Gibbs "worked hard" to try and retain Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs said his organization worked hard to get a new deal done to keep two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in the fold. Gibbs made the comments on Sunday evening at the Charlotte Roval after winning the Bank of America Roval 400 with Christopher Bell. It was the first public comment Gibbs made about Busch other than the statement issued after Busch announced his signing with Richard Childress late last month.
Byron riding fresh momentum into his first playoff Round of 8
With a dramatic second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs behind him, William Byron can revel in having made the Round of 8 for the first time. “It feels awesome,” Byron said. “Certainly, a weight off our shoulders. This was the goal coming into this year, and I feel we’ve met that. Obviously, the end goal is making the Championship 4.
Blomqvist tops five-car IndyCar test at Sebring
Five drivers took part in Wednesday’s private NTT IndyCar Series driver evaluation test at Sebring International Raceway’s short course where Meyer Shank Racing’s new IMSA DPi champion Tom Blomqvist took charge in the afternoon and posted the fastest lap of the day by a margin of 0.33s over Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Juri Vips.
Custer penalized, Shiplett suspended indefinitely over Roval finish
NASCAR has penalized Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Shiplett under the member code of conduct and performance obligation of the rule book after reviewing the last lap of Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval. The behavioral penalty equals a $100,000 fine for Custer, while the...
Bowman to remain sidelined for the next three NASCAR races
Alex Bowman’s recovery from a concussion will keep him sidelined from NASCAR Cup Series competition for the next three races. Bowman was evaluated on Wednesday in Pittsburgh by Dr. Micky Collins, the clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program. Collins also worked with former Hendrick Motorsports driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. when Earnhardt suffered a concussion.
Radio transmissions among evidence that incriminated SHR's No. 41 team
The words of crew chief Mike Shiplett were one of the incriminating pieces of information NASCAR gathered from the No. 41 team after Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval that led to Tuesday’s penalty. NASCAR started reviewing data immediately after the incident was called into question. Custer slowed...
eNASCAR Final Four set; series trophy named after Dale Jr.
Bobby Zalenski, Steven Wilson, Graham Bowlin and Casey Kirwan are the final four drivers that will compete for the 2022 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series championship from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. They represent two mainstream NASCAR teams in Joe Gibbs Racing with Zalenski and Stewart-Haas Racing with Wilson, and two...
GTP 2023: Acura ARX-06 Road Atlanta test report
Our new “GTP 2023” podcast interview series launches with Honda Performance Development president David Salters, who recaps Acura’s recent test at Road Atlanta with its new hybrid ARX-06 prototype. Salters also shares insights on the new technologies Acura/HPD and other GTP manufacturers are learning about on the fly as they prepare to go racing with the new prototypes in January in the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Racing on TV, October 10-16
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
Blomqvist to test MSR IndyCar with an eye on a future race seat
Meyer Shank Racing’s new IMSA DPi champion knows where he’ll be driving next year as MSR returns to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to race the new Acura ARX-06. It’s the outcome of a test this week in Sebring that could determine where Tom Blomqvist goes to work in 2024 and beyond.
INSIGHT: Bell back on track after Roval rally
Christopher Bell appropriately described the final laps of Sunday’s race on the Charlotte Roval and his relentless drive to the front as mind-blowing. Bell needed to win the elimination race to advance into the next round of the playoffs. A straightforward mission that others have found themselves facing in the past but failed to pull off.
New Porsche 911 GT3 R nets debut podium ahead of customer deliveries
Porsche’s new 992-based 911 GT3 R model is nearing the end of its testing cycle ahead of global distribution for use in IMSA’s WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and other series featuring cars built to GT3 regulations. Setting the car loose to race with Frédéric Makowiecki and Julien Andlauer with...
Daly focusing on the positives after drama-filled Roval race
Conor Daly’s NASCAR Cup debut was filled with more than a few visits by the cartoon anvil to his No. 50 The Money Team Racing Chevy. If it weren’t for the cockpit fire and two blown tires, the NTT IndyCar Series veteran might have ended with something better than a run to 34th place, but Sunday’s event held on the Charlotte Roval will be chalked up to a learning experience instead of one where the Indiana native got to put his road racing expertise to good use and charge through the field.
Leclerc wants Ferrari to use final races to prepare for 2023 fightback
Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to use the final races of this season to make improvements in order to provide Max Verstappen with a sterner challenge in 2023 after his “incredible” performance in this year’s championship. Leclerc was leading the championship until the Spanish Grand Prix in May...
The RACER Mailbag, October 12
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Brabham goes from last to first in Trans Am TA win at VIR
After experiencing a catastrophic mechanical issue in yesterday’s practice session, Matthew Brabham started in last place and drove through a 22-car field to capture the victory in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT race in the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour at Virginia International Raceway. Brabham rocketed past the competition in his No. 20 ALTWELL CBD Ford Mustang to claim his third TA victory in only four starts in the series.
Indianapolis 8 Hour rewind
One expects a 113-year-old to have seen it all. Surely there is nothing new to be experienced. But for the first time in the history of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, b. 1909 A.D., there was racing into the night, with the third edition of the Indianapolis 8 Hour beginning at noon and ending at 8. p.m., about 45 minutes after sunset.
Kellett departs A.J. Foyt Racing
Dalton Kellett’s time as a full-season NTT IndyCar Series driver appears to be over. There’s nothing stopping the Canadian from returning for the Indianapolis 500 or other one-off events, but after meeting late last week with A.J. Foyt Racing team president Larry Foyt to discuss the possibility of returning in a third entry, the 29-year-old made the decision to end his run with the team that introduced him to IndyCar in 2020.
