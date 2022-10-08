Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Gyros in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Oct. 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Kyra Williams, who was last seen on Oct. 3. Williams was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 105 pounds, with purple hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket...
cleveland19.com
15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 15-year-old Narnia Vargas. Vargas was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 120 pounds, with black curly hair. She was last seen wearing black and yellow pajamas, a black sweater, and black Crocs, according to police.
cleveland19.com
4 suspects steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed four theft suspects are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the group consisted of one man and three women. The group walked into the store on Sept. 30,...
cleveland19.com
Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Victim hospitalized following overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police investigated an overnight shooting that occurred near the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. The shooting was first reported before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday on East 82nd Street near the intersection with Pulaski Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed...
I-Team: 33-year-old man dead at Cuyahoga jail after ‘sudden medical emergency’
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man died Tuesday night, shortly after he’d been arrested by police and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail. County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan said Cleveland police arrested a 33-year-old man, and he suffered a “sudden medical emergency” as officers brought him into the jail complex.
cleveland19.com
Man stabbed multiple times in incident near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police spent the overnight hours investigating a stabbing on the city’s East side. First responders were initially dispatched before midnight on Monday to a stabbing on East 112th Street near Superior Avenue in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland EMS...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police investigate murder of 89-year-old man
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly Hudson man was found murdered in Garfield Heights this past weekend. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Morris Ramsey, 89. According to the medical examiner, Ramsey was found dead on Sunday, Oct. 9. His body was located in the 13600...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
Male rescued from water after vehicle crashes at Cleveland marina
CLEVELAND — Officers with the Cleveland Metroparks are being credited with diving into the water and pulling an unknown male to the surface after his vehicle crashed near the East 55th Street marina. We’re told the male had driven onto a pedestrian walkway before going through a railing and...
Cleveland Jewish News
92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood
The Beachwood Police Department is investigating the death of a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living in Beachwood who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the chest Oct. 2. Police are apparently treating the death that occurred in a locked memory unit as a possible suicide. Deputy Chief...
cleveland19.com
Kent police charge 2 men with shooting into a home
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 19-year-old men are now facing criminal charges for shooting into a home last month. Kent police said Josiah Mercury, of Kent, and Jonathon Butcher, of Ravenna, fired the shots into the home in the 300 block of Dodge St. around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 29.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shoplifters steal lobster, batteries from Sam’s Club: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, a Sam’s Club employee called police after discovering that a customer had stolen lobster not once, but twice, from the Brookpark Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who identified the seafood shoplifter. The Cleveland man was cited for theft. Theft: Brookpark Road. On...
Mom, grandma assault worker at nursing home: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 9:15 a.m. Oct. 2, a Cleveland woman, 32, who was working at The Woodlands of Shaker Heights nursing facility, 16333 Chagrin Blvd., reported that the 42-year-old mother and 63-year-old grandmother of a co-worker had punched her and pulled her hair after learning that she had been involved in an argument with the co-worker, 17.
cleveland19.com
Neighbors relieved after Cleveland police arrest alleged serial thief
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday Cleveland police arrested a man that neighbors are calling a serial thief. Jeffrey Burgess, 53, is in custody and charged with breaking and entering. Neighbors told 19 News he had been targeting homes and yards in the Edgewater Cudell neighborhood since June, stealing from...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
cleveland19.com
Suspected wrong-way driver charged in crash that injured 4 on Cleveland highway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is facing a felony charge in connection to an early-morning wrong-way crash on Sunday in Cleveland. Records from police and the Cleveland Municipal Court show that Juan Carlos Reyes Valladares faced a judge on Tuesday morning on a vehicular assault charge. Valladares is...
cleveland19.com
Police: 16-year-old Solon boy missing since Oct. 6
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage boy is missing and Solon police have asked the community’s help to find him. Jeffery Lewis, 16, has been missing since Oct. 6, according to a department Facebook post. Jeffery was last contacted at 8:29 a.m., police said. Anyone with information on his...
In separate incidents, two women report wallets stolen at Legacy Village businesses: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 5:35 p.m. Oct. 8, a Pepper Pike woman, 80, reported that her wallet had been stolen from her purse while she shopped at Giant Eagle, 25105 Cedar Road at Legacy Village. The woman believes that when a man began asking her questions while she was in the produce section, it was a distraction so someone else could steal her wallet. The wallet contained $200, her driver’s license, an insurance card, a credit card and more.
Dramatic video shows suspected stolen vehicle crash on Cleveland's east side
News 5 Investigators uncover dramatic surveillance video of suspected car thieves who careened into a power pole.
Comments / 7