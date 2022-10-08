Read full article on original website
BANGOR, Maine — Police arrested a Bangor man Wednesday morning in the area of Valley Avenue on four outstanding warrants and additional pending charges. Bangor police responded to a call at 9 a.m. reporting a "white male brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the homeless encampment on Valley Avenue," according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
A routine traffic stop in Lagrange netted a wide variety of illegal drugs and caused police to take a Bradford man into custody. Law Enforcement officials never know what they're going to find when they stop a vehicle on the road. On October 4th, Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Tamulonis pulled over a vehicle on Bennoch Road in Lagrange after noticing the driver committing multiple traffic violations. Suspecting that there may have been more to the story than just a bad driver, he called for other deputies to assist him in the investigation.
Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
I'm not sure if it's just a Maine thing, or if it's something that happens everywhere, but I feel like a lot of Maine drivers take a lot of liberties as far as their interpretation of the given traffic laws. For instance, it seems that here in the Pine Tree State, the speed limit signs are just a vague suggestion.
BANGOR (BDN) -- A small, green parrot has been on the wing since escaping from her home in Bangor’s Tree Streets neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The green-cheek conure named Nando flew out her home’s front door when it was left ajar as some furniture was brought indoors, her owner Aryn Bernier said.
ORONO, Maine — Fire Departments across the state are making sure Mainers stay safe with the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week. "Nobody ever thinks it's going to happen to them, and we always try to plan so it doesn't happen to us. But it does happen, unfortunately," Old Town Fire Rescue Capt. Adam Martell said.
Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
BREWER, Maine — Police have safely located a missing man last seen in Brewer after issuing an alert around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. "[The man] was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6," the release said. "When the caller went to check on him at 10 a.m. he was not in his room but had left all of his belongings in his room, including his jacket and shoes."
BUCKSPORT (WGME) -- Police say they seized a “significant amount” of drugs from a home in Bucksport on Wednesday. According to police, officers searched a home on Rt. 15 and found 109 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 87 grams of suspected heroin, two handguns, and approximately $2,350 in suspected drug proceeds.
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor held its first encampment trash removal event Wednesday morning at the city's largest encampment behind the Hope House Shelter. City workers loaded dump trucks full of items and rubbish people living in the encampment no longer wanted. It's one of the first...
A “significant amount” of drugs were seized from a home in Bucksport on Wednesday, police say. Police say officers searched a home on Rt. 15 and found 109 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 87 grams of suspected heroin. According to CBS 13, two handguns and about $2,300 in...
ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
PORTLAND, Maine — The owner of a former chemical plant that dumped mercury into the Penobscot River must pay at least $187 million to remove the contamination in a resolution to a decades-long legal battle. A federal judge on Tuesday approved the settlement calling for Mallinckrodt U.S. LLC to...
A new business called the Handlebar Saloon has opened up on Market Square in Houlton. By the looks of their Facebook posts, business is good and people from around the area are coming in to check it out. The best way to describe the new location is using their own...
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
A Maine state agency met Tuesday for the first of several hearings that will determine whether an Ellsworth doctor who was an outspoken critic of state and federal COVID-19 policies will ever be able to practice medicine in the state again. The Board of Licensure in Medicine (BOLIM), a state...
BANGOR, Maine — Just four weeks out from election day, Maine Republican legislators gathered in Bangor on Tuesday to criticize a new energy policy. Rep. Josh Morris, R-Turner, was joined by Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Penobscot, Rep. Steve Foster, R-Dexter, Rep. Abby Griffin, R-Levant, and Rep. Jeff Hanley, R-Pittston on Down East Circle in Bangor.
PROSPECT, MAINE, Maine — Fright at the Fort is returning to Fort Knox for its 21st year. The annual haunted house is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The spooky fun kicks off this Saturday night. The 160-year-old Civil War-era fort is getting a makeover for...
MAINE, USA — Maine Maple Fall Fest has returned for another year this weekend. More than 20 locations across the state are taking part in offering samples and demonstrations relating to all things maple. John and Eileen Williams, owners of Williams Family Farm in Clifton, are one of the...
