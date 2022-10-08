ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wbtw.com

Georgia city to clear out homeless encampment by Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Bike Walk Savannah receives grant from Georgia organization

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Bike Walk Savannah received a $39,554.90 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, the non-profit announced on Tuesday. According to Bike Walk, the grant will go towards continuing their work to improve safety for people on the streets of Savannah and Chatham County. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah officials to evict homeless camp underneath Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — One of the most visible homeless camps in the city will be cleared by Savannah officials on Thursday, Mayor Van Johnson announced. Individuals living underneath Truman Parkway on President Street are being ordered to vacate. Johnson said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that those living underneath the bridge have become a public safety concern.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Post and Courier

Etherredge Center brings low country Gullah culture to CSRA

The Etherredge Center presents its next event within its Carolina Series: Dr. Marlena Smalls and the Hallelujah Singers on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Etherredge Center's Carolina Series strives to bring talented artists from around South Carolina to audiences in Aiken. In this second event of the 2022-2023 series, Marlena Smalls, originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, will perform alongside her six-part choir, the "Hallelujah Singers."
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham County, GA
Traffic
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
WJCL

Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is working with organizations to help the people living here needing to find a home. “It’s not safe for several reasons and of course we’ve had the fire.”. For some 20 years, people have been living here under the bridge...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat
eatitandlikeit.com

New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?

I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

City crews in Savannah respond to 5,280-gallon sewage spill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Wednesday at 1356 Lavon Avenue in Savannah. The spill, which officials said flowed into Hayners Creek, resulted from a surcharged wet well from work being completed on the county's force main along Sallie Mood Drive.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

CDC Dedicates More than $1 Million to Savannah Area in the Fifth Year of REACH Grant Funding

Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia are pleased to announce that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has affirmed that $1,086,000 in Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant funding will be made available over the next year to reduce health disparities and increase access to health and nutritional resources across African-American and Hispanic/Latino Americans in across Savannah and Chatham County.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cats
wtoc.com

Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

CAT hires new Chief Operating Officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) has welcomed a new Chief Operating Officer. Emmanuel Twumasi’s first day was October 6 and he comes with years of experience working in transit. Twumasi previously worked as the Chief Operating Officer of Rock Region Metro in Arkansas. Once a bus operator and dispatcher in college, Twumasi […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Chatham Co. Board of Elections announces Nov. 8 polling locations

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Elections announced polling locations for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The following are all of the places you can vote in person in Chatham County, with the precinct included:. 1-01 -First Presbyterian Church. 1-05 -JEA Building. 1-06 - Central...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

'It never gets easy:' Daughter of fallen firefighter in Georgia remembers her father

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah and neighboring fire departments and other first responders gathered on Sunday for a memorial to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This memorial service is an annual event, where roses are laid at the fallen firefighter memorial in downtown Savannah to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty serving our city.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy