Inquirer

Galion volleyball clinches share of MOAC

GALION — The Lady Tigers volleyball team clinched a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with a pair of clutch wins in the early week. Galion took care of business to move to 18-2 overall and 13-1 in conference play. Galion has won 14 straight matches following a 3-0 loss to Highland on Sept. 7.
GALION, OH
Galion Inquirer

Volleyball gallery: Highland at Galion

GALION — Galion defeated Highland, 3-2, on Monday evening to give the Lady Tigers the lead in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings. Enjoy these shots from Don Tudor!
GALION, OH
MaxPreps

Ohio high school football state polls: AP, MP & how we voted

Here's a look at this week's top Ohio high school football teams by division and overall according to the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and the AP Poll. Also listed is who we voted where. OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS (10/10/2022) Division I. AP Poll. 1. Cincinnati Moeller (16) 8-0 177. 2....
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Mansfield welcomes Jordanian athletes with open arms

MANSFIELD — North central Ohio rolled out the red carpet for some of Jordan’s best young athletes recently. A contingent of eight members of Jordan’s national taekwondo program spent eight days in Ohio as part of the World Learning sports diplomacy program sponsored by the United States Department of State.
MANSFIELD, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
Galion Inquirer

Galion’s Start with Hello Week

GALION-Galion City Schools appreciates any opportunity to allow students to be social, make new friends and feel comfortable in their environment. Galion is proud to have participated in Start with Hello Week, promoting student interaction with daily activities. Start with Hello Week is a program through the Sandy Hook Promise...
GALION, OH
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Industrial Museum a passion project for Mansfield native

MANSFIELD, Ohio - The North Central Ohio Industrial Museum is a special place for its president and curator, Jerry Miller. “I've been working on this museum for eight years," said Miller. "And it feels really good when people come in and see this amazing history and the way the stories are told.”
MANSFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603

OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

‘This will change our world’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

