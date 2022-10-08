Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia are pleased to announce that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has affirmed that $1,086,000 in Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant funding will be made available over the next year to reduce health disparities and increase access to health and nutritional resources across African-American and Hispanic/Latino Americans in across Savannah and Chatham County.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO