Nantucket, MA

Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch

Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,300,000. Size: 1,784 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Owning an older home can...
FALMOUTH, MA
thefabricator.com

Brownell Boat Stands to relocate in Massachusetts

Steel fabricator Brownell Boat Stands and Equipment, Mattapoisett, Mass., a manufacturer of boat storage and handling products, has announced plans to relocate its operations to Dartmouth, Mass. The new location is expected to be operational in early 2024, creating up to 22 jobs.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston

Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges

Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced upcoming repair work and closures along the Cape Cod Canal’s South Service Road. Portions of the South Service Road next to the Sandwich Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 as well as Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.
SANDWICH, MA
NECN

‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company

A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
BROCKTON, MA
capecod.com

One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy

BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Video report: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Harwich

HARWICH – Around 2 PM Monday a man working at a home building site on Orleans Road (Route 39) between the rotary and Holmes Road was reportedly crossing the road when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna van. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Route 39 was closed while Harwich Police conducted crash reconstruction.
HARWICH, MA
FUN 107

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead

Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Fire responds to two crashes Sunday afternoon

BARNSTABLE – Just after 5:30 Sunday afternoon a vehicle overturned on Communications Way off of Independence Drive in Barnstable. The driver had apparently fled the scene and police were attempting to locate him. A short time later a vehicle went off the road at Independence. Drive and Mary Dunn...
BARNSTABLE, MA
NECN

Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
KINGSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts woman allegedly steals $200,000 in cash from restaurant she worked at

“A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...

