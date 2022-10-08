OXNARD, Calif.-A public celebration of life will be held Saturday for late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez. Ramirez will be celebrated at the Pacifica High School Stadium in Oxnard on Oct. 15, at 3 p.m . There will be remarks in English and Spanish. Ramirez was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver while walking The post Public celebration of life for Supervisor Carmen Ramirez will take place in football stadium appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

OXNARD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO