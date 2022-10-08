Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Congenital Syphilis is rising at an alarming rate in California
OAKLAND, Calif. - Health officials across the state are sounding the alarm about a rise in congenital syphilis cases. Congenital syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection found in pregnant women and officials say women who are unhoused are most at risk. Syphilis cases have continued to rise over the last...
Prop. 29: Another ballot proposition to change dialysis industry in California
Proposition 29 would set new requirements and centers would have to hire more staff, which could include nurses and doctors. Some claim it'll make clinics safer while others call it "a power grab."
2022 California props explained: What to know before Election Day
ABC7 is breaking down what you need to know about each proposition on this year's ballot.
Daily Nexus
UC News
UC Los Angeles will be purchasing two properties in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro to create a satellite campus, the university announced last week. The move comes after UC Santa Barbara purchased a 29-acre property in the Santa Barbara area in June for undisclosed usage. The UCLA properties include...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLA.com
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process.
These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says
According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
Daily Nexus
UCPD faces understaffing, struggles to hire Interpersonal Violence Investigator
The UC Santa Barbara Police Department was unable to fill the position of Interpersonal Violence Investigator this year, halting a program dedicated to supporting survivors through a trauma-informed, community-oriented policing strategy. Former Interpersonal Violence Investigator Kovena Avila left the position citing new professional opportunities. Avila became the first official Interpersonal...
myburbank.com
BUSD Hires a New Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services With Controversial Past
Andy Cantwell has been named the new Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services by the Burbank Unified School District in an email sent to parents by Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill last week. The email stated that Cantwell “began his administrative career with the Santa Barbara County Education Office working in finance...
RELATED PEOPLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Women’s Rights Front and Center in Downtown Santa Barbara
On Saturday — exactly one month before Election Day — a rally and march supporting women’s rights packed a corner of downtown Santa Barbara, with the community showing up strong to voice solidarity with women in Iran and push voters to use their power at the polls on November 8.
Rise in Mixteco families in Santa Maria prompts more school translation services
In Santa Maria, translation and interpretation services play a big part in keeping families up to date on their children's education.
Public celebration of life for Supervisor Carmen Ramirez will take place in football stadium
OXNARD, Calif.-A public celebration of life will be held Saturday for late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez. Ramirez will be celebrated at the Pacifica High School Stadium in Oxnard on Oct. 15, at 3 p.m . There will be remarks in English and Spanish. Ramirez was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver while walking The post Public celebration of life for Supervisor Carmen Ramirez will take place in football stadium appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund, some still waiting
According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, payments range from $400 to $1,050 for couples filing jointly, and $200 to $700 for all other individuals depending on their income and whether they claimed a dependent. The post Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund, some still waiting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California approves digital license plates for all vehicles; here's how it works
No more long lines at the DMV is just the start, the other benefits are the safety features that can help during emergency situations.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
Santa Barbara’s Hotel Californian Epitomizes Coastal-Cool in the American Riviera
Santa Barbara has a coastal-cool ease that belies other beach-town destinations with an air of pretension and frenetic energy. Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains, the city's lured Golden State residents and out-of-towners with its Mediterranean climate, booming viticulture, and laissez faire attitude. That’s why Hotel Californian is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where’s my California stimulus check?
The day has finally come. After months of anticipation, Middle Class Tax Refund – also known as inflation relief payments – are being sent out directly to California residents starting Friday.
Schools in Santa Maria-Bonita District are celebrating Hispanic culture
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, schools in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District are sharing Hispanic culture with students through classroom lessons, dances and rap music.
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara man sentenced for Ponzi scheme
A Santa Barbara man was sentenced Oct. 11 to 11 years in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution to victims in a $14 million Ponzi scheme. Darrell Arnold Aviss, 64, was sentenced in federal court in Los Angeles. He had pleaded guilty in June to 21 felonies, including wire fraud, tax evasion, failure to report foreign bank accounts and aggravated identity theft.
Comments / 0