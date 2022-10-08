Read full article on original website
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch
Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,300,000. Size: 1,784 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Owning an older home can...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod from Oct. 2-8
A condo in Orleans that sold for $145,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8. In total, 115 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $732,964. The average price per square foot ended up at $457.
All Cape Cod real estate transactions from Oct. 2-8
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Barnstable County reported from Oct 2 to Oct 8. There were 116 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,368-square-foot home on Tubman Road in Brewster that sold for $605,000.
thefabricator.com
Brownell Boat Stands to relocate in Massachusetts
Steel fabricator Brownell Boat Stands and Equipment, Mattapoisett, Mass., a manufacturer of boat storage and handling products, has announced plans to relocate its operations to Dartmouth, Mass. The new location is expected to be operational in early 2024, creating up to 22 jobs.
Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
Police: Incoming flight to Nantucket is similar to Martha’s Vineyard migrant planes
NANTUCKET, Mass. — A flight destined for Nantucket Memorial Airport has similarities to the planes that unexpectedly left a group of almost 50 migrants on Martha’s Vineyard last month, officials said. Those planes came from Texas and the flights were organized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Now, Nantucket...
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
WBUR
False alarm: Nantucket police say flagged flight was actually chartered by Chicago business
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Happy Indigenous Peoples Day — or Columbus Day, depending on where you live or what calendar you follow. It's Indigenous Peoples Day in Boston now, but Columbus Day at the federal and state level.
Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
capecod.com
Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced upcoming repair work and closures along the Cape Cod Canal’s South Service Road. Portions of the South Service Road next to the Sandwich Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday October 12 and Thursday October 13 as well as Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19.
NECN
‘Beloved Driver' Dies in Accident at Brockton Waste Management Company
A man died when he was hit by a truck at a waste management company in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday morning, authorities said. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office identified the man as Natalio Daveiga, 57, and said foul play wasn't suspected. The company, Graham Waste Services called what happened "a tragic accident."
capecod.com
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Video report: Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Harwich
HARWICH – Around 2 PM Monday a man working at a home building site on Orleans Road (Route 39) between the rotary and Holmes Road was reportedly crossing the road when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna van. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Route 39 was closed while Harwich Police conducted crash reconstruction.
fallriverreporter.com
Names released of married couple dead in likely southeastern Massachusetts murder/suicide
Police have released the names of the two people dead in a weekend shooting in southeastern Massachusetts. According to police, the deceased parties are identified as 45-year-old Colin Canham, and 45-year-old Sara Emerick, both of Kingston. The individuals were married. The female was found inside the home and the male...
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police seek woman accused of stealing wallet, fraudulently using credit cards
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that The female in the photos was involved in the theft of a wallet and fraudulent use of the victim’s credit cards. The wallet was stolen from Old King’s Coffee in West Yarmouth and the credit cards were used at Becker’s Liquor Store.
fallriverreporter.com
Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
capecod.com
Barnstable Fire responds to two crashes Sunday afternoon
BARNSTABLE – Just after 5:30 Sunday afternoon a vehicle overturned on Communications Way off of Independence Drive in Barnstable. The driver had apparently fled the scene and police were attempting to locate him. A short time later a vehicle went off the road at Independence. Drive and Mary Dunn...
NECN
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals $200,000 in cash from restaurant she worked at
“A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
