Conor Daly’s NASCAR Cup debut was filled with more than a few visits by the cartoon anvil to his No. 50 The Money Team Racing Chevy. If it weren’t for the cockpit fire and two blown tires, the NTT IndyCar Series veteran might have ended with something better than a run to 34th place, but Sunday’s event held on the Charlotte Roval will be chalked up to a learning experience instead of one where the Indiana native got to put his road racing expertise to good use and charge through the field.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO