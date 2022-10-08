Read full article on original website
Android Authority
The 5 best smartphone deals from the Prime Early Access Sale
There are loads of smartphone deals in the Prime Early Access Sale. We've picked out our favorites. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has dropped many of the best smartphones on the market to new low prices, and you still have a few hours to take full advantage of these deals. If you name a flagship phone, then the chances are that it’s on offer, but some deals are better than others. We’ve picked out the five most impressive smartphone deals the sales event has produced.
Android Authority
Catch record-low Google Pixel prices in the Prime Early Access Sale
Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are at their best prices ever in the sale. As part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Google has cut the price of several of its previous generation Pixel smartphones. You can pick up some handsets such as the Pixel 6a at record-low prices during the sales event. For example, you can get the unlocked Pixel 6a for just $329 — that’s $120 off its regular $449 price tag.
Android Authority
Samsung and Google using Matter to simplify syncing SmartThings and Google Home
Samsung says it's building beyond tech inherent to Matter. Samsung devices will soon be able to automatically sync Matter-ready smart home accessories in SmartThings with the Google Home app, and vice versa. The tech builds on the Matter protocol’s universal platform features. Samsung and Google are promising to roll...
Android Authority
Check out these lowest-ever Amazon discounts on Samsung's 2022 flagships
Now's a good a time as any to get a Galaxy S22 series phone or Galaxy foldable. Samsung is holding the Prime Early Access Sale from today (October 11) until tomorrow, offering discounts on a number of consumer products. Smartphones are included in the sale too, and we’re already seeing steep discounts on various Samsung Galaxy flagship phones.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy?
Only you know what's best for you, but we can help you decide!. Google’s Pixel 7 lineup has brought some of the best Android handsets we’ve seen to date; these are the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Both are outstanding handsets, but the base Pixel 7 is probably the best choice for most people. With that in mind, we know it has one major competitor, which might also be one of the best phones for most people. Of course, we’re talking about the Apple iPhone 14.
NFL・
Android Authority
Meta finally unveils the Quest Pro and its hefty price tag
Meta has announced the Quest Pro. The new headset will bring a number of upgrades compared to the Quest 2. It’s scheduled to be released on October 25 for $1,499. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has officially revealed its new premium mixed reality headset — the Meta Quest Pro. The headset aimed at workers and gamers alike will sell for a whopping $1,499.
Android Authority
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Great discounts on Bose QuietComfort 45 and more
This might be the best time to pick up these great Bose ANC headsets. Amazon surprised us all when it announced the Early Access Sale. It’s like Prime Day all over again. So like always, we’re curating some sweet deals for you, and we just spotted one for the headliner Bose ANC headphones — the Bose QuietComfort 45.
Android Authority
Here's when Android 13 is coming to the Galaxy S22
One UI 5 will be arriving to the Galaxy S22 series later this month. Samsung is currently hosting its developer’s conference. At SDC 2022, the company announced that the stable version of One UI 5 will be coming to the Galaxy S22 series this month. It had previously only...
Android Authority
Google reportedly says face unlock won't be coming to Pixel 6 Pro
Google Germany reportedly told a publication that the company wouldn’t roll out face unlock to older Pixels. That means the Pixel 6 Pro might never get the Pixel 7 series feature. The Pixel 7 series features face unlock apart from the usual fingerprint, PIN, password, or pattern screen lock...
Android Authority
Google Tensor G2 is a 5nm chip, despite what the internet might say
We saw rumors before the launch of the Pixel 7 series that the G2 would have a 4nm build, but that is not the case. Widespread claims of the Tensor G2 having a 4nm architecture are incorrect. As such, some publications haven’t done their homework, basing articles on earlier rumors,...
Android Authority
Google's Pixel 7 proves that raw specs aren't all that anymore
Having spent a few days with the affordable Google Pixel 7 in the build-up to our review (we need a little more time to test it properly before delivering a verdict), one thing has already struck me about this phone — you really don’t need cutting-edge specs for a flagship experience anymore.
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: Special Google Pixel 7 Pro edition!
Changing things up a bit this week with a selection of wallpapers all shot on the Pixel 7 Pro!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You're deeply split over the Google Pixel Watch
It turns out that this was a really close race, but there can only be one winner. Google finally launched the Pixel Watch last week, coming after leaks spanning a few years. Expect a round design, Wear OS 3.5, and Fitbit integration, making for a pretty interesting proposition at first glance.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: Google might have a winner with the Pixel 7 series
Almost nine out of 10 polled readers think the Pixel 7 series is hot property. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally here after months of waiting, and the phones look like iterative upgrades over the Pixel 6 family. But we also have a few more substantial upgrades like more camera features, more AI-powered capabilities, and longer range zoom for the Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Authority
Microsoft reveals the colorful Surface Pro 9 and other hardware
Microsoft is releasing two different versions of the upcoming Surface Pro 9. Microsoft held its Surface event today. The company announced the Surface Pro 9 and a host of other hardware, accessories, and software. The Surface Pro 9 will come in a variety of colors and will hit store shelves...
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 Pro: 1x to 30x telephoto zoom, tested
The perfect fusion of great optics and computational magic. High-quality zoom remains the last major challenge for smartphone photography. Unlike traditional cameras, most phones simply do not have the space for lenses with variable focal lengths. While some manufacturers like Samsung have tried to solve the challenge by tossing in additional lenses to fill the gap between focal lengths, Google’s approach is slightly different. Starting back with the Pixel 3, Google opted for computational smarts to increase the reach of its smartphones with what it calls Super Res Zoom. The latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro build on this foundation. This time around, Google is expanding the Pixel 7 Pro’s reach even further with a new-fangled 5x telephoto lens and increasing the overall reach to 30x.
Android Authority
Check out the big Chromebook deals during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Save on Samsung, Lenovo, Asus and more Chromebooks. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is great for people who want to plan their holiday shopping well ahead of time. If your family or friends need a new Chromebook, this sale for Prime members is a perfect chance to get one for a lot less money than normal. You can still sign up for Prime to get these discounts, and it comes with a 30-day free trial.
Android Authority
The Google Pixel Watch is a great Wear OS watch but a worse Fitbit
It is a delightfully frustrating experience. Over the last nine and a half years, I’ve worn a Fitbit tracker in one form or another every day. I started with the clip-on Fitbit One, and went through several bands and a couple of watches from the company, finally landing on the Inspire HR for the last three years. I love that all my stats are there and I can see the ebb and flow of my activity and sleep cycles throughout an entire decade. I can pinpoint with extreme accuracy my hikes and most active days, and I have a visual representation of my heart rate’s change in the past five years.
Android Authority
How to get Disney Plus on TV
Watching your favorite Disney Plus shows and movies on TV is as easy as it gets. Let's walk through your options. Disney Plus is one of the major players in the streaming game, and it boasts some visually stunning titles. But nothing deflates a big, showy spectacle like Avengers: Endgame or a classic like The Little Mermaid as much as watching it on a phone screen or laptop. So, how can you get Disney Plus on TV?
Android Authority
Don’t worry, the Pixel 7 fingerprint scanner is totally fine
The Pixel 6 in-display reader was a bust at launch, but the Pixel 7 is just fine. When Google launched the Pixel 6 series in 2021, it was the most exciting Pixel launch in years. For the first time, Google was launching flagship phones with genuinely flagship-level hardware. However, one of those features was of a not-so-flagship tier: the fingerprint scanner. Within days after the full launch of the phones, word hit the internet that the in-display reader was slow, inaccurate, and generally unreliable.
