Read full article on original website
Related
claxtonenterprise.com
Warrants issued for 27 suspects in check cashing forgery scam
A months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies has yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries occurring in Evans County. The vast majority of the suspects are residents of Evans County. Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall...
WJCL
Police investigating overnight Savannah shooting; victim drives himself to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. According to Savannah Police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Authorities say the victim drove himself to the hospital. His...
WTGS
Teenager dies in Garden City shooting, GBI investigating
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Savannah teenager was shot on Tuesday afternoon in Garden City and died from his injuries, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Garden City Police responded to a 9-1-1 report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Third Street in Garden City Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Erick Lakeem Davis, of Savannah, with gunshot wounds.
WTGS
Chatham Co. Police seizes evidence in missing toddler case
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department announced Tuesday that they've seized evidence in the Quinton Simon investigation that they believe will help move the case forward. CCPD is now on its seventh day searching for the missing 20-month-old, Quinton Simon. They said they are working...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
Savannah defendants indicted for illegal firearms possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Five defendants are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms, including two from Savannah, in the Southern District of Georgia. According to officials, the indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Defendants named in federal indictments from the October 2022 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include the following:
Man injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting occurred near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Police say an adult male transported himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
WTGS
Man injured in Savannah shooting Wednesday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive, according to officials. A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and took himself to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. There are no further details available at this time.
Midtown residents express concern about police chases, safety
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cassandra Reid returned to her home Saturday afternoon to find a chaotic scene at the end of her street. A driver, who was chased by police, hit a pole, spun off the road and into a construction pole, she said. It left Cassandra and her neighbors without power. “Our concern is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
counton2.com
Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror...
wtoc.com
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
Police seize evidence they believe could ‘move forward’ case of missing Savannah toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a week after a Savannah toddler vanished from his home, police say they have new evidence that they believe will help them move forward with the case. Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home on Oct. 5. According to WJCL,...
WTGS
Jasper County K-9 unit finds car filled with drugs following vehicle pursuit
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Jasper County Sheriff's Office deputies detained a man and a woman on drug charges after the two led them on a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to JCSO, deputies began to follow a vehicle when it made an illegal U-turn at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Shooting in Savannah: Police investigate daytime incident that sent 1 person to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroad. The victim is said to have suffered non life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. This is...
WTGS
Savannah Police investigating shooting on E. Montgomery Cross Road; 1 injured
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police Officers are investigating a shooting at Waters Avenue and East Montgomery Cross Road that left one man injured. According to SPD, the shooting resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to the male victim. He was taken to a hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Stay with...
WTGS
Savannah Police looking for man connected to terroristic threats investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Detectives with the Savannah Police Department are looking for a man they hope to question in an active investigation regarding terroristic threats. SPD is looking for Eddie Glover, 32, for questioning in the investigation. Police are asking anyone with information on Glover's whereabouts to contact...
WJCL
Police issue statement on new evidence seized in search for missing Savannah toddler
Update 5 p.m.: WJCL did request to speak with Chief Hadley. Our request was denied. Update 1:53 p.m.: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has issued a statement on the case. The following is from John Bischoff, vice president of the division's missing children division:. “As the search...
WJCL
Man accused of hiding under truck, shooting Jasper County man
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — One man is now facing charges after deputies say he hid under a truck and shot another man in Jasper County. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning around 12:24 a.m. They say when they arrived at a home off of Grays Highway, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
wtoc.com
15-year-old dead following shooting on 3rd St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a shooting on 3rd Street Tuesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Garden City Police found a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds behind a home. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Councilman for the area Richard Lassiter Junior says...
WJCL
Police re-investigate pool in search for missing Savannah toddler, block release of 911 call
Update 3:30 p.m.: For the first time since Quinton disappeared, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley acknowledged Monday the possibility of a criminal element in the case. Chief Hadley also said police and FBI agents have re-searched the home for any clues. On Monday, Chatham Fire was called out to...
Comments / 1