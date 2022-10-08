ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Congenital Syphilis is rising at an alarming rate in California

OAKLAND, Calif. - Health officials across the state are sounding the alarm about a rise in congenital syphilis cases. Congenital syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection found in pregnant women and officials say women who are unhoused are most at risk. Syphilis cases have continued to rise over the last...
UC News

UC Los Angeles will be purchasing two properties in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro to create a satellite campus, the university announced last week. The move comes after UC Santa Barbara purchased a 29-acre property in the Santa Barbara area in June for undisclosed usage. The UCLA properties include...
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process.
These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
UCPD faces understaffing, struggles to hire Interpersonal Violence Investigator

The UC Santa Barbara Police Department was unable to fill the position of Interpersonal Violence Investigator this year, halting a program dedicated to supporting survivors through a trauma-informed, community-oriented policing strategy. Former Interpersonal Violence Investigator Kovena Avila left the position citing new professional opportunities. Avila became the first official Interpersonal...
Women’s Rights Front and Center in Downtown Santa Barbara

On Saturday — exactly one month before Election Day — a rally and march supporting women’s rights packed a corner of downtown Santa Barbara, with the community showing up strong to voice solidarity with women in Iran and push voters to use their power at the polls on November 8.
Public celebration of life for Supervisor Carmen Ramirez will take place in football stadium

OXNARD, Calif.-A public celebration of life will be held Saturday for late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez. Ramirez will be celebrated at the Pacifica High School Stadium in Oxnard on Oct. 15, at 3 p.m . There will be remarks in English and Spanish. Ramirez was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver while walking The post Public celebration of life for Supervisor Carmen Ramirez will take place in football stadium appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
Santa Barbara’s Hotel Californian Epitomizes Coastal-Cool in the American Riviera

Santa Barbara has a coastal-cool ease that belies other beach-town destinations with an air of pretension and frenetic energy. Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains, the city's lured Golden State residents and out-of-towners with its Mediterranean climate, booming viticulture, and laissez faire attitude. That’s why Hotel Californian is […]
Santa Barbara man sentenced for Ponzi scheme

A Santa Barbara man was sentenced Oct. 11 to 11 years in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution to victims in a $14 million Ponzi scheme. Darrell Arnold Aviss, 64, was sentenced in federal court in Los Angeles. He had pleaded guilty in June to 21 felonies, including wire fraud, tax evasion, failure to report foreign bank accounts and aggravated identity theft.
