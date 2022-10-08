Read full article on original website
Related
wbtw.com
Georgia city to clear out homeless encampment by Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is...
WTGS
Bike Walk Savannah receives grant from Georgia organization
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Bike Walk Savannah received a $39,554.90 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, the non-profit announced on Tuesday. According to Bike Walk, the grant will go towards continuing their work to improve safety for people on the streets of Savannah and Chatham County. The...
WTGS
Savannah officials to evict homeless camp underneath Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One of the most visible homeless camps in the city will be cleared by Savannah officials on Thursday, Mayor Van Johnson announced. Individuals living underneath Truman Parkway on President Street are being ordered to vacate. Johnson said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that those living underneath the bridge have become a public safety concern.
The Post and Courier
Etherredge Center brings low country Gullah culture to CSRA
The Etherredge Center presents its next event within its Carolina Series: Dr. Marlena Smalls and the Hallelujah Singers on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Etherredge Center's Carolina Series strives to bring talented artists from around South Carolina to audiences in Aiken. In this second event of the 2022-2023 series, Marlena Smalls, originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, will perform alongside her six-part choir, the "Hallelujah Singers."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Chatham County leaders proclaiming Oct. 9 as Firefighter Memorial Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an emotional day at Savannah Fire headquarters. The department hosting its annual ceremony for firefighters who died in the line of duty. It starts with the reading of name then is followed by the ringing of a bell. And is finished with a rose-laying.
Listing of Statesboro-Bulloch County Halloween and Family fun events
Grice Connect is working to compile a list of fun and safe Statesboro and Bulloch County Halloween events for families and children to enjoy. Scroll down for an interactive Halloween list. You should check back often, as we are continually updating this list with more Tricks and a Few Treats...
WJCL
Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
wtoc.com
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is working with organizations to help the people living here needing to find a home. “It’s not safe for several reasons and of course we’ve had the fire.”. For some 20 years, people have been living here under the bridge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eatitandlikeit.com
New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?
I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
WTGS
City crews in Savannah respond to 5,280-gallon sewage spill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Wednesday at 1356 Lavon Avenue in Savannah. The spill, which officials said flowed into Hayners Creek, resulted from a surcharged wet well from work being completed on the county's force main along Sallie Mood Drive.
Savannah Tribune
CDC Dedicates More than $1 Million to Savannah Area in the Fifth Year of REACH Grant Funding
Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia are pleased to announce that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has affirmed that $1,086,000 in Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant funding will be made available over the next year to reduce health disparities and increase access to health and nutritional resources across African-American and Hispanic/Latino Americans in across Savannah and Chatham County.
wtoc.com
After suffering brain damage as a child a Georgia native now has dreams of playing alongside Keith Urban
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Country music star Keith Urban will be taking the stage at EnMarket Arena in Savannah Thursday night. Among the thousands of fans in the crowd will be a mother and daughter duo who share a special connection with him. In fact, Destiny Rhodes may be one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
CAT hires new Chief Operating Officer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) has welcomed a new Chief Operating Officer. Emmanuel Twumasi’s first day was October 6 and he comes with years of experience working in transit. Twumasi previously worked as the Chief Operating Officer of Rock Region Metro in Arkansas. Once a bus operator and dispatcher in college, Twumasi […]
Memorial Health Savannah earns Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center designation
Memorial Health University Medical Center (MHUMC) has been designated a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center (ECCC) by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). MHUMC is the first hospital in southeast Georgia to earn this distinction. The distinction recognizes our state’s highest level of emergency cardiac care. The...
WTGS
Bullying Prevention Month: Georgia student bullied by classmates turns to activism
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — For National Bullying Prevention Month, Memorial Health's behavioral health manager, Mary Jo Horton, shared more about how to detect when a child is being bullied. “What you’re really looking for is a change in functioning," said Horton. "A social kid suddenly not wanting to do...
WTGS
Chatham Co. Board of Elections announces Nov. 8 polling locations
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Elections announced polling locations for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The following are all of the places you can vote in person in Chatham County, with the precinct included:. 1-01 -First Presbyterian Church. 1-05 -JEA Building. 1-06 - Central...
WTGS
'It never gets easy:' Daughter of fallen firefighter in Georgia remembers her father
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah and neighboring fire departments and other first responders gathered on Sunday for a memorial to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This memorial service is an annual event, where roses are laid at the fallen firefighter memorial in downtown Savannah to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty serving our city.
WJCL
Where is Quinton Simon? Search for missing Savannah toddler enters fifth day
Update 2:13 p.m.: Chatham County Police have established a tip line for information surrounding the case. Call 912-667-3134 to reach a detective directly. If it goes to voicemail, leave a message. The tipline is only for the Quinton Simon investigation. Update 9:30 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement...
Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
Comments / 0