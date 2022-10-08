ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Oct. 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Kyra Williams, who was last seen on Oct. 3. Williams was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 105 pounds, with purple hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 15-year-old Narnia Vargas. Vargas was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 120 pounds, with black curly hair. She was last seen wearing black and yellow pajamas, a black sweater, and black Crocs, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Victim hospitalized following overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police investigated an overnight shooting that occurred near the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. The shooting was first reported before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday on East 82nd Street near the intersection with Pulaski Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police investigate murder of 89-year-old man

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly Hudson man was found murdered in Garfield Heights this past weekend. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Morris Ramsey, 89. According to the medical examiner, Ramsey was found dead on Sunday, Oct. 9. His body was located in the 13600...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood

The Beachwood Police Department is investigating the death of a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living in Beachwood who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the chest Oct. 2. Police are apparently treating the death that occurred in a locked memory unit as a possible suicide. Deputy Chief...
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Kent police charge 2 men with shooting into a home

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 19-year-old men are now facing criminal charges for shooting into a home last month. Kent police said Josiah Mercury, of Kent, and Jonathon Butcher, of Ravenna, fired the shots into the home in the 300 block of Dodge St. around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 29.
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

Neighbors relieved after Cleveland police arrest alleged serial thief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday Cleveland police arrested a man that neighbors are calling a serial thief. Jeffrey Burgess, 53, is in custody and charged with breaking and entering. Neighbors told 19 News he had been targeting homes and yards in the Edgewater Cudell neighborhood since June, stealing from...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 16-year-old Solon boy missing since Oct. 6

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage boy is missing and Solon police have asked the community’s help to find him. Jeffery Lewis, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6, according to a department Facebook post. Jeffery was last contacted at 8:29 a.m., police said. Anyone with information on his...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

In separate incidents, two women report wallets stolen at Legacy Village businesses: Lyndhurst Police Blotter

At 5:35 p.m. Oct. 8, a Pepper Pike woman, 80, reported that her wallet had been stolen from her purse while she shopped at Giant Eagle, 25105 Cedar Road at Legacy Village. The woman believes that when a man began asking her questions while she was in the produce section, it was a distraction so someone else could steal her wallet. The wallet contained $200, her driver’s license, an insurance card, a credit card and more.
LYNDHURST, OH

